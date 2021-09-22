U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,365.00
    +21.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,984.00
    +186.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,065.00
    +41.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,194.70
    +13.80 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.56
    +1.07 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.50
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1733
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.93
    -2.78 (-10.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3641
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5330
    +0.3130 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,090.62
    -1,368.21 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.15
    -14.70 (-1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,064.15
    +83.17 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

This robotic backpack follows its leader wherever you may wander

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·2 min read
Gitamini

Back in 2019, Boston's Piaggio Fast Forward company released the first iteration of an automated cargo hauler for pedestrians, dubbed the Gita (pronounced JEE-tah). Two years, and multiple design improvements later, PFF is set to release a smaller, more nimble version which they're calling the Gitamini this October.

With a cargo volume of up to nearly 2,000 cubic inches and capable of carrying up to 44 pounds of gear and traveling at a top speed of 22 mph, the original Gita was a startlingly large machine able to hold a shopping carts-worth of groceries and keep up with cyclists. However, the Gita's size made it a liability to other pedestrians when navigating on crowded sidewalks, especially the earlier versions that relied on a belt-mounted tracker to know where its owners were.

The Gitamini, on the other hand, is about the size of a Border Collie (990 cubic square inches of cargo space) and weighs just 28 pounds. It can carry up to 20 pounds of gear and thanks to external handles the mini can easily be hoisted over curbs, stairs and other obstacles even when fully loaded. The mini is rated for a maximum range of 21 miles or around six hours of use before needing a recharge. What's more, PFF has traded in the belt-based tracker for advanced optics and machine vision. With the push of an onboard button, the mini will autonomously find, recognize and follow its "leader" using only visual and radar cues like color and motion — the robot does not require a GPS, cell, or wireless network connection in order to do so. 

Gita and mini
Gita and mini

The mini is also equipped with what the company is calling "pedestrian etiquette software." This trains the robot to follow its leader at a safe distance and speed while proactively anticipating the movements of the people around them. The mini's wheels are independently powered, enabling it to make Rivian-esque zero-radius tank turns, while a third motor is dedicated to maintaining the robot's balance when accelerating and braking. 

"Seeing the initial consumer response to Gita proved to us what a pioneer the product was within the consumer robotics industry,” said Greg Lynn, PFF’s CEO, said in a prepared statement. “The ask to ourselves then became, ‘how do we take what we have heard from people and create something different for a new segment of consumers?’’ Gitamini is the company's answer.

The Gitamini is slated to go on sale for $1,850 on October 15th while the original, larger Gita will see a price reduction to $3,250 at the same time. 

Recommended Stories

  • Twitch reveals new process for dealing with unauthorized music use

    Twitch has struck a deal with the National Music Publishers' Association (NMPA), and it includes a new way to flag unauthorized music use.

  • London's largest cab company will go fully electric by 2023

    London courier and private hire taxi firm Addison Lee has pledged to convert its whole passenger car fleet to electric vehicles by 2023.

  • 'Pokémon Unite' has arrived on Android and iOS

    Pokémon Unite is now available for download and is ready to play on Android and iOS.

  • Mercedes-Benz's EQS EV starts at $103,360 in the US

    With the 2022 EQS making its way to American dealerships this fall, Mercedes-Benz has finally shared US pricing for its first fully electric vehicle.

  • Tame the Sun for Better Natural Light Portraits With One Tool

    There isn't a whole lot you can sometimes do about the sun. Of course, you can look for shadow coverage to make shooting in the sun a lot easier. But that is just a workaround that limits you on where you can be. So instead, you should find a way to shoot wherever you want. The key to doing this for natural light portraits is to find a way to soften the sun. Specifically, you need to soften the way that the sun hits your portrait subject. And trust us, it's a whole lot easier than you'd think.

  • Evolito's electric motors look set to take off in aerospace where YASA left off in automotive

    Back in July, British “axial-flux” electric motor startup YASA was acquired by Mercedes-Benz for an undisclosed amount. YASA’s electric motors generated considerable EV industry interest because of their efficiency, high power density, small size and low weight. It turns out that a new company, Evolito, was spun out of YASA before its acquisition by Mercedes Benz, taking with it an electric motor it describes as ultra-high performance, low-weight, and most suitable for the aerospace industry.

  • Roku OS 10.5 adds better voice support, 5.1 Roku speaker configurations

    The Roku OS 10.5 update, which will roll out to players and TVs in the next few weeks, will be jam-packed with features to make your streaming life easier.

  • NASA reorganizes to prepare for future missions to the Moon and Mars

    NASA Administrator Bill Nelson is creating two new mission directorates to prepare the agency for the next 20 years of space exploration.

  • Uber raises guidance, Lennar dips amid supply shortage, Nvidia stock caught in Evergrande fears

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Emily McCormick break down Tuesday's stocks on the move, which include: Uber shares seeing a jump in the market as a result of a more optimistic outlook for the company, Lennar stock dipping as supply chain constraints continue to plague the company, and Nvidia getting caught up in the Evergrande crisis.

  • Cisco Sees $80 Billion Cybersecurity Opportunity

    Any company that doesn't effectively lock down its data is susceptible to a data breach, and data breaches are expensive. Dealing with a data breach now costs $4.24 million on average, according to IBM's latest data breach report, with more than one-third of that cost stemming from lost business resulting from increased customer turnover, system downtown, and diminished reputation. One problem for companies looking to build a cybersecurity strategy is the sheer number of options.

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Wall Street Thinks Are Undervalued

    These are attractive picks for retail investors looking to buy high-growth stocks with significant upside potential.

  • 2 Top Software-as-a-Service Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The software-as-a-service (SaaS) business has generated significant returns for both the technology industry and its investors. Market research firm Valuates forecasts that the SaaS market, valued at $158 billion in 2020, will grow at a compound annual rate of 12% through 2026. Two companies that I expect will produce considerable returns for investors long-term are DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO).

  • Apple iPhone 13 Setup Looks Worse Than iPhone 12, Says Analyst

    New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu says the Street is expecting too many Apple iPhone upgrades.

  • iOS 15: Flagship ‘SharePlay’ feature is on its way, new iPhone update suggests

    One of the biggest features of iOS 15 finally looks set to be released, according to a new Apple update. When Apple introduced the new version of the iPhone operating system in June, one of its flagship features was SharePlay, which allows people to watch films or TV shows together over FaceTime. Now Apple has pushed out iOS 15.1 as an early beta to developers.

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2021

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Adobe Falls After Upbeat Forecast Fails to Impress Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. dropped about 4% in extended trading after a strong sales outlook for the current period failed to impress investors who have pushed up the stock almost 30% this year.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy

  • Sony Bets Its Fall Game Lineup on Little-Known Studio, and Wins

    (Bloomberg) -- With hotly anticipated PlayStation exclusives like God of War and Horizon Forbidden West delayed to next year, video game publisher Sony Group Corp. is headlining its fall release schedule with a game from a little-known company that has never released a game before.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de

  • Bitcoin Rebounds After Serious Sell-Off

    Bitcoin received support near $40,000 and is moving towards the resistance level at $44,000.

  • Smartphone shipments in China in August fall 9.9% yr/yr -CAICT

    Shipments of smartphones within China fell 9.9% year on year to 23.1 million handsets in August, the China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT) reported on Wednesday. Handset brands are currently experiencing production issues due to a global computer chip shortage. That shortage has since spread to many types of chips and all kinds of hardware, including smartphones.

  • Apple's Epic Loss Could Be A Game Changer For Spotify

    Last week, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) lost a court case to Fortnite creator Epic Games and was ordered to allow developers to send their app's users to outside payment systems. Opening Apple's ecosystem up to third-party payment options translates to freeing users from paying Apple 15% to 30% commission fees. This turn of events threaten the revenue Apple gains by charging fees to app developers and therefore, it could be a game changer for companies like Spotify (NYSE: SPOT). The Bigger Picture While