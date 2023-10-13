This week in Bidenomics: The president comes alive

President Biden brought some fire this week. If he can keep it stoked, it might ease concern about his octogenarian vigor and boost his sagging approval ratings.

After Hamas terrorists attacked Israel and killed more than 1,000 civilians, Biden delivered what may have been the most powerful speech of his presidency. In a forceful 10-minute address on Oct. 10, Biden condemned the Hamas attacks as “sickening” and “abhorrent,” while warning other Israeli foes against getting involved and making America’s position crystal clear: “The United States has Israel’s back.”

It was a refreshing demonstration of resolve and moral clarity that even Biden critics praised. In Israel, billboards thanked Biden for his unambiguous support and social media videos of Biden’s speech went viral.

So why doesn’t Biden apply the same rhetorical flair to other issues dogging his presidency?

Biden has never explained to Americans, for instance, why they should support billions of dollars to help Ukraine repel Russian invaders. And the next tranche of aid Biden wants for Ukraine now appears threatened by a handful of Republican objectors exploiting war fatigue among some voters.

The case for aiding Ukraine is a strong one, given that it helps accomplish a US national security goal by allowing Ukraine to degrade Russia’s military, political, and economic power. Biden has said repeatedly that he will support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.” But he has left key questions unanswered: How long it takes to do what? What’s the ultimate US goal? Why should Americans struggling to pay rent support billions for a foreign country? Biden’s failure, so far, to make a convincing moral and rational case for ongoing aid to Ukraine lets competing narratives gain traction and weakens support.

If there’s any single issue that could doom Biden’s reelection odds, it’s inflation and the economic anxiety many Americans feel. Biden talks about the economy all the time. His speeches follow a predictable and somewhat monotonous formula. First, he brags about low unemployment, record job creation during the last two years, and all the legislation he’s signed into law. Then he acknowledges there’s still more to do: Get inflation down, lower childcare costs, create more unionized blue collar jobs. Sometimes he’ll toss in an anecdote from the olden days about his working-class dad.

Story continues

Biden’s economic speeches aren’t working. There’s a clear disconnect between the strong job market and dismal consumer confidence, which translates to a Biden approval rating that recently dipped below 40%. Most voters probably don’t pay much attention to what Biden says on the economy, and some who do aren’t buying his pitch. Overall, voters don’t trust Biden on the economy and they don’t even think he understands their problems.

President Joe Biden speaks Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, about the war between Israel and the militant Palestinian group Hamas, as Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken listen. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

[Drop Rick Newman a note, follow him on Twitter, or sign up for his newsletter.]

With barely a year left until the 2024 election, can Biden muster the sort of passionate determination he’s shown on Israel to convince Americans worried about their own prospects that he’s got their backs, too?

It seems like a stretch. Biden’s strong suit is foreign policy, honed through decades of traveling the world and meeting foreign leaders. He’s ready-made for an overseas crisis that requires a deft understanding of geopolitical intricacies. Biden’s approach to Israel feels like real leadership because he’s channeling the shock and outrage many obviously feel into action that, so far, seems fitting and necessary.

On the economy, Biden seems to follow more than lead. He recites canned stump speeches that barely differ from town to town. To relate shared experience, he refers to events in his own life from decades ago, before the internet, before robots, before anyone bought anything from China. His empathy might be real, but as a creature of the federal establishment for the last 50 years, he just doesn’t seem like the working-class Joe he claims to be.

Still, Biden supporters should cheer the president’s ability to rise above the political riffraff and connect with people at a moment of fear and vulnerability. Biden does have an inner statesman. If more Americans felt that statesman were working on their behalf, Biden would import some of his overseas popularity back to the United States and a clearer path to a second term would open up.

Rick Newman is a senior columnist for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @rickjnewman.

Click here for politics news related to business and money

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance