U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,474.01
    +35.75 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,317.60
    +405.04 (+1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,894.87
    +71.44 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,285.53
    +11.35 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.15
    +0.84 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.90
    -29.00 (-1.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5720
    +0.0530 (+3.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    +0.0084 (+0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2940
    +0.6170 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,618.12
    +4,550.34 (+7.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,450.90
    +44.16 (+3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

This week in Bidenomincs: Doing less with less

Rick Newman
·Senior Columnist
·5 min read

President Biden’s economic agenda is shrinking fast—along with Biden’s own reputation.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told fellow Democrats recently that “the guidance I am receiving from members is to do fewer things well.” This sounds like a setback to liberal Democrats who want a social-welfare revolution, but there’s another way of looking at it: What took so long?

Pelosi is referring to the giant social-welfare and green-energy bill that would include virtually every Democratic wish-list item and cost $3.5 trillion over a decade. Some moderate Democrats in the 50-50 Senate—in which every Democratic vote is required to pass a partisan bill—have been signaling all year they won’t support such a huge bill or the tax hikes needed to finance some of it. But Democratic leaders have lumbered along as if unaware of this fatal divide among liberals and moderates in their own party.

After the embarrassing ability to pass anything by their own deadlines in late September, Democrats set some new deadlines—starting at the end of October—and began to recalibrate. The outcome now coming into view is less spending, fewer new entitlements, a smaller safety-net expansion than liberals want—and a better likelihood something might pass.

The Democrats’ so-called “reconciliation bill”—which would be able to pass the Senate with a simple majority vote, bypassing the filibuster—has several components: enhanced education benefits, child care assistance, paid family leave, clean-energy investments, and better IRS enforcement, among others. One big problem with the package is there’s no overarching theme voters can latch onto. Biden calls it his “build back better” plan, but that doesn’t mean anything. What Americans do seem to know is that it would be very expensive.

President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the Capitol Child Development Center, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the Capitol Child Development Center, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A recent CBS News poll, for instance, found that 59% of respondents know about the $3.5 trillion price tag, and 58% know it would include higher taxes on the wealthy. But only 10% said they know a lot about the specifics of the bill. One-third said they have a general idea what the plan would do, while 57% said they know little or nothing about the details. For all the public attention paid to Biden’s plan, it’s a glaring failure when most Americans don’t really know what it would entail.

That matters politically because it eases the pressure on members of Congress—especially the fence-sitters—to enact legislation voters desperately want. Voters aren’t demanding Congress pass Biden’s agenda because they’re not sure whether it would help them or not. Liberal Democrats such as Bernie Sanders blame moderate colleagues such as Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona for refusing to sign off on such a large spending bill. But Sanders et al. are missing the mark. They’re the ones who have failed to rally a majority of enthused voters to the Biden agenda. So, by the way, has Biden.

Will streamlining the plan help sell it? It depends. If it remains a grab bag of policy items, just less ambitious than before, that still won’t give voters a concrete theme to get behind. But Democrats could also focus on what’s likely to be most popular, and most effective, while scrapping the rest. That would give Dems—typically inept at messaging—a better chance to label and promote the package as something voters can rally around.

Analysis by the Penn Wharton Budget Model suggests education programs such as universal preschool and free community college provide strong return on investment. Childcare subsidies could help bring more parents into the labor force, where they’re badly needed. It’s not clear if clean-energy investments would yield a powerful economic return, yet there’s a strong argument in favor of cleaner energy given disruptions caused by global warming. Less effective: transfer payments such as the expanded child tax credit, even if they’re popular.

The New York Times recently asked policy experts to prioritize four broad social-welfare policies in the Democratic legislation, as a guide to what to preserve and what to curtail. The most-favored programs was universal preschool, with the child tax credit second, subsidized child care third and paid family leave fourth. So single ranking scheme is uniquely authoritative. The broader point is there are many ways to trim the Biden plan and still produce meaningful policy improvements.

The so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill is different—and that ought to be an easy win for Democrats. The Senate already passed it, and all House Democrats have to do is approve the same bill on what ought to be a no-brainer, party-line vote. That would be a big win for Biden, who takes pride in his friendly relationships with many Republicans. But feisty liberal Democrats don’t want to give Biden a win just yet, and they’re boycotting an infrastructure vote while demanding trillions in extra social spending they’re not going to get. These will be the last holdouts to accept the inevitable shrinkage of the reconciliation bill, and they could end up so blinded by progressive zeal that they torpedo both bills.

Biden has probably known all along he’d be lucky to get half his agenda. But he’s letting his fellow Democrats hack through the political jungle to arrive at the same destination on their own. If Biden gets both bills—the bipartisan infrastructure plan and a shrunken reconciliation bill of around $2 trillion—he’ll look shrewd. But he’ll seem inept if the whole thing collapses from Democratic intransigence. For Biden, smaller is better, big his own allies might decide bigger, or bust.

Rick Newman is the author of four books, including "Rebounders: How Winners Pivot from Setback to Success.” Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman. You can also send confidential tips, and click here to get Rick’s stories by email.

All Markets Summit
All Markets Summit

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • GOP megadonor pours $1M into primary against Arkansas Senator Boozman

    Richard Uihlein, a major giver to anti-establishment Republican causes, is funding a super PAC in Arkansas.

  • Why shipping delays won't torpedo Walmart

    The world's largest retailer is in a good position to navigate chaos at the ports, analysts argue.

  • White House insists inflation is decreasing after record September numbers

    The White House spun disappointing inflation numbers by saying consumer prices were on the way down while preparing the public for sticker shock to continue until next year.

  • Paying Social Security Taxes on Earnings After Full Retirement Age

    Paying Social Security contributions continues even past reaching full retirement age, but can increase future Social Security retirement benefits.

  • Social Security’s Rules on Spousal Benefits Can Be Tricky. Here Are Some Answers.

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says

  • Kayleigh McEnany Attacks Jen Psaki With ‘Least Self-Aware Tweet Ever Written’

    The former Trump White House press secretary earned a blistering two-word rebuke from Mary Trump, the ex-president's niece.

  • The Workers Won’t Be Coming Back, Covid or Not. Here Are Theories on Where They Went.

    The pandemic has changed attitudes and priorities around work, and there are signs that many have moved on to an alternate economy, writes Lisa Beilfuss.

  • Explainer-Germany's Nord Stream 2 gatekeeper: the long road until gas flows

    The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is completed and ready to pump Russian gas to Europe, but nothing is flowing yet because it is still awaiting clearance from Germany's energy regulator. Europe's most controversial energy project, which is led by Russian gas giant Gazprom, has faced resistance from the United States and Ukraine among others. A move by the German regulator last week to ask the pipeline operator, Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG, for assurances it will not break competition rules suggests it could take several more months before the 1,200 km pipeline gets the green light.

  • The best and worst states for jobs, as new unemployment claims fall to pandemic-era low

    The number of Americans applying for first-time jobless claims reached its lowest since March 2020 last week, with the number of filings coming in at a better-than-expected 293,000.

  • Xi’s Crackdown, Rigid Regime Defeat Last U.S. Social Media Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- For years, LinkedIn thrived in China on the unlikeliest of compacts, complying deftly with Beijing’s ever-changing censorship demands while largely averting a backlash back home. That all ended Thursday, when the Microsoft Corp. unit began its withdrawal from the country, defeated by increasingly bewildering regulations governing data and content.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500

  • Inflation Surges Worldwide as Covid-19 Lockdowns End and Supply Chains Can’t Cope

    More than a dozen central banks have raised interest rates but two that haven’t are those that loom largest over the global economy: the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

  • How Is Social Security Tax Calculated?

    The Old-Age, Survivors and Disability Insurance program (OASDI) tax—more commonly called the Social Security tax—is calculated by taking a set percentage of your income from each paycheck. For both 2021 and 2022, the Social Security tax rate for employees and employers is 6.2% of employee compensation, for a total of 12.4%. The combined taxes withheld for Social Security and Medicare are referred to as the Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA).

  • Biden Consults U.S. Oil Industry About Soaring Gasoline Prices

    President Biden has discussed the latest trends in retail fuel prices with representatives of the U.S. oil industry

  • U.S. consumer sentiment slips to near decade lows as confidence in Biden policies ‘significantly’ declines

    The University of Michigan's gauge of consumer sentiment fell to a preliminary October reading of 71.4 from a final September reading of 72.8. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal expected a reading of 73.

  • SEC Awards $40 Million to Two Whistle-Blowers Who Helped Agency

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is awarding about $40 million to two tipsters whose information contributed to an enforcement action by the agency.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is

  • China Eases Mortgages for Rest of Year on Evergrande Contagion Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- China is loosening restrictions on home loans at some of its largest banks, according to people familiar with the matter, adding to signs of growing concern by authorities about contagion from the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverWhat Comes After

  • Bolsonaro Says He Wants to Privatize Petrobras; Shares Advance

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Thursday that he wants to privatize Petrobras, the state-controlled oil company that is under political pressure to lower fuel prices. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowShares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the Rio de Janeiro-based producer is known, extended a

  • Why Does The Government Want to Know How Much is in Your Bank Account?

    If you're concerned that the U.S. government wants to monitor your bank account, you're not alone. Plenty of lawmakers, consumers and banking trade groups are pushing back against the idea, which was...

  • J&J Booster Backed by FDA Panel; U.S Travel Eased: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine booster gained a key recommendation from advisers to U.S. regulators that brings the additional shot a step closer to clearance.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S.

  • How Social Security Works for the Self-Employed

    You still have to pay into Social Security if you're self-employed. But there are deductions to help lighten the tax burden.