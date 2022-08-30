Logitech's upcoming gaming handheld may have been revealed in a leak

Earlier this month, Logitech announced that it was working on a handheld gaming device with Tencent that would "support multiple cloud gaming services" including NVIDIA's GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Now, it looks like we're getting our first look at the device thanks to prolific leaker Evan Blass. We also know that it should be called the G Gaming Handheld as Logitech has listed that name on a recently published landing page.

Logitech G Gaming Handheld pic.twitter.com/FfEaszNwyw — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 30, 2022

It looks just like many other gaming handhelds, with left and right joysticks, a direction pad, ABXY buttons, a home button and shoulder pads, along with a custom "G" button. Another image also shows what looks like the home screen, with icons for Google's Play Store, Xbox, GeForce Now, Steam, Chrome and YouTube. We also see icons for user profile, messages, settings and power.

You could compare the G Gaming Handheld to a Steam Deck or even Nintendo's Switch Lite in terms of the basic design. The cloud gaming aspect means it's likely to have similar capabilities to a smartphone, albeit with a more convenient form factor and gaming-centric UI. As such, it'll compete not just with other handhelds but numerous controllers designed for smartphones like Razer's Kishi V2, the 8bitDo Pro 2 and SteelSeries Stratus+ — so it's level of success will depend strongly on the price.

There's no word yet on when it'll arrive, but as mentioned, Logitech now has a landing page in place, so you can submit your email address to get more details.