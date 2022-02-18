U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

This livestream of planes landing in a storm has derailed our day

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Landing a jetliner in a strong crosswind is no joke, as any pilot (or passenger) can attest. If you crank those winds up to 60-70 MPH plus, then you have not only a supreme test of pilot skill, but pure YouTube entertainment. A site called Big Jet TV has 90,000-plus people watching the butt-puckering action as planes crab in nearly sideways, engines howling, trying to get down on London Heathrow runway 27L.

The commentary itself is pure entertainment, with the announcer doing his utmost to keep his gear and himself from blowing away. It's become a notable enough happening that he's even fielding requests for interviews from the BBC and other media outlets. It can be a bit hard to watch at times and is not recommended for anyone squeamish about flying — tune in above, if you dare.

