THIRD QUARTER 2022 OPERATING RESULTS AND INCREASED 2022 GUIDANCE ANNOUNCED BY NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced its operating results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Highlights include:

Operating Results:

Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO available to common stockholders and diluted per share amounts:





Quarter Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,







2022



2021



2022



2021







(in thousands, except per share data)



Revenues

$ 193,471



$ 180,357



$ 574,533



$ 539,146































Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 88,421



$ 78,448



$ 243,964



$ 199,088



Net earnings per common share

$ 0.50



$ 0.45



$ 1.38



$ 1.14































FFO available to common stockholders

$ 139,760



$ 124,621



$ 406,706



$ 347,304



FFO per common share

$ 0.79



$ 0.71



$ 2.31



$ 1.99































Core FFO available to common stockholders

$ 140,316



$ 124,621



$ 413,511



$ 368,632



Core FFO per common share

$ 0.79



$ 0.71



$ 2.35



$ 2.11































AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 142,987

(1) $ 131,753

(2) $ 423,811

(1) $ 399,660

(2) AFFO per common share

$ 0.81

(1) $ 0.75

(2) $ 2.41

(1) $ 2.29

(2)







(1)

Amounts include $1,201 and $4,710 of net straight-line accrued rent from net rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share would have been $0.80 and $2.38 for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively.





(2)

Amounts include $4,294 and $21,996 of net straight-line accrued rent from net rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share would have been $0.73 and $2.16 for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Maintained high occupancy levels at 99.4%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years, at September 30, 2022 as compared to 99.1% at June 30, 2022 and 99.0% at December 31, 2021

Invested $223.1 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 52 properties with an aggregate 613,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.3%

Sold 8 properties for $21.2 million producing $5.9 million of gains on sales

Raised $97.1 million net proceeds from the issuance of 2,101,476 common shares

Maintained sector leading 14 year weighted average debt maturity for fixed rate debt

Highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2022:

Invested $587.7 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 154 properties with an aggregate 1,840,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.2%

Sold 26 properties for $49.2 million producing $10.7 million gains on sales

Raised $129.5 million net proceeds from the issuance of 2,853,345 common shares

Core FFO guidance for 2022 was increased from a range of $3.07 to $3.12 per share to a range of $3.11 to $3.15 per share. The 2022 AFFO is estimated to be $3.18 to $3.22 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.85 to $1.89 per share, plus $1.26 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, charges for impairments and executive retirement costs. The guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "National Retail Properties is in position to finish 2022 strong. Third quarter included approximately $223 million of real estate acquisitions and NNN continues to consistently have high occupancy levels and rent collections. NNN is in fantastic shape heading into next year with an exceptional balance sheet; with less than $50 million outstanding on our $1.1 billion line of credit and no material debt maturities in 2023."

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2022, the company owned 3,349 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 34.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

Management will hold a conference call on November 2, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review its results of operations. The call can be accessed on the National Retail Properties web site live at http://www.nnnreit.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's web site. In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's web site.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "in position," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business operations, financial results and financial position and on the world economy, general economic conditions, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital, and, risks related to the company's status as a REIT. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and (ii) Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. National Retail Properties, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as FFO, is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and is used by the company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's unconsolidated partnerships and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items such as transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land or commercial mortgage residual interests, preferred stock redemption costs, executive retirement costs, loss on early extinguishment of debt or other non-core amounts as they occur. The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance. The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,







2022



2021



2022



2021



Income Statement Summary

























Revenues:

























Rental income

$ 193,102



$ 180,024



$ 573,401



$ 537,226



Interest and other income from real estate transactions



369





333





1,132





1,920









193,471





180,357





574,533





539,146































Operating expenses:

























General and administrative



10,124





11,077





30,906





34,693



Real estate



5,875





6,521





19,246





20,865



Depreciation and amortization



56,388





50,976





166,512





151,831



Leasing transaction costs



96





86





260





146



Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries



971





4,781





7,221





14,647



Executive retirement costs



556





—





6,805





—









74,010





73,441





230,950





222,182



Gain on disposition of real estate



5,889





9,473





10,656





17,935



Earnings from operations



125,350





116,389





354,239





334,899































Other expenses (revenues):

























Interest and other income



(33)





(61)





(120)





(159)



Interest expense



36,962





33,518





110,400





101,190

(1) Loss on early extinguishment of debt



—





—





—





21,328









36,929





33,457





110,280





122,359































Net earnings



88,421





82,932





243,959





212,540



Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



—





1





5





3































Net earnings attributable to NNN



88,421





82,933





243,964





212,543



Series F preferred stock dividends



—





(4,485)





—





(13,455)



Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 88,421



$ 78,448



$ 243,964



$ 199,088































Weighted average common shares outstanding:

























Basic



176,901





174,629





175,542





174,610



Diluted



177,368





174,739





175,994





174,716































Net earnings per share available to common stockholders:

























Basic

$ 0.50



$ 0.45



$ 1.39



$ 1.14



Diluted

$ 0.50



$ 0.45



$ 1.38



$ 1.14











(1)

Includes $2,078 in connection with the redemption of 3.30% senior unsecured notes due 2023 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.