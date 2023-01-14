U.S. markets closed

Thirty years into the future: Infinitus releases its CSR Report for the 16th consecutive year

·4 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinitus (China) Company, Ltd ("Infinitus") released its 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report on January 12, 2023. This marks the 16th consecutive year that Infinitus has issued the report which outlines the company's socially responsible practices over the past one year with a focus on six key areas: health, quality, employees, partners, environment and community.

Infinitus releases its 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

"In 2023, a year that marks the 31st anniversary of its founding, Infinitus, with its mission of advocating the excellence of Chinese wellness traditions, plans to continue fulfilling its corporate social responsibilities in response to the latest trends sweeping the healthcare industry. The aim is to enhance health and wellness for all while contributing to the world's sustainable development," said Sammy Lee, Chairman of Infinitus (China) Company Ltd. and LKK Health Products Group.

Infinitus further explores the value of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) culture while strengthening scientific research and innovation in the field of herbal health

Based on its unique philosophy of promoting a healthy lifestyle through health maintenance, Infinity has been exploring the value of TCM culture over the past year while furthering the implementation of the government's Healthy China initiative. In August 2022, the company organized the Guangdong leg of the "Traditional Chinese Medicine Cultural Communication · We are in Action" event in a move to promote TCM culture in concert with senior researchers and leading practitioners in Chinese medicine. In November 2022, the firm, in cooperation with Xinhua News Agency's Office of National Brands Project and the China Association of Chinese Medicine (CACM), organized the 2022 Responsibilities for Health Forum at which the sixth National TCM Health Index Report was released. The report evaluated the health status of China's population as a whole from the perspective of TCM.

Product quality is not only the lifeblood of a company's growth but also the most important corporate commitment to consumers. Over the past year, Infinitus has made significant progress with several key scientific research projects. In particular, in September 2022, the International Industrial Application Demonstration of Functional Foods for Delaying Aging and Enhancing Immunity project, led by South China University of Technology (SCUT) and jointly submitted by Infinitus, the University of Cambridge and several other renowned universities, was officially approved by the Guangdong Science and Technology Department. In November 2022, the Infinitus Global Scientific Advisory Board was established, comprising Chinese and Western medical specialists from different countries and regions worldwide and multiple disciplines and areas of specialization. The board, in tandem with Nobel Prize winner Roald Hoffman, the University of Cambridge and other global research institutions, has leveraged a combination of TCM and modern technologies to provide health and wellness solutions that include both products and services that meet the expectations of consumers.

Infinitus explores a new philanthropy model by raising public awareness around social responsibility

In 2022, Infinitus organized the 4th 5.20 Infinitus Social Responsibility Day designed to raise public awareness around social responsibility by calling for individuals to extend their love to someone in the wider society. With 30 branches, the company has continued its efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, fund the establishment of schools and provide volunteer services by participating in public service initiatives hand in hand with its partners and caring members from a wide range of sectors.

In November 2022, Infinitus contributed supplies collectively worth 4,839,800 yuan to the Guangzhou Charity Association in order to fully support Guangzhou in fighting the pandemic in tandem with donating medical equipment and supplies to frontline workers across China through its branches. In addition, since the outbreak, the healthcare solution provider has donated 16,276,200 yuan in anti-epidemic funds and supplies to multiple cities and provinces throughout the country, including Inner Mongolia, Jilin province, Shanghai and Wuhan.

As part of its program to help students of limited means gain access to higher vocational education, Infinitus' Si Li Ji Ren Foundation has created a public welfare model whereby the foundation funds the establishment of schools while assisting in the training of talented individuals through the provision of financial support to in-need students. As of December 2022, the foundation, as part of its Si Li Ji Ren Education Dream Support Program, funded the establishment of a 44-class curriculum throughout 30 Chinese provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions. The program had invested 26.845 million yuan to provide funding for 1,611 students, 1,256 of whom have since completed their studies.

Infinitus is confident that actively fulfilling its CSR is not only a corporate responsibility, but also a way to build long-lasting business success. The firm plans to continue upholding Lee Kum Kee's 100-year-old heritage and, over the next 30 years, the core values of the foundation, with the end goal of helping create a better and sustainable future by giving back to society, and contributing to economic development by taking CSR to a new level.

 

SOURCE Infinitus (China) Company Ltd.

