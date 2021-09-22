Thirstie Launches New Data Insights Report, Providing Beverage Alcohol Brands With Consumer Digital Shopping Behaviors

Inaugural "Thirstie Digital Consumer Insights" Finds Single Suburbanites Fuel Tequila and Mezcal Online Shopping Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirstie, the leading e-commerce and data solutions provider for beverage alcohol brands, today announced Thirstie Digital Consumer Insights, an ongoing data intelligence report geared towards online shopping patterns for alcohol consumers. The company released its first report focused on Tequila and Mezcal finding that Single Suburbanites make up nearly one third of online category sales with 30.25% share.

Thirstie Digital Consumer Insights (September 2021)

Thirstie, the first to market with a white-label e-commerce solution for beverage alcohol brands, arms its brand partners with robust consumer data capabilities. Unlike marketplaces, Thirstie's platform enables brands to own their consumer data. For the first time, alcohol brands are able to fully understand and effectively market to their end customers.

Thirstie Digital Consumer Insights reports will focus on aggregated data compiled through analyzed purchasing patterns of U.S. consumers across Thirstie's hundreds of branded digital storefronts.

"We have seen the tremendous impact data has on individual brands and their growth," said Thirstie's CEO & Co-Founder, Devararj Southworth. "While each Thirstie brand's consumer data is specific to them, we want to provide a holistic view of the trends we are seeing in regard to online consumer behaviors across each category. As a data intelligence company, our goal is to help paint a clear picture for brands throughout the industry to understand and connect with consumers in a more efficient way."

Thirstie is launching its data insights series with an in-depth analysis of the tequila and mezcal category. The report findings are compiled from over 1,000 consumers across the U.S. from Aug. 2020 - Aug. 2021 who purchased Tequila and/or Mezcal through Thirstie's proprietary platform.

Key learnings from Thirstie Digital Consumer Insights: Tequila & Mezcal include:

The Typical Online Tequila/Mezcal Shopper May Not Be Who You Think It Is: Single young to mid-aged urbanites are a smaller share than both single young to mid-aged suburban and wealthy suburban small family consumers. High Income Parents Like To Buy Premium Alcohol Online: Wealthy small families have a significantly higher average checkout value and buy slightly more items than any other consumer group. Though this consumer group typically has a strong preference for luxury offline shopping, Tequila and Mezcal suppliers should not overlook them in their e-commerce digital marketing strategy. Single Suburban Buyers Have More Diverse Tastes: While single suburban buyers purchase more premium products (28.5%) they purchase significantly more value products (14.5%) compared to the category average of 5.6%. Gift Giving Is Most Popular Among Single Urbanites: Tequila and Mezcal producers have fueled e-commerce sales through gift-giving, particularly among single young to mid-age urban consumers. This group makes up 27.66% of gift-giving purchases for the category, which is significantly higher than the average 17.36% across all consumer groups.

For the full report, visit thirstie.com/datainsights

This report was compiled by Thirstie Data Intelligence who analyzed purchasing patterns of over 1,000 consumers of legal drinking age who purchased Tequila and/or Mezcal across the U.S. through Thirstie powered branded storefronts from Aug. 2020 - Aug. 2021. For complete report methodology, please contact marketing@thirstie.com

About Thirstie

Thirstie, a New York based e-commerce company, is the leading e-commerce and data solutions provider for Beverage Alcohol brands, founded by Devaraj Southworth and Maxim Razmakhin in 2014. Thirstie helps brands to power consumer online transactions within an industry three-tier system complaint platform through a proprietary platform and expansive retail network. The Thirstie platform also provides brands with transparency into all data, consumer insights analytics and ROI to improve performance marketing. For more information about Thirstie, please visit www.thirstie.com.

