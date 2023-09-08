This week in Bidenomics: Age over prosperity

If everybody in America suddenly got rich, voters might still dislike President Joe Biden. His age seems to have become a uniquely disqualifying factor that trumps everything else going on in the country.

Polls continue to show alarming news for the 80-year-old Biden and for Democratic hopes of keeping the White House in 2024 — even though the economy is going strong. In a recent Wall Street Journal poll, 73% said Biden is too old to run for president. An Associated Press poll found that voters are much more concerned about Biden’s age than Donald Trump's, the leading Republican contender, who’s just three years younger.

Biden isn’t even popular within his own party. A CNN poll found that 67% of Democrats think their party should nominate somebody else for president in 2024. That same poll found Biden even with Trump in a head-to-head contest, and Biden losing to the relatively unknown Nikki Haley by 6 percentage points.

Is Biden really that bad? On paper, no. The economy under Biden is doing well. Inflation has dropped from a peak of 9% last year to a manageable 3.2%. Output is surprisingly strong, with S&P Global estimating third quarter GDP growth to be 4.1%. Goldman Sachs recently dropped its odds of recession during the next year from 20% to 15%. In March, the firm’s recession odds were 35%.

Goldman says we’ve been enjoying a “soft landing summer,” which means the Federal Reserve is getting inflation under control by hiking interest rates, without causing job losses or other unwanted consequences. Many economists think the Fed is done raising interest rates, which ought to be good news for the stock market and, eventually, for sectors sensitive to interest rates, such as housing and auto sales.

Yet voters seem to give Biden no credit at all for an economy that has created a record number of jobs under his watch and is gradually returning to pre-COVID norms. Biden’s approval rating has actually dipped this year, from 44% to 40%, even as inflation has come down and one recession forecast after another has gone splat.

Analysts are perplexed, given that presidents normally get credit or blame for the state of the economy, whether they deserve it or not. Biden’s weak approval rating suggests the economy stinks. Yet unemployment remains close to a 50-year low and rapidly falling inflation has flipped real income from negative to positive. Consumer spending continues to rise, indicating relatively buoyant attitudes about income and job security.

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at the White House in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

The upshot for the 2024 election is that maybe, for once, it won’t be all about the economy, stupid. If current trends continue, the economy could be on an extended growth streak by Election Day 2024, with low unemployment and tamed inflation, and the incumbent could lose anyway.

There’s a lot that could change, however. One thing is that voters grudgingly give Biden more credit for a solid economy as the inflation shock fades. Keep an eye on gasoline prices: They’re heading back up, because global oil prices are heading back up. Energy prices swing a lot, and gas prices could be way higher or way lower by the time of the election in 14 months. Biden, of course, will do whatever he can to persuade allies to produce more oil and keep global markets well supplied.

It's also possible some voters who disapprove of Biden could vote for him anyway. This was a factor in 2020, when Biden got some votes — and perhaps a crucial number of swing votes in swing states — simply because he seemed less bad than Donald Trump. If Trump does turn out to be the GOP nominee, Biden has to hope voters who don’t like him will turn out for him, anyway.

The most intriguing outcome may be if the 2024 election is really a referendum on Biden’s age and the ability of octogenarians to run the country. It’s well known that Washington has an old-age problem. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 81, has developed a habit of freezing during public presentations. Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, 89, may have dementia. Forty-two senators are older than the Social Security retirement age of 67.

Biden can’t do anything about his age, and the unrelenting hands of time will only make Biden older, in both fact and perception. He may need a supercharged economy to overcome the handicap of being America’s oldest president, unless he has a late-game epiphany and decides it’s time to call in a younger reliever, after all.

Rick Newman is a senior columnist for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @rickjnewman.

