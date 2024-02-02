This week in Bidenomics: The Great Disconnect

Many political analysts are scrutinizing President Biden’s approval rating with a microscope. The signs of life they’re looking for remain dormant.

By familiar political metrics, Biden’s job approval should be marching upward. The state of the economy normally correlates directly with any president’s popularity, and there’s a lot to cheer in the Biden economy. The January jobs report blew away expectations, with employers creating 353,000 new jobs, nearly twice what economists had forecast.

Unemployment stayed super low at 3.7%, and revisions show the economy added 126,000 more jobs in December than first reported. The job market has been strong for Biden’s entire presidency and this economic news is about as good as it gets for a president seeking reelection.

Oh, right. Inflation. It’s been a huge drag on family budgets and the poison pill in an otherwise healthy economy. Yet inflation is down sharply, from a peak of 8.9% in 2022 to 3.4% now. Many prices that went up are still up, especially for staples such as food and rent. But incoming data shows that consumer worries about inflation are easing, as if they’re finally starting to believe inflation is on the way out.

The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index jumped during the last two months and is now at the highest level since July 2021, which was before inflation went on a tear. The Michigan survey puts more emphasis on inflation than other confidence surveys, and consumers’ outlook for inflation is now moving back toward the fairly low range that was normal before the 2020 COVID pandemic. The Michigan reading is still depressed for a growing economy with low unemployment, but it seems to be normalizing as the crushing force of inflation dissipates.

Another winning trend is the stock market rally, with the S&P 500 (^GSPC) hitting new record highs. That’s happening because investors think the Federal Reserve has won the battle against inflation without tightening economic growth so much as to cause a recession. The stock market doesn’t represent the real economy in its entirety, but it’s an important tailwind when things are going right.

These gathering forces should be lifting Biden’s approval rating, at least a little. But so far, nothing. The FiveThirtyEight composite puts Biden’s approval at 39%, close to the lowest of his presidency. The RealClearPolitics aggregate has him at 41%, also near a record low. Gallup has Biden at 41%, too. If you’re a Biden backer looking for a silver lining, it’s awfully hard to find one. Among post-World War II presidents running for reelection, only Harry Truman and Jimmy Carter were in a worse spot nine months prior to the election.

There are several possible reasons for this breakdown between a solid economy and the incumbent president’s languid approval rating. It could be the persistent pain of permanently higher prices, or the geyser of nonstop negativity on social media and cable news, or a contagion effect as gloomy attitudes about overseas wars, opioid deaths, and other sobering events simply swamp the once-buoying effect of a good economy.

A recent Yahoo Finance audience survey offers further clues. We asked nearly 1,300 people who identify as working-class voters what they think the single biggest long-term problem in the United States is. The top answer was illegal immigration, cited by 21% of respondents. The portion citing high inflation was just 10%. Immigration isn’t necessarily an economic issue, but our survey and many others reveal that it’s a top voter concern, anyway. And it’s the issue on which Biden gets the worst marks from voters.

There are signs Biden recognizes that a solid and improving economy may not be enough for him to clinch reelection. Biden has been largely silent on the migration mess at the southwest border, even as record numbers of refugees have entered the country and fanned out into dozens of cities. But Biden is now signaling he could accept a crackdown that he might have flatly rejected a year or two ago.

Biden now says he’ll sign a tough border bill if Congress passes one, which seems to have sent Republicans demanding a crackdown into retreat. Some Republicans now think it’s politically advantageous to let the problem fester and try to drag Biden down with it, instead of trying to address the problem. If Congress doesn’t produce an immigration bill for Biden to sign, the test will be whether Biden attempts to ease the pressure at the border through some kind of executive action combined with a new tough-on-immigration tone at campaign events.

Another Biden pivot: his new and improved support for the cause of Palestinian statehood, combined with growing criticism of Israel for its hostility toward Palestinians. This comes as young Americans sensitive to the plight of the Palestinians have become surprisingly vocal, threatening a major edge Biden had with young voters in the 2020 election. The swing state of Michigan is also a factor. A large Arab-American voting bloc there went heavily for Biden in 2020, helping him win the coveted state by a 2.8 percentage point margin. Those voters have grown alienated by Biden’s once-unflinching support of Israel, and he needs to win them back.

For an old politician, Biden is showing flexibility on key issues as they turn out to be more important in 2024 than his campaign expected. Maybe his ability to bend with the times is why he has survived inside the Beltway for 50 years. But if a robust economy can’t push Biden’s approval rating up, and Plan B doesn’t work either, Biden himself will be migrating back to his home state of Delaware in 2025.

