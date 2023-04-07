This week in Bidenomics: A glimpse of normal

The Federal Reserve and everybody else following the economy have been desperately looking for signs the economy is cooling. Finally, it is.

Employers added 236,000 jobs in March, which is a solid monthly improvement—but it’s also the smallest gain in 27 months. There’s now a solid trend in place showing moderation in the job market after two years of COVID-related distortions and a seemingly unquenchable need for workers.

Earnings are up 4.2% from a year ago, which is also decent—yet that trend is declining, too. A year ago, earnings were growing at a 5.9% annual rate, which raised concerns about a wage-price spiral in which higher labor costs push prices up and lock in inflation. But that doesn’t seem to be happening, either.

This is exactly what the Fed wants to see, and President Biden probably likes it, too. The Fed has been aggressively hiking interest rates to bring inflation down, and one sign that is working is cooling demand for labor. That’s what we’re seeing. Inflation peaked at 9% last June, and it’s now down to 6%. The Fed wants inflation below 3%, and decelerating job growth suggests that’s where it is heading.

There are other signs of a slowdown that should further reassure the Fed. A separate report showed that job openings dropped to 9.9 million in February, which, again, is elevated, but 17% below the peak from last spring. A historically low level of applications for unemployment insurance has been ticking upward since January. A service-sector report shows a slowdown there, too. That’s important because goods inflation is back to normal, but services inflation is still too high. A slowdown in service activity should bring that inflation down.

Two important trends are emerging. First, the Fed is either done hiking interest rates or nearly done. It has raised short-term rates by 4.75 percentage points since last March, including a quarter-point hike on March 22 that some policymakers thought was excessive. If the consumer-price report on April 12 shows a further dip in the inflation rate, as expected, the Fed may have all the top cover it needs to shift into neutral. Even if it doesn’t, future rate hikes will be minimal.

Second, the economy is returning to normal after all the ups and downs relating to COVID shutdowns, manic swings in spending from services to goods and back, new COVID variants that sent everybody home again, and the massive amounts of stimulus money that either saved or overheated the economy, depending on your point of view. The COVID public health emergency will officially end on May 11, and we can think of the economy as checking out of rehab, as well.

The next question is whether the Fed went too far, or just far enough. Tremors from the surprise bank failures of early March have not yet spread throughout the economy, but they will. Bank lending has dropped since those failures revealed cracks in the financial system, and that will lead to slower growth in a few months’ time. If the bank failures are over, it might all work out. But if there are more bank problems, it could cause a credit seizure and a recession.

The debate among economists as to whether a recession is imminent will continue, maybe forever. “Whether or not the Fed squeezes in a final rate hike, we still think they will be cutting again later this year as the economy falls into recession,” Capital Economics advised on April 7.

“Recession? What recession?” University of Michigan economist Justin Wolfers tweeted after the jobs report came out. “Those looking for a recession can't find it in these data.”

Biden obviously doesn’t want a recession, but if there is one, timing matters a lot. If a recession is coming, Biden would want it over and done with in 2023, so that a recovery will be underway when he is presumably running for reelection next year.

When will we know? Give it three more months of data. If a credit freeze is going to ice the economy, we should see the evidence by summer. And if the Fed went too far, it’ll show up in a labor market that isn’t just slowing, but shrinking, with unemployment going up. That's not inevitable, though, and it's possible the economy just entered a comfort zone it will stay in for a while.

