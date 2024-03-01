Third Ward's 333 Water high-rise has started leasing apartments. Rents start at $2,200

333 Water, shown under construction in August, is nearing completion and has started leasing apartments.

A downtown Milwaukee high-rise that's finishing construction has launched leasing of its apartments.

333 Water, at 333 N. Water St., is a 31-story tower with 333 luxury rental units being developed by Houston-based Hines.

The $165 million project has apartments ranging from studios to three-bedroom and penthouse units.

Monthly rents start at $2,200 for a 561-square-foot studio, or around $3.92 per square foot, according to a Friday announcement from Hines.

The first units will open on June 8, with the entire building to be completed by August. The tower includes ground-level retail space, and is the only high-rise in the Historic Third Ward.

333 Water joins The Couture among Milwaukee high-rises

At The Couture, the other new downtown high-rise, monthly rents start at $2,045. Its one-bedroom units have 576 square feet, translating to around $3.55 per square foot.

The Couture is a 44-story tower, overlooking Lake Michigan at 909 E. Michigan St., with 322 apartments and 42,600 square feet of commercial space on three floors.

The $191 million project will open 193 apartments in April after nearly three years of construction with the entire building to be finished in July.

333 Water's construction took around two years. It also was approved and financed within a much shorter time frame than The Couture's process.

The Couture proposal was unveiled in July 2012. It was delayed in part by claims that much of the development site is on former Lake Michigan bed that can't be used for private development.

Barrett Lo also ran into delays securing financing. But those were largely resolved in November 2020 when the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development issued a loan guarantee for the project.

