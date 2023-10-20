This week in Bidenomics: Let’s change the subject

As he campaigns for reelection, President Biden has to defend his record and persuade skeptical Americans he’s doing a good job. That mostly involves making the case that inflation is headed down while jobs remain plentiful and the economy continues to grow.

But Biden suddenly has something more important to talk about: wars and other global conflicts that are unnerving voters, threatening energy markets, and drawing US troops closer to hostilities. It now seems possible Biden could spend much of 2024 campaigning as a wartime president whose main job is reassuring Americans that things will turn out okay.

That could be a political break Biden desperately needs. No matter how much Biden talks up the things going right in the economy, voters give him poor marks and insist they’re worse off under Biden than they were under President Trump before him. To some extent, data supports that, given that inflation pushed real incomes down during Biden’s first two years in office.

Biden continually points out that job creation has hit record levels during his presidency, that he’s signed lots of legislation meant to create high-quality blue collar jobs, and that inflation isn’t nearly as bad as it used to be. None of it seems to register. The latest worrisome sign for Biden is a poll showing voters in seven swing states favor four-time criminal indictee Donald Trump over Biden, largely because they distrust the president’s handling of the economy.

Biden does better with voters on foreign affairs, suggesting he might benefit if voters are thinking less about inflation and more about the risks from wars in Israel, Ukraine, and other hotspots. His approval rating on the economy is around 37% according to Gallup. On his handling of Ukraine, 47% approve. In a recent Marist poll, 44% said they approve of how Biden is handling the Israel-Hamas war that erupted on Oct. 7.

Those aren’t huge positives, but they highlight one area where Biden might be able to outperform the erratic Trump, who has stumbled badly in the aftermath of the Hamas attacks on Israel by praising the terror group Hezbollah and criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The 80-year-old Biden might also be able to turn his age from a liability into an asset by demonstrating how 50 years of meeting foreign leaders and learning how the world works translates into steady leadership during a crisis.

There are two obvious questions. The first is whether global tensions will intensify or ease during the next 12 months. Former US Defense Secretary Robert Gates recently told Axios that the United States is facing more global crises than at any time since the end of World War II. In addition to Russia’s territorialism and the terror attacks on Israel, Iran remains a malign provocateur, North Korea continues to build nuclear capability, and communist China clearly craves control of democratic Taiwan.

That doesn’t mean another war will erupt. China has some influence over Iran and doesn’t want to see anything happen that will raise the price of oil, which a broader Middle East war certainly would. China may also see the ruinous quagmire Russia has entered in Ukraine and decide it doesn’t want to risk a similar fate in Taiwan. The United States and South Korea have contained North Korea for decades and may continue to do so. The Israel-Hamas war might even be over within a few months. So peace has a chance.

The second question is whether American voters care enough about foreign crises to reward a president for deftly handling them. President George H.W. Bush directed a sweeping military victory over Iraq in 1991, after it invaded Kuwait and threatened Saudi Arabia. But Bush lost reelection the following year when a mild recession hit.

Biden has earned strong marks so far for his response to the Israel-Hamas war. His visit to Israel on Oct. 18 was a powerful gesture of solidarity with an ally under duress. At home, Biden has sounded wise by vigorously supporting Israel while publicly urging it to tread lightly in Gaza, where 2 million Palestinian civilians are at risk of becoming collateral damage. His hawkish call for $100 billion in new funding for Ukraine, Israel, and other foreign partners in danger seems to match a relatively hawkish national mood, for the time being.

US President Joe Biden is welcomed by Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 18, 2023. (Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS) (Evelyn Hockstein / reuters)

Yet there’s no bump yet in Biden’s overall approval rating, which hovers around 40% in the FiveThirtyEight aggregate of polls. Biden is far more popular in Israel than in America, and unfortunately for Biden, most Israelis don’t vote in US elections.

Before the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel changed the whole Middle East security outlook, Biden probably talked more about the economy than about anything else. He'll keep at it, given that he thinks he’s got a good story to tell: huge new bills promoting infrastructure, semiconductor manufacturing, green energy, millions of new jobs, and persistent growth that consistently proves recession predictions wrong.

But Biden needs help he can’t engineer if voters are going to give him more credit on the economy. First, he needs rent, food, and energy inflation to moderate and, if possible, go into reverse. Second, he now needs relief on long-term interest rates that are pushing mortgage rates and other borrowing costs to multi-decade highs. There’s no lever Biden can pull to accomplish either, and even the Federal Reserve may have deployed all the tools it reasonably can without risking a nasty recession. Biden, ironically, may have more control over foreign affairs than domestic ones.

Rick Newman is a senior columnist for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @rickjnewman.

