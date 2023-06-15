Third Revolut investor slashes value of company after accounting problems

Nik Storonsky, Founder & CEO, Revolut, on Centre Stage during day two of Web Summit Rio 2023 at Riocentro in Rio de Janeiro - Piaras Ã MÃ­dheach/Sportsfile

An investor in Revolut has slashed billions from the financial technology company’s $33bn (£26bn) valuation after marking down its stake in the company by 40pc.

London-listed investor Molten Ventures has written off £36.8m from its £91.3m shareholding in the financial technology company.

Molten already rated its stake in Revolut at approximately a 25pc discount to the money app’s last public valuation.

When Revolut raised funds from SoftBank in July 2021, Molten told the stock market the deal implied its stake was worth £119m, though the investor later clarified it believed it was only worth £91.3m.

In its annual results for the year ending in March, Molten reduced the value further to £54.5m, a 54pc fall compared to Revolut’s July funding round two years ago. That drop would suggest a corresponding overall valuation for Revolut of around $15bn.

The discount comes after The Telegraph previously revealed that US investor Triplepoint Capital had marked its stake down in Revolut, while UK-listed Schroders also pared back its valuation in April.

Financial technology companies have suffered a drop in valuations amid a global economic downturn, higher interest rates and a wider slowdown in the tech sector.

Revolut, which offers payments, current accounts and crypto trading, has given no indication that it has adjusted its internal valuation and has not made any job cuts to reduce costs. The company reported it was profitable in 2021, logging a profit before tax of £39.7m.

Investors regularly re-rate their private holdings in companies, based on their peers and wider economic movements.

But the money app, founded by entrepreneur Nik Storonsky, was dealt a blow earlier this year when its auditors issued a qualified opinion over its accounts. Accountants at BDO said they could not satisfy themselves over the “completeness or occurrence” of nearly £477m in revenues. Revolut has insisted its balance sheet is accurate and called the concerns a “technical point”.

The fintech company has also faced delays to securing a banking licence in Britain. The Prudential Regulation Authority wrote to the Treasury in March, explaining that it intended to reject Revolut’s application.

Revolut and government officials have been in urgent talks in an attempt to salvage the licence.

Molten first invested in Revolut in 2018, injecting £7m, meaning its stake is still worth far more than when it first bought into the company.

The investor also wrote down the value of its shareholding in other companies. In its annual results, it told investors it believed its £113.5m stake in Bristol semiconductor company Graphcore was worth two-thirds less than it was a year ago.

It also shaved 22pc off the value from its holding in cryptocurrency hardware company Ledger.

Molten said its portfolio was now worth around £1.2bn, a decrease of £240m on a year before.

Graham Cooke, the FTSE 250 company’s interim chairman, said its results followed the “most volatile period for the technology industry since the global financial crisis, if not the dot com crash more than two decades ago”.

Martin Davies, Molten’s chief executive, said technology valuations appeared to be gradually improving. He added: “We are cautiously optimistic for the year ahead as markets stabilise and, in places, recover.”

New investments include leading a £15m deal in quantum computing start-up Riverlane, first reported by The Telegraph. Mr Davies said Molten was “particularly excited” by opportunities to invest in new artificial intelligence companies.

Mr Davies told CityAM investors wanted to see “increased revenues for 2022” from Revolut and a “clean set of accounts”, as well as “visibility around the banking licence in the UK”.

Revolut declined to comment.

