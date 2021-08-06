U.S. markets close in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,436.28
    +7.18 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,204.12
    +139.87 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,833.43
    -61.69 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,246.71
    +10.71 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.40
    -0.69 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.40
    -41.70 (-2.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    -0.93 (-3.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1765
    -0.0072 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    +0.0680 (+5.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3877
    -0.0054 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2200
    +0.4670 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,891.05
    +2,019.99 (+4.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.15
    +59.50 (+6.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

This week in Bidenomics: The labor shortage is easing

Rick Newman
·Senior Columnist
·5 min read

Workers are scarce. There’s little argument about that. A murkier question is why they’re scarce, and what, if anything, employers and policymakers should do about it.

The July jobs report contains hints that the worker shortage is easing and supply-demand mismatches in the labor market should begin to sort themselves out. This would be good news for President Biden, if the trend persists. Republicans and some business owners have criticized Biden for signing into law an extension of federal jobless benefits through early September. Critics claim federal jobless aid of $300 per week is keeping some recipients from seeking work and, in turn, harming local businesses. The latest jobs report, however, shows that more workers are returning to exactly the types of lower-paying jobs they’d be avoiding if jobless aid were overly generous.

A robust employment snapback continued in July, with employers adding 943,000 new jobs. The average of the last three months is 832,000 new jobs per month. That would be stratospheric job growth in a normal economy, but we’re not quite back to a normal economy: Total employment is still 7.6 million jobs lower than it would have been without the coronavirus pandemic that exploded in 2020.

Most of the job gains in July came from two areas hard-hit by the pandemic: teaching and the leisure and hospitality sector. Labor shortages haven’t been a huge problem in education, where schools downsized amid remote learning and the cancellation of summer programs. Many of those jobs are now coming back as schools inch back toward normal routines.

Leisure and hospitality clawing back to pre-pandemic normal

Leisure and hospitality, however, has been ground zero for just about every pandemic-related economic problem. Employment plunged by 8.2 million jobs last year as restaurants and hotels went dark. With people venturing back out, about 80% of those jobs are back. But that’s not enough. Leisure and hospitality has the highest rate of job openings of any sector, meaning these are the hardest jobs to fill. And it has the third-highest number of overall jobs open, at 1.4 million.

Strong hiring during the last few months suggests the job shortage is easing in this ravaged part of the economy. Leisure and hospitality businesses added 380,000 jobs in July, the most of any industry. The average in 2021 has been a hearty 292,000 new jobs per month. Pay is up, too. Average hourly earnings in the sectors are up 9.6% during the last year, and they’re up by the same amount since before the pandemic. That suggests pay gains are not a statistical anomaly caused by the pandemic, but real gains likely to stick. Restaurants and other businesses in the sector are raising pay to lure workers, and the workers are, in fact, showing up.

A Help Wanted sign hangs at an arcade on the boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey, on Thursday, July 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey).
A Help Wanted sign hangs at an arcade on the boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey, on Thursday, July 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey).

A couple other data points show a similar increase in the availability of workers. The employment-to-population ratio ticked up from 58% to 58.4%, which, simply put, means a larger share of the adult population is working. That indicates people are getting off the sidelines and returning to the labor market.

There was also a sharp decline in the total number of Americans classified as the long-term unemployed. About 3.4 million Americans have been out of work for 27 weeks or longer, a decline of 560,000 from June levels. Both of those figures are still outside of normal ranges, but improvements are substantial.

Several factors are likely keeping workers on the sidelines and contributing to labor shortages: federal jobless aid, sure, but also fears of Covid in the workplace, the need to care for kids at home and a spate of early retirements during the last year. Outbreaks of Covid delta variant (and other possible variants after that) may contribute to backsliding in future weeks or months.

But most of the factors depressing the supply of labor should dissipate soon. Federal jobless benefits expire at the beginning of September, and kids will be heading back to school in most areas of the country. “The factors driving labor market frictions should prove temporary,” Glassdoor economist Daniel Zhao explained in an August 6 research note. “Many of the issues facing firms will ease with time as workers become more readily available.”

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 06: White House press secretary Jen Psaki answers questions during the daily briefing on August 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Psaki answered a range of questions relating primarily to a positive jobs report showing 943,000 new jobs and efforts by the Biden administration to manage the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
White House press secretary Jen Psaki answers questions during the daily briefing on August 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Psaki answered a range of questions relating primarily to a positive jobs report showing 943,000 new jobs and efforts by the Biden administration to manage the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

It would be lucky timing for Biden if labor-market mismatches became a non-story by the end of the year. Republicans are looking for economic problems they can pin on Biden for leverage in the 2022 midterm elections, where they have a solid chance of retaking one or both houses of Congress. The delta variant shows there is still plenty that can go wrong, even amid a record-fast recovery. The quick return of reluctant workers would at least put one problem to rest.

Rick Newman is the author of four books, including "Rebounders: How Winners Pivot from Setback to Success.” Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman. You can also send confidential tips, and click here to get Rick’s stories by email.

Read more:

Get the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Didi Weighs Giving Up Data Control to Appease Beijing

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. is weighing giving up control of its most valuable data as part of efforts to resolve a Chinese regulatory probe into the aftermath of its controversial U.S. initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said.The ride-hailing giant has put forth a number of proposals to appease the powerful internet industry overseer, including ceding management of its data to a private third party, the people said, asking not to be identified talking about internal del

  • July job report sheds light on factors contributing to unemployment

    Brian Cheung joins Yahoo Finance at the interactive board to break down the July job report, and the factors contributing to the unemployment rate as employers try to attract employees back into the workforce.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Slide as Yields Rise Ahead of Jobs Report

    Silver prices are trending lower

  • NYC Push to Plow Pensions’ $265 Billion Into City Hits a Wall

    (Bloomberg) -- Brad Lander, the Democratic candidate for New York City comptroller, wants to pump more of the city’s $265 billion of pension assets into apartments for poor and working-class residents, invest in rooftop solar panels and lend to small enterprises owned by women and minorities.But his ambition to use the pensions to invest in the five boroughs will butt up against law and economic reality. Trustees of New York’s five retirement plans, including the mayor and comptroller, have a fi

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 ekes out record high after strong July jobs report

    Stocks were mixed Friday on the heels of a key labor market report, which reflected a stronger than expected rebound in employment last month and a marked drop in the jobless rate.

  • 2 Updates That Sent the Dow Jones Surging 195 Points Higher Are Great for Disney, Salesforce, and Walmart

    Historically speaking, these two data points wouldn't be considered good, but right now they're positive signs.

  • Infrastructure Bill Has Big Wins for Oil, Climate Advocates Say

    (Bloomberg) -- When negotiators released the more-than-2,700-page text of the infrastructure bill now inching its way forward in the Senate this week, they discussed it as a glass half full — the first, imperfect step toward greening U.S. energy and industry.To many looking at it from outside the government, however, what’s in that glass has been polluted.Many of the bill’s provisions are on the oil industry’s wish list. The proposed legislation has more than $10 billion for carbon capture, tran

  • Labor Secretary: US economy is at a 'fragile' point

    After the July jobs report showed the biggest employment increase in almost a year — the Biden administration is urging Americans to get vaccinated to stave off health and economic threats posed by the Delta variant.

  • The US Senate Goes to War Over Crypto Taxation

    With two competing amendments and pressure from the White House and Treasury, crypto taxation is suddenly the crux of the massive infrastructure bill.

  • White House: Tesla not invited to EV event because it's focused on 3 biggest employers of UAW members

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday addressed Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweet that it was "odd" his company wasn't invited to a White House event later in the day tied to the Biden administration's moves on electric vehicles. "Today it's the three largest employers of the United Auto Workers and the UAW president who will stand with President Biden," Psaki told reporters, though she added that the administration looks forward to having a range of partners. Musk has faced a legal fight

  • Janet Yellen Has Been Lobbying Against Wyden-Lummis-Toomey Crypto Amendment: Report

    Senators had hoped to pass the bipartisan bill on Thursday night, but issues remained unresolved around the cryptocurrency regulations.

  • Strong July jobs report points to Fed taper this year

    A better-than-expected jobs report for July shows the economy may soon be ready to run with reduced support from the Federal Reserve.

  • Fed skepticism builds over the need for a digital dollar

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung breaks down Fed's Waller’s skepticism of a Central Bank digital currency improving U.S. payments and outlook on the Fed tapering its bond purchases.

  • Greg Abbott turns Republican rage into law

    On the Texas governor's unconstitutional embrace of the base

  • 'Weapon of war': the U.S. rifle loved by drug cartels and feared by Mexican police

    The flow of high-caliber arms smuggled across the porous U.S. border has alarmed Mexican officials and few weapons are as powerful as the U.S.-made M82 semi-automatic rifle increasingly favored by the powerful drug cartels. The M82 can easily penetrate bulletproof vests, concrete walls and even tanks, says its manufacturer Barrett Firearms. It is also one of the weapons of choice for drug cartels, according to the Mexican government, which this week filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the company and 10 other gun manufacturers.

  • Why Afghanistan matters to China as US withdraws from war-torn country

    China is strategically positioning itself in Afghanistan as the US withdraws from the war-torn country, but Beijing’s moves do not come without risks, according to Michael Kugelman with the Washington-based think tank Wilson Centre. The deputy director for the centre’s Asia programme and its senior associate for South Asia said Beijing regards Washington policy in Afghanistan as a failure and has since pledged its support for the Taliban to play a role in Afghanistan’s reconstruction. In an…

  • The Fed will crash the market if they increase interest rates: Opimas CEO

    Octavio Marenzi, Opimas CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook on the Fed, inflation concerns, and outlook on emerging markets.

  • Reasons 1 in 3 workers are thinking about quitting their jobs

    Ismat Mangla, Senior Content Director at MagnifyMoney, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss expectations for July Jobs report and MagnifyMoney’s latest report showing a large number of workers looking to leave their jobs.

  • How vaccinations are allowing workers to remain engaged in the workforce

    BofA Securities, Senior U.S. Economist Joe Song, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the July jobs report that saw an uptick of&nbsp;943,000 jobs topping June’s numbers and how the COVID Delta variant could affect job growth moving forward.

  • Copper Prices Are a Worrying Sign for the Economy

    A decline below a key level, not far from the current price, could indicate weakening confidence about demand and a worsening economic outlook.