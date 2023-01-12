U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

Thirdera Announces Acquisition of SilverStorm Solutions, Further Expanding ServiceNow Business in Europe

Thirdera
·3 min read

The move will enhance Thirdera’s capabilities in key ServiceNow solution areas and expand its European footprint

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thirdera, the leading global pure-play provider of workflow-enabled ServiceNow services and solutions, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire SilverStorm Solutions. A ServiceNow Elite-level partner based in Europe, SilverStorm was one of the first ServiceNow partners in the ecosystem. Founded in 2002, the company provides tailored solutions and professional services for ServiceNow implementations, integrations, managed support, and application development.

Thirdera helps companies unlock the full capabilities of the ServiceNow platform. Its service offerings range from advising companies on how to use ServiceNow to designing tailored experiences, training users, and building custom applications. Thirdera is the most accredited pure play partner in the ServiceNow ecosystem with more than 750 employees, who have nearly 4,000 ServiceNow and industry certifications and accreditations, have served over 700 companies in more than a dozen countries worldwide.

Over the past few years, more European companies have shifted their businesses online and the demand for cloud-based solutions that enable remote work has significantly increased. ServiceNow solutions for Customer Service Management and Order Management have become especially popular. Thirdera began building their European presence earlier this year, organically hiring several ServiceNow experts in the Netherlands region. The addition of SilverStorm will add 160+ consultants to the team, positioning Thirdera to better respond to growing interest in the ServiceNow platform among European businesses. SilverStorm has over 400 certifications, and recently achieved all four of ServiceNow’s workflow badges, making it one of fewer than 10 companies, including Thirdera, in the world that have achieved this partner designation. SilverStorm has a wide portfolio of international clients including United Nations, Banco Santander, Repsol and Generali, to name a few.

“Enterprises in Europe and around the world are looking to drive more value with their cloud platforms,” said Jason Wojahn, CEO of Thirdera. “To accomplish this goal, they need partners who can push their teams up the value chain, improve their digital agendas, rationalize new and emerging technologies and work in a truly global model. With the increase in ServiceNow capabilities, features and functions, there is a significant opportunity for channel leaders like Thirdera and SilverStorm to drive scale and relevance in workflows, and more synergistic value across cloud platforms for ServiceNow clients.”

SilverStorm is an established Elite-level ServiceNow partner, operating across Europe and South America. Being one of the longest-tenured partners in the world, the strength and depth of its consulting team enables customers to extract the maximum of real value from the ServiceNow platform. SilverStorm’s founder and CEO, Rian Butcher will become the Senior Managing Director for EMEA, reporting to the CEO Jason Wojahn.

“For 20 years SilverStorm has supported our clients with their digital transformation journeys. It’s now time for us to continue with our own transformation and become part of the Thirdera team. By joining forces, we can provide even better service to our existing customers and reach new customers with our combined portfolio of services,” said Rian Butcher, CEO of SilverStorm.

Coming on the heels of being recognized as the 2022 ServiceNow Global Emerging Industry Solutions Partner of the Year, Thirdera’s future acquisition of SilverStorm will strengthen the company’s foothold as the largest pure-play ServiceNow partner. In addition to amplifying Thirdera’s product line, SilverStorm will also bolster Thirdera’s talented roster of ServiceNow platform experts and tacticians to make business innovation and digital transformation more attainable.

About Thirdera

Thirdera is an Elite-level ServiceNow partner, enabling customers to leverage the power of the ServiceNow platform through workflow-enabled services and solutions. Founded in 2021, Thirdera has quickly become an industry leader, evident by its recognition as a Major Contender in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 and distinction as the 2022 ServiceNow Global Emerging Industry Solutions Partner of the Year. As the largest global pure-play ServiceNow partner, Thirdera offers unmatched industry expertise and world-class innovation to help businesses accelerate growth and productivity via transformation, digitization, and automation. Visit www.thirdera.com for more information.

Contact:
Kevin Wolf
kevin@tgprllc.com


