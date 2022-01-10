The third season of 'The Boys' finally has a release date—here's how to watch

Homelander is back for season 3 of 'The Boys.'

A first look trailer for the highly anticipated third season of The Boys has finally dropped, and we can confirm: Homelander continues to be terrifying. The trailer comes with the exciting reveal that the third season is on its way, with a premiere date of June 3, 2022.

The first and second season of The Boys are available to watch right now on Prime Video, and you can stream the third season when it drops with a Prime Video subscription.

How can you watch The Boys?

You can watch The Boys through your Prime Video subscription. Prime Video is included with a general Prime membership, but you can also subscribe to Prime Video as a standalone service if you prefer. Prime Video is available to Amazon Prime customers in over 200 countries and territories, and can be accessed through most web browsers with an internet connection. Prime Video is also available as a streaming app on numerous devices, including iOS and Android, Amazon Fire TV devices, Roku devices, Xbox, PlayStation, smart TVs and more.

You can watch The Boys animated series as well as other Amazon Originals, popular films and series, and over 100 additional channels (like Starz, Showtime, HBO Max and Shudder) through your Prime Video subscription.

What is The Boys third season about?

The Boys is one of the best superhero series out there, adeptly exploring what might happen in the event that super-powered humans existed. Starring Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid, Karen Fukuhara, Chace Crawford, Dominique McElligott and more, the series' first two seasons explored the corruption within America's lauded group of superheroes, the Seven, a group created by Vought International. The Boys is based on the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

The third season picks up after the explosive second season finale (no spoilers, but if you haven't seen it, brace yourself). Homelander (Starr) and Starlight (Moriarty) are seen posing for photos in the first look trailer, as the camera moves in on Homelander's increasingly strained grimace. From what we know so far, the third season will feature exciting new developments, including the addition of newcomer Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) to the franchise as Soldier Boy.

You can catch the third season of The Boys on June 3, 2022 on Prime Video.

How can you sign up for Prime Video?

Prime Video is the streaming component of Amazon Prime. You can sign up for Prime Video for $8.99 per month, or sign up for an all-in-one Prime membership for $12.99 monthly or $119 per year. You can access a 30-day free trial of Prime Video upon signing up. Or, if you’re a Prime member already, you can access the Prime Video library.

Through Prime Video, subscribers get access to Amazon Prime Originals—including series like The Expanse, The Legend of Vox Machina, Invincible and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel—as well as films like The Big Sick, Love & Friendship, and more. Prime Video is also home to popular films and series like Midsommar, The Americans, Knives Out, Downton Abbey, Orphan Black, with over 100 additional channels accessible through add-on subscriptions.

