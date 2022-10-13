Serabi Gold plc

For immediate release



13 October 2022

Serabi Gold plc

("Serabi" or the "Company")

Third quarter 2022 operational review





Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to report strong production in the third quarter of 2022 and provide a review of its development and exploration activities.

HIGHLIGHTS

Third Quarter gold production totalled 8 , 5 42 ounces recovered, compared to 8,418 ounces in the second quarter.

Year to date production of 24 , 021 ounces, ahead of the run rate for annual production guidance of 30,000 ounces.

The Coringa mine development continued with 600 metres of on-lode development now completed. The ramp has also reached the next level at 290mRL. Significant channel samples (see news release dated 17 August 2022) included: 0.6 3 metres @ 108 . 34 g/t Au (SRR-320-069 – development 320_V1N) 0. 33 metres @ 1 71 . 67 g/t Au (SRR-320-073 – development 320_V3S) 0. 63 metres @ 93.80 g/t Au (SRR-320-102 – development 320_V3S) 0. 94 metres @ 57 . 94 g/t Au (SRR-320-103 – development 320_V3N) 0. 32 metres @ 179.00 g/t Au (SRR-340-073 – development 340_V3S) 0. 25 metres @ 302.37 g/t Au (SRR-320-109 – development 320_V3S)



The third quarter saw 2,600 tonnes of higher grade Coringa development ore transported to Palito, contributing 570 ounces of gold production for the quarter.

Underground exploration drilling at Palito intersected the Zonta Vein which lies some 100 metres further west of the Senna Vein which is in production. Once developed, Zonta will be the most westerly production vein at Palito. High grade intercepts (see news release dated 26 September 2022) included:



0.55 metres @ 55.99g/t Au from 397.15 metres (PDD0289) 0.75 metres @ 34.75g/t Au from 217.00 metres (PUD0793) 1.00 metres @ 36.46g/t Au from 223.55 metres (PUD0801) 1.20 metres @ 10.65g/t Au from 300.80 metres (PUD0803) 1.00 metres @ 10.69g/t Au from 234.45 metres (PUG009)



Access and development of the Zonta vein is already underway with a simple cross-cut from the Senna Vein The resulting resource is expected to make a meaningful contribution to our forthcoming mineral resource update and gold production in 2023 and 2024.





Story continues

Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi, commented:

“Another strong quarter for Serabi, with 8,542 ounces produced, which is the best quarter this year meaning we are on track to now exceed our revised 2022 guidance of 30,000 ounces. The third quarter saw excellent mine output from Palito, which has been made possible through the development of new sectors during the first half of the year, and the overdue arrival of much needed new fleet, which hampered the operation in the latter part of 2021. We continue to optimise the Palito operation as best we can. We are not immune from the tough economic headwinds facing most industries today, but we continue to do what is possible through manpower reductions, energy optimisation and grade improvements, all with a view to keeping down our unit costs.

“We are very pleased with progress at Coringa where underground mine development is advancing well. The quarter saw 2,600 tonnes of the high grade portion of the mined ore being transported and processed through the Palito plant, contributing 570 ounces of gold.

“Following the exploration success from the three holes drilled at the Matilda Prospect, which confirmed a copper gold molybdenum porphyry discovery, the Company has received site visits from numerous mid-tier and major mining companies. We are continuing to evaluate the best options for the Company to move Matilda and other regional targets forward over the coming months.

“It is an exciting time for the Company as we see improved production from Palito, development at Coringa progressing apace and a new porphyry discovery at Matilda. We look forward to keeping all stakeholders updated as to the progress across our projects.”

OPERATIONAL RESULTS

Total production for the third quarter of 2022 was 8,542 ounces, (Q1 2022: 7,062 ounces, Q2 2022: 8,414 ounces). Total production for the year to date is 24,021 ounces including a contribution of 570 ounces from Coringa in the third quarter.

Total ore mined from the Palito Operation during the third quarter was 43,180 tonnes at 6.28 grammes per tonne (“g/t”) compared to 44,008 tonnes at 6.26 g/t of gold for the second quarter of 2022. Total ore mined during the first nine months of 2022 of 125,213 tonnes at 6.13 g/t, compared with 125,663 tonnes at 6.87 g/t for the first nine months of 2021. Coringa development generated a total of 3,683 tonnes at 5.46 g/t in the third quarter of 2022.

44,867 tonnes of run of mine (“ROM”) ore were processed through the plant during the third quarter, with an average grade of 6.34 g/t of gold, compared with 43,448 tonnes at 6.43 g/t in the second quarter. 129,712 tonnes of ROM at 6.17 g/t were processed during the first nine months of 2022. This included 2,610 tonnes of Coringa ore with a grade of 7.00 g/t.

A total of 2,458 metres of horizontal development has been completed at Palito during the third quarter of which 1,356 metres was ore development. The balance is the ramp, cross cuts and stope preparation development. Horizontal development at Coringa totalled 632 metres during the quarter with an increase on previous periods due to additional crews and fleet being moved from Sao Chico.

SUMMARY PRODUCTION STATISTICS FOR 2022 AND 2021 Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 YTD Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 Full Year 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 Group Gold production (1)(2) Ounces 7,062 8,418 8,542 24,021 8,087 9,048 9,035 7,678 33,848 Mined ore Tonnes 40,606 44,008 46,863 128,896 40,371 43,051 42,240 44,599 170,261 Gold grade (g/t) 5.95 6.26 6.22 6.11 6.27 7.12 7.18 5.81 6.59 Milled ore Tonnes 41,357 43,488 44,867 129,712 41,462 43,679 41,995 43,663 170,799 Gold grade (g/t) 5.72 6.43 6.34 6.17 6.27 7.09 7.20 5.90 6.61 Palito Complex Gold production (1)(2) Ounces 7,062 8,418 7,972 23,451 8,087 9,048 9,035 7,678 33,848 Mined ore Tonnes 40,606 44,008 43,180 125,213 40,371 43,051 42,240 44,599 170,261 Gold grade (g/t) 5.84 6.26 6.28 6.13 6.27 7.12 7.18 5.81 6.59 Milled ore Tonnes 41,357 43,488 42,257 127,102 41,462 43,679 41,995 43,663 170,799 Gold grade (g/t) 5.72 6.43 6.30 6.15 6.27 7.09 7.20 5.90 6.61 Horizontal development Metres 2,938 3,353 2,458 8,749 3,573 2,961 2,842 3,318 12,694 Coringa Gold production (1)(2) Ounces 570 570 Mined ore Tonnes 3,683 3,683 Gold grade (g/t) 5.46 5.46 Milled ore Tonnes 2,610 2,610 Gold grade (g/t) 7.00 7.00 Horizontal development Metres 212 302 632 1,146

(1) The table may not sum due to rounding.

(2) Production numbers are subject to change pending final assay analysis from refineries.

Mine performance in the third quarter of 2022 was very much as seen in the second quarter. Mine development rates at the Palito Complex declined reflecting reduced development at Sao Chico, with some mining crews and fleet being transferred to Coringa.

Mined grades from the Palito orebody were especially encouraging, averaging 6.77 g/t for the quarter and 7.70 g.t for September. The Chico da Santa sector in Palito on levels -80mRL, -100mRL and now -130mRL have been significant grade contributors, along with the newly developed Caxias vein.

Underground exploration drilling continues targeting the Chico de Santa, G3 Central, G3 North and Senna veins at depth. The purpose is to drill at least 250m depth extensions below all sectors.

FINANCE UPDATE

Cash balances at the end of September 2022 were US$10.3 million which compares with a cash balance of US$9.8 million at the end of June 2022





The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

