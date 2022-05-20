U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.36
    +0.57 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,261.90
    +8.77 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,354.62
    -33.88 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,773.27
    -2.96 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.70
    +0.49 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.40
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    -0.16 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    -0.0680 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2496
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8500
    +0.0560 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,158.00
    -1,020.76 (-3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.34
    -23.03 (-3.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.98
    +87.24 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

A third straight week of tech layoffs in the books

Natasha Mascarenhas and Amanda Silberling
·4 min read

You thought the market was bad for venture capitalists, but what about the actual workers behind the tech companies they’ve backed?

Reluctantly, we’re writing a tech layoffs roundup for the third week in a row, because once again, there have been reductions across stages and sectors. Over the past month, public and private tech companies have been announcing mass layoffs across sectors. Employees from Section4, Carvana, DataRobot, Mural, Robinhood, On Deck, Thrasio, MainStreet and Netflix have been impacted by the workforce reductions. Some bigger companies are instituting hiring freezes, such as Twitter and Meta, or announcing a shift in strategy, such as Uber.

As has been our mantra while reporting on the layoffs sweeping the tech industry: layoffs don’t happen to companies, they happen to people. Especially for the U.S.-based tech employees, layoffs don’t just mean a loss of income -- they mean a medically dangerous loss of healthcare.

Let’s take a look at which companies announced reductions this week.

Netflix layoffs continue

After layoffs hit Netflix’s content arm Tudum a few weeks ago, 150 more primarily U.S.-based employees were let go, plus 70 other employees in the animation division.

A Netflix representative wrote in an emailed statement, “As we explained on earnings, our slowing revenue growth means we are also having to slow our cost growth as a company.” Netflix reported revenue of $7.87 billion for the first quarter of 2022 and a significant loss of 200,000 subscribers.

Contractors were also impacted by these layoffs, but the number of affected workers in that designation is unclear. TechCrunch asked Netflix about reports that staff running diverse social channels like Strong Black Lead, Golden, Most and Con Todo were laid off, but Netflix said that the company decided not to renew contracts with certain agencies it used to recruit contractors. Still, it doesn’t feel great to see queer people and people of color losing their jobs, which helped Netflix cater to these audiences.

Picsart's unicorn status didn't save it

Less than a year ago, Picsart raised $130 million from SoftBank, putting the visual creator tools startup into unicorn territory with a valuation exceeding $1 billion. A leaner, hipper version of Adobe, things seem to have taken a downturn for Picsart, which laid off 8% of its staff this week, affecting 90 people. Other SoftBank-backed companies like Cameo, which also became a unicorn last year, just conducted layoffs. When Alex Wilhelm last covered Picsart, he noted that the company was expected to go public -- that still hasn’t happened, which may be a clue into what’s going on at the company to precipitate such cuts.

India’s Cars24 cuts 600 jobs

Cars24, a marketplace for used cars last valued at $3.3 billion by its venture capital investors, cut 600 jobs -- or 6% of its entire workforce -- this week. The Series G startup had just raised a $400 million round, making the reduction more about runway extension than lack of ability to pay the bills.

As our own Manish Singh reports, Cars24 is one of many Indian startups that fired people in the last few weeks. Employees from Vedantu, Unacademy, Meesho, OkCredit, Trell, Furlenco and Lido have also cut several roles, he says.

Marketplace startups, such as Cars24, feel especially vulnerable during a downturn. Consumer spending habits can get extremely fickle, which means that demand may decline while supply stays consistent or even grows. Balancing the two sides is the biggest art for any marketplace startup, but it becomes especially difficult to predict stability in revenue when everyone else has hit pause.

Skillz scales back esports biz team

Esports company Skillz laid off 70 employees, around 10% of the team, earlier this week, the company confirmed to TechCrunch. No executives were impacted by the cuts.

“We decided to reorganize our resources and investments to increase our profitable growth and further deliver against our vision of building the competition layer of the internet,” the company said in an emailed statement. “This realignment resulted in changing some of our programs and consequently people on our team as we prioritize our resourcing levels to continue to offer a great player experience and enable more game developers to bring their creations to life.”

The company’s statement is ironic; to better support its external community, it is cutting its internal community. The company says it plans to continue hiring in some areas of the business but did not mention which ones.

Recommended Stories

  • TCPalm fishing report May 20, 2022: Calm seas will invite offshore angling

    Calm seas will invite anglers offshore.

  • Japanese sandwich business Choo Sando making splash in Austin

    Chef Dong Ho Choo's sando-centric business is keeping him busy but that's the only cuisine he's cooking up for Austinites. FOX 7 Austin digital content creator Donny Wong has the story.

  • Light-tackle angler lands massive ‘freak of nature’ sunfish

    Zac Mickle has a knack for catching large redear sunfish at Arizona’s Lake Havasu, but during a recent outing Mickle landed a redear so massive and plump that he described the fish as “a freak of nature.”

  • ‘Unlimited didn’t exactly mean unlimited’: A U.K. recruitment firm scraps unlimited leave after finding it gave employees anxiety

    Unlimited leave is becoming a more popular perk for companies, but some firms are finding that, in practice, it may discourage people from taking a break.

  • Tesla relegated to the backseat in Cathie Wood’s ARK fund as woes mount for Elon Musk

    Streaming service provider Roku now represents Wood's largest position in her Ark Innovation ETF with 8.4% to Tesla's 8.2%.

  • Every GOP Missouri and Kansas US representative voted no on baby formula bill — but 1

    Republicans proved they’re far more interested in using the shortage as a political issue than addressing the problem and feeding hungry infants. | Editorial

  • 'Fire erupts wherever I am’: Pakistani TikToker accused of starting forest fire for views

    A Pakistani TikToker with millions of followers is facing severe criticism for filming in front of a forest fire amid one of South Asia's intense heat waves. Humaira Asghar has been accused of starting a forest fire in Margalla Hills National Park in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. The online star, known to her 11.5 million TikTok followers as Dolly, can be seen in her now-deleted TikTok video walking in front of a burning hillside while dressed in a silver ball gown.

  • First a Hum and Then a Bang –Niagara Falls Residents Forced to Reckon With Crypto Mining

    Niagara Falls residents have raised issues related to noise pollution about a bitcoin mine. Then another one exploded.

  • Explainer-How could abortion be prosecuted in the U.S.?

    The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to strike down the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that established a nationwide right to an abortion, clearing the way for the procedure to be banned or tightly restricted in 26 states. Below is a look at penalties abortion providers could face in a post-Roe world and whether the laws could apply to women seeking abortions. The abortion bans that would go into effect would prosecute providers, such as doctors, or pharmacists who provide abortion-inducing pills.

  • Winklevoss Twins Have Fortunes Riding on Crypto Startup Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- The family office of billionaires Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss will serve as a test case for the staying power of crypto startups after TerraUSD’s collapse and as interest rates and recession fears rise.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightElon Musk Gets Defensive Over Twitter Meme as Harassment Report SurfacesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Stocks Avert Bear Market, Slid

  • SoftBank-Backed Fintech Giant Klarna Looks for New Funds at Lower Valuation

    The SoftBank-backed buy-now-pay-later startup, valued last year at $46 billion, could see its valuation fall by one-third in a tough environment for technology companies.

  • The Funded: Despite plummeting SPAC merger valuations, new deals keep coming

    A new Bay Area blank check merger plan was announced and a vote on another was scheduled at the end of the week.

  • Hedge Fund vs. Venture Capital: Which is best?

    As investors accumulate wealth, many look to invest beyond traditional stocks and bonds. Investments through hedge funds and venture capital involve complex structures and higher risk, yet have the potential for outsized gains. Let's compare the advantages and disadvantages of … Continue reading → The post Hedge Fund vs. Venture Capital: Which is best? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • India's Cars24 cuts 600 jobs

    Cars24, a marketplace for used cars, has laid off about 600 people just five months after closing a $400 million financing round, the latest Indian unicorn to cut its workforce as it attempts to steer through the gloomy market conditions. Cars24 has raised over $1 billion in debt and equity financing over the years and counts SoftBank, Alpha Wave Global and DST Global among its backers.

  • Is a Custodial or Individual 529 Plan Best for You?

    Opening a 529 college savings account can be a smart move if you'd like to save for college on a tax-advantaged basis. One thing to consider when opening a 529 plan is whether it should be a custodial or individual … Continue reading → The post 529 Plans: Custodial vs. Individual appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Lennox lifts dividend to boost yield above the 2% mark

    Shares of Lennox International Inc. rose 0.7% after the climate-control products company raised its dividend enough to lift the dividend yield above the 2% mark. The company said its quarterly dividend was increased to $1.06 a share, up 15% from the previous dividend of 92 cents a share. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.08%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.64%. Lennox's stock has tumbled 37.1% year to date, while the S

  • Pittsburgh autonomous vehicle company Aurora expands its FedEx partnership

    Autonomous vehicle company Aurora Innovation Inc. announced an expansion to its shipping and logistics pilot program with FedEx Corp. that will see the two companies autonomously transport goods via an additional commercial lane in Texas.

  • Amazon Is Using Gig Economy Drivers to Deliver From Malls

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is testing a service that uses the company’s sprawling network of gig drivers to fetch packages from mall-based retailers and deliver them to customers. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightElon Musk Gets Defensive Over Twitter Meme as Harassment Report SurfacesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Stocks Avert Bear Market, Slide for Seventh Week: Markets WrapCh

  • Cisco stock logs worst day in more than a decade as China shutdown blamed for poor outlook

    Cisco shares log their worst day in more than a decade Thursday, as analysts voice concerns about China’s COVID shutdown compounding supply-chain problems.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks turn south on Fed-induced slowdown fears, dollar gains

    The S&P 500 neared bear market territory and the dollar strengthened on Friday as investor unease about Federal Reserve policy tightening to clamp down on inflation kindled fears of a recession. Shares had rebounded earlier in Europe and Asia after China cut a key lending benchmark to bolster its weakening economy, helping initially to drive gains on Wall Street. China cut its prime rate for five-year loans, which influences mortgage prices, by 15 basis points in a reduction that was sharper than expected as authorities seek to cushion the impact of an economic slowdown.