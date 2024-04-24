A third Whataburger in Charlotte? Records show latest expansion for Texas burger chain

The popular burger chain Whataburger is already eyeing a third location in Charlotte.

Whataburger has submitted an application for a “conceptual meeting” to build a restaurant at 5018 Sunset Road in north Charlotte, a new city permit filing shows.

ORDER UP: Charlotte’s first Whataburger location is one step closer to reality.

The Texas-based chain’s project would be a “full scrape and rebuild” for the construction of a 2,816-square-foot restaurant with double lane drive-thru and parking, according to the April 18 application.

The former Circle K site is close to other burger chains, with Hardee’s next door and McDonald’s across the street.

When asked about its latest expansion, Whataburger spokesman Victor Trevino said Tuesday he had no details to share.

Trevino provided a similar response last month after Charlotte’s first Whataburger plan moved forward following city zoning officials approval of the chain’s Land Development Construction Plan at 12809 Albemarle Road. The proposed drive-thru restaurant is in the Clear Creek Crossings development, which will be anchored by a Publix grocery store.

And in September 2022, Whataburger filed plans to build a restaurant in a former bank at 5301 South Blvd.

The company has not disclosed plans for opening dates yet for its store.

Whataburger expaning in the Carolinas

Whataburger does not have any restaurants in North Carolina or South Carolina yet. However, since BDT Capital purchased the company in 2019, Whataburger has been rapidly expanding.

In North Carolina, Whataburger last month confirmed plans for three restaurants in Raleigh, Durham and Cary, The News & Observer reported.

In South Carolina, Whataburger is planning to open nine stores this year, The State newspaper in Columbia reported this month. The first store will debut this summer at Woodruff Road in Greenville County, with five more openings through the fall.

What about Whataburger?

Whataburger started in 1950 as a roadside burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas.

After founder Harmon Dobson died in 1967, his wife Grace took over the company. In 2005 when she died, Whataburger had 600 stores.

Chicago-based investment firm BDT Capital purchased Whataburger five years ago and began expanding. Whataburger now has 1,000 restaurants in 14 states.