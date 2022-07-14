U.S. markets close in 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,793.78
    -8.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,653.17
    -119.62 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,266.98
    +19.39 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,705.24
    -20.79 (-1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.40
    +0.10 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.20
    -27.30 (-1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    18.35
    -0.84 (-4.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0023
    -0.0037 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    +0.0560 (+1.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1820
    -0.0074 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8950
    +1.4830 (+1.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,664.75
    +895.96 (+4.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    448.22
    +14.42 (+3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.81
    -116.56 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,643.39
    +164.62 (+0.62%)
     

ThirdEye Gen Inc's Nick Cherukuri accepted into Forbes Technology Council

·2 min read

Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class Technology Executives.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThirdEye's CEO Nick Cherukuri, whose company is an industry leader in Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

ThirdEye's platform has end users ranging from the US Military to major hospitals.
ThirdEye's platform has end users ranging from the US Military to major hospitals.

Mr. Nick Cherukuri was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Nick Cherukuri into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

Finally, ThirdEye will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.  The ThirdEye RemoteEye software platform is an industry leading AR/AI platform cross compatible on smart glasses, tablets, phones and web.  The platform is being used in over a dozen countries by hundreds of users with millions in savings.

"It is very exciting to join the Forbes technology council and share our experience in AR/AI as well as interact with other leading technology members worldwide," said Mr. Nick Cherukuri.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About ThirdEye

ThirdEye is a leader in providing a complete digital end-to-end eco-system of products in the AI/AR. ThirdEye creates apps ranging from games/entertainment to enterprise applications and its products retail around the world. AI/AR has the potential to change the way the world operates, and ThirdEye's vision is to help generate the future. ThirdEye's team history is over 20 years of advanced technology development for the United States Government.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thirdeye-gen-incs-nick-cherukuri-accepted-into-forbes-technology-council-301586583.html

SOURCE ThirdEye Gen, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Google exec suggests Instagram and TikTok are eating into Google's core products, Search and Maps

    The TikTok threat to Google's business isn't just limited to YouTube, as it turns out. Core Google services, including Search and Maps, are also being impacted by a growing preference for social media and videos as the first stop on younger users' path to discovery, a Google exec acknowledged today, speaking at an industry event. Senior Vice President Prabhakar Raghavan, who runs Google's Knowledge & Information organization, referenced the popular social apps in a broader conversation at Fortune's Brainstorm Tech conference about the future of Google's products and its use of AI.

  • What Is Ethereum?

    A Step-by-Step Primer on Ethereum's Blockchain, Gas Fees, Scalability and dApps

  • Shanghai gives nod to NFT trading platforms

    After flagging concerns over the financial risks associated with non-fungible tokens, some of China's authorities are putting forward guidance on how to best make use of the novel technology. The government of Shanghai says it supports "leading companies to explore building NFT exchanges," according to the city's 14th Five Year Plan on the digital economy published this week. The government's intention for NFTs is clear: to use them as a tool for IP protection, which is seen to still have shortcomings in the country.

  • Crypto Miner CleanSpark Continues to Take Advantage of Bear Market as it Scoops Over 1K Rigs

    In June, the Las Vegas-based miner bought contracts for another 1,800 mining rigs.

  • Prime Day is a feast for cybercriminals. Here’s how to avoid them

    Amazon's Prime Day is a great time to score deals on millions of products. It's also a great time for cybercriminals to steal your data.

  • You raises $25M to fuel its AI-powered search engine

    At least, that's the crux of the argument Richard Socher, the former chief scientist at Salesforce, likes to make. In 2020, Socher co-founded You, a search engine that uses AI to understand search queries, rank the results and parse the queries into different languages (including programming languages). While that pales in comparison to the world's most popular search engines (i.e., Google, Bing), which have hundreds of millions of users, Socher draws attention to You's retention rate.

  • BMW introduces new heated seat subscription in UK

    The company says the £15 per month payment allows UK drivers to "experiment" with features.

  • Metaverse Symposium: Making Big-time Money in the Metaverse

    Venture capitalist Luke Alvarez sees huge opportunity for virtual fashion and luxury in the coming years.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Short Seller Andrew Left Says The Idea Of Decentralization Is The 'Stupidest Thing Ever'

    Andrew Left, founder of Citron Research says the idea of decentralization, where power is shifted from the hands of centralized entities is the “stupidest thing ever” and pointed out that the only utility Bitcoin has is that it is a collective consciousness of people, with people buying because others are. Web3 a big illusion Left, one of the world’s best-known short-sellers, in an exclusive interview with Benzinga, said that Web3 is a big illusion, and it is only aimed at taking power away from

  • Amazon Prime Day Could Inspire Phishing Attacks, Ransomware

    With Amazon Prime Day kicking into high gear, the most impersonated retail brand for phishing websites is Amazon, then Walmart and Alibaba.

  • Amazon.com's Ring gave police data without user consent 11 times in 2022

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Amazon.com's Ring doorbell unit, which makes videos of the outside of an owner's home, gave footage to law enforcement without the user's consent 11 times so far this year, the company said. Amazon said it provided the video under emergency circumstances. Senator Edward Markey, a lawmaker interested in privacy, on Wednesday released a letter from Amazon on the topic that was a response to his inquiry to the company.

  • Experts say US must not let EU lead on cybersecurity

    Cybersecurity experts argued on Tuesday that the U.S. is falling behind the European Union when it comes to being a leader in the realm of cyber security. Experts called the bloc’s General Data Protection Regulation, a law governing data privacy and security rules, the global standard. The law, adopted in 2018, renewed how businesses handle…

  • China's World Internet Conference goes 'international' as Beijing seeks to promote its own vision of global cyberspace

    China's World Internet Conference (WIC), an annual event that promoted the country's model of internet governance, said it has transformed into an "international organisation" as part of Beijing efforts to push its vision of global cyberspace. Although WIC did not not publish a list of the founding members of the new body, the official Xinhua news agency reported that they include "institutions, organisations, businesses and individuals" from nearly 20 countries. Zhuang Rongwen, the director of

  • Your cable company is going to hate this Prime Day deal so much

    Most Prime Day deals offer savings that last a day. But I found a few fantastic Prime Day 2022 deals with savings that will last a lifetime. And as an added bonus, those savings will come at the expense of your cable company! That’s right, I’m talking about Amazon’s big cable modem sale for Prime … The post Your cable company is going to hate this Prime Day deal so much appeared first on BGR.

  • Circle’s Detailed Reserve Report Shows Only Cash, Short-Term Treasurys Back USDC Stablecoin

    The asset breakdown comes at a time when crypto firms and their finances are under increased scrutiny in the on-going crypto credit crisis.

  • Perrigo Stock Mystery; Big Money Loves It, Though Profits Slim

    Perrigo, a leading generic-drug and nutritional products maker, is rebounding. One reason is that it increased production of its Bobbie-partnered baby formula by 40% in Q1 on a year-over-year basis. Decades of market research shows that the best stocks typically have an RS Rating north of 80 as they launch their biggest price moves.

  • Investors Saved Almost $7 Billion in Falling Fund Fees: Are You Overpaying?

    Asset manager competition and fee-based models keep slashing investor fees, according to independent research firm Morningstar. The group's annual fund fee report, which evaluates trends in the cost of U.S. open-end mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, found that the asset-weighted average expense ratio … Continue reading → The post Investors Saved Almost $7 Billion in Falling Fund Fees: Are You Overpaying? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • First for fun, now for recruitment: live streams help jobseekers in China find new employers

    China's live-streaming platforms have emerged as a new channel for employers to meet prospective employees, as job candidates go online to search for opportunities amid Covid-19 travel restrictions and what economists call the country's most challenging job market ever. Liu Chao, 33, finds "selling" jobs surprisingly easier than his previous job as an e-commerce live-streamer. "After selling [clothes] through live-streaming for several months, I realised we didn't have many advantages, so I gave

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    Most people follow a pretty standard glide path when it comes to retirement investing: focus on stocks when you're young and shift to bonds as you get older. But a new study from David Blanchett (Prudential Financial) and Michael Finke … Continue reading → The post Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.