This week in Bidenomics: The past looks better than the future

Businesses kept hiring last month. The robust labor market has exceeded expectations for more than a year.

The next six months are much murkier. The US economy is on a seam between strength and weakness. Evidence of a slowdown hasn’t hurt the job market yet, but it probably will before long.

But first, the cheerful past: Employers created 253,000 new jobs in April, a strong pace of hiring that suggests business aren’t cowed by recession talk or stubborn inflation. The three-month average for monthly job gains is 222,000, the lowest since the beginning of 2021. So job growth is slowing. But that’s still strong job growth consistent with a healthy economy. Plus, the Federal Reserve wants job growth to slow, as it raises interest rates to cool things off and get inflation under control.

Earnings are growing at 4.4% per year, a considerable slowdown during the last year. That’s also what the Fed wants to see, since spiraling labor costs can make inflation worse. The next inflation report arrives May 10, so we'll soon know if job and earnings growth are slowing enough to push inflation toward the 2% range the Fed targets.

President Biden hailed the April job numbers as “really good news.” Yes, but.

Two days before the April job numbers came out, the Fed raised interest rates for the 10th time in 14 months. The Fed has raised rates by 5 percentage points, overall, a remarkably fast pace of hikes. The Fed finally indicated it might be done raising rates, a relief to many who think the Fed has gone too far, too fast, and might trigger a recession.

Two days before the Fed’s interest rate cut, the government brokered a takeover of foundering First Republic Bank by JPMorgan Chase. First Republic is the third major bank to fail since March, mainly because of a failure to adapt to rapidly rising rates. Bankers and regulators declared the regional banking crisis over, but investors didn’t buy it. Instead, worries about solvency spread to a few other regional banks now under stress.

All of these things – strong but slowing employment, stubborn inflation, aggressive interest-rate hikes, banking stress—are now swirling together like volatile compounds in a test tube. Will they settle — or blow?

At a minimum, the economy seems likely to slow sharply. Manufacturing activity has been at recessionary levels for several months. That may be one contributor to a big drop in job openings, which are now at 9.6 million. A year ago there were 12 million open jobs.

The regional bank failures, even if they’re over, will put the brakes on the economy well into the future. One factor in those bank failures is the flow of money out of traditional banks and into other institutions offering higher rates of return. With fewer deposits, banks have less money to lend, by definition. Banks are also tightening lending standards in anticipation of tighter regulation and a possible recession.

Tighter credit will reduce business investment, crimp startup formation, and dent consumer spending on cars and homes. “Slower growth means the economy has less momentum and is vulnerable to anything else that goes wrong, including ongoing stress in the banking system,” Oxford Economics economist Ryan Sweet explained in a May 4 analysis. Oxford, like other forecasters, expects a mild recession to begin in late summer.

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with his "Investing in America Cabinet," in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Recessions, in retrospect, are often caused by a confluence of problems that amplify each other in unexpected ways. Banking stress looks like the wild card this time around. Before Silicon Valley Bank went bust in early March, revealing vulnerabilities triggered by soaring rates, virtually nobody thought a credit crunch caused by financial instability would be a problem in 2023. Now it’s at the top of the list.

The coming credit crunch was a dominant topic at the recent Milken Institute gathering of business and finance leaders in Los Angeles. When asked if the banking crisis is over, David Hunt, CEO of investing firm PGIM, said, “Actually, we’re just starting. The implications are going to be pretty profound. There’s going to be a real ratcheting up of regulation in the banking system. That will further hinder the supply of credit going into the economy. We are going to see a real slowing of aggregate demand.”

For Biden, timing is crucial. A slowdown through the rest of 2023 might mean a recovery arrives in 2024, boosting consumer spirits just as Biden is asking voters to reelect him. But credit droughts can be unpredictable and prolonged. For the time being, we should celebrate every new job, since they might be a lot scarcer before long.

Rick Newman is a senior columnist for Yahoo Finance.

