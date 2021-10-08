U.S. markets close in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,402.80
    +3.04 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,817.26
    +62.32 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,624.41
    -29.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.27
    -8.83 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.28
    +0.98 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.70
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1581
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5980
    +0.0270 (+1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3624
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.1890
    +0.5730 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,529.93
    +505.41 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,322.43
    +16.83 (+1.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

This week in Bidenomics: Into the muddle

Rick Newman
·Senior Columnist
·5 min read
President Joe Biden prepares to speak about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco Corporation construction site for a Microsoft data center in Elk Grove Village, Ill., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden prepares to speak about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco Corporation construction site for a Microsoft data center in Elk Grove Village, Ill., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The boom is off the rose (sorry).

Shortly after President Joe Biden took office in January, economists foresaw an economic boom the president would likely ride into the 2022 midterm elections. The rollout of Covid vaccines meant the pandemic would soon be in retreat. Businesses were recovering much faster than expected. Trillions of dollars in aid had helped workers ride out the Covid downturn. Pent-up demand meant consumers were desperate to travel again, buy out the stores and party. Happy days were almost here again.

We never made it to the party. The rise of the Covid Delta variant spoiled the “Summer of Freedom.” Other things refuse to go right: Massive supply-chain disruptions persist. Consumers can’t find what they want. Companies can’t hire workers they need. Nearly one-fourth of all adult Americans remain unvaccinated, leaving ample turf for the Covid variant to occupy.

The latest job numbers illustrate the slump the Biden presidency has drifted into. Employers created just 194,000 jobs in September, less than half the total economists’ forecasted. That’s not terrible news, but there are still 6.9 million fewer workers than before the pandemic, and the portion of eligible adults either working or looking for work remains sharply depressed. Delta concerns and other murky factors are keeping people out of the labor force and that’s holding back the entire economy.

In early June, forecasting firm IHS Markit expected third-quarter GDP growth to exceed 8%. The firm downgraded that over the summer and now thinks third-quarter growth was a mere 1.4%. Shortfalls in consumer spending and business investment account for most of the decline. During the same timeframe, IHS downgraded its forecast for full-year 2021 GDP growth from 7.4% to 5.7%. (The government reports official GDP figures for the third quarter in late October.)

The economy is still recovering from the coronavirus downturn, and there doesn’t seem to be any meaningful chance of a recession. But the dropoff in performance and expectations has left consumers in a sour mood, and Biden will be their scapegoat. Morning Consult’s index of consumer sentiment shows steady improvement during the first four months of the Biden presidency, but a marked erosion in confidence since late July, as the Delta variant skunked up the country. The Conference Board’s confidence index nearly regained pre-pandemic levels in early summer, but has since fallen back to a five-year low.

Biden doesn’t seem to be solving the problems holding everything back. Since the sloppy and deadly withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in August, Biden has expressed concern and awareness of various types of backsliding. But his administration has not been able to mount a fourth-quarter vaccination blitz or resolve parts shortages making cars and appliances scarce. His vaccine mandate for large companies probably won’t go into effect until next year—if it survives legal challenges—which leaves millions of workers or potential workers worried about getting sick in workplaces with shifting and complicated rules.

President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Amid all this, it’s little surprise Biden’s approval rating has sunk to 44% in the fivethirtyeight aggregate of polls. His disapproval rating is 49%, putting him “underwater.” The decline tracks the surge of Delta, and it accelerated with the chaotic Afghan withdrawal in late August.

Dysfunctional Democrats

Biden could break out of this slump with a big legislative victory, except, oh, darn, that’s not going much better than anything else. Biden’s Democrats are proving as dysfunctional as Republicans were under President Trump, with liberals and moderates at either extreme of the party battling each other to a stalemate over key Biden priorities.

Liberals want maximum spending on social welfare programs, while centrist Democrats say it’s too much. In the breach sits an infrastructure program that’s generally popular and has bipartisan support—except liberals are holding it hostage, with the ransom being a transformative expansion of the federal social-welfare system. Congressional Democrats began the fall legislative session by demonstrating incoherence on how to mash it all together, with a string of voting “deadlines” that consistently slid because the votes weren’t there to pass anything.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, departs the Senate floor, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Washington. The Senate has dodged a U.S. debt disaster by approving legislation to lift the federal limit on new borrowing by nearly a half-trillion dollars. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, departs the Senate floor, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Washington. The Senate has dodged a U.S. debt disaster by approving legislation to lift the federal limit on new borrowing by nearly a half-trillion dollars. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Democrats might work this out by the end of the year and give Biden a set of legislative accomplishments he can take into the midterm year of 2022. They might also be as hopelessly riven as they seem and fail to pass anything. This is the curse of having tiny majorities in both houses of Congress: It looks like the dominant party has control, except rogue party members essentially have veto power.

Other presidents have been in slumps similar to Biden’s. Donald Trump’s popularity was lower than Biden’s at the same point in his presidency. Barack Obama sunk nearly as low as Biden is now in the second year of his presidency. Obama recovered and won a second term. Trump didn’t. Both presidents, however, lost ground in the first set of midterm elections after they took office. If that happens to Biden, he’ll lose the Democratically controlled Congress and have to deal with newly empowered Republicans. That’s how a muddle becomes a cage match.

Rick Newman is the author of four books, including "Rebounders: How Winners Pivot from Setback to Success.” Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman. You can also send confidential tips, and click here to get Rick’s stories by email.

Read more:

Get the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Red Hat sets Nov. 29 deadline for workers to get vaccine; IBM workers have till Dec. 8

    IBM and Red Hat said their mandates are in response to President Biden’s executive order requiring employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated.

  • Biden's Columbus Day Proclamation Is A Stark Contrast From The Trump Era

    Biden recognized Native Americans' "painful past," while Trump accused "extremists" of seeking to "undermine Christopher Columbus’s legacy."

  • Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit new record

    Russia’s daily coronavirus death toll hit a new record on Friday amid the country’s sluggish vaccination rate and the government’s reluctance to tighten restrictions. Russia’s state coronavirus task force reported 936 new deaths on Friday, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic. Russia already has Europe’s highest death toll in the pandemic — more than 214,000 — and the authorities’ conservative way of recording COVID-19 fatalities suggests the actual number could be even higher.

  • U.S. administers over 398 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 397,718,055 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Tuesday out of 479,356,915 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. Roughly 6.4 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • U.S. administers nearly 400 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    The United States has administered 399,552,444 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 482,326,275 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 398,675,414 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Wednesday, out of 480,427,985 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

  • Biden administration wants IRS to monitor people’s bank accounts more closely — will it catch tax cheats, or invade privacy?

    A Biden administration proposal calls for banks to report aggregated 'inflows' and 'outflows' above $600

  • Biden is moving to cancel $4.5B in student loan debt. Who gets the new relief?

    The administration has announced changes to make loan forgiveness more accessible.

  • Ireland abandons low-tax model as it caves in to Biden

    Ireland has been forced to abandon its low tax business model in the face of pressure from Joe Biden, putting the country's status as a haven for global companies at risk.

  • Jamie Dimon may have a point on the debt ceiling

    On Thursday, U.S. Senators approved legislation https://finance.yahoo.com... that effectively kicks the debt-ceiling can further down the road to December. At that point Democrats and Republicans will need to somehow muster the resolve they couldn’t find now (just in time for Christmas, as if we needed any more volatility-inducing uncertainty around the holidays), in order to avert reaping the whirlwind of its own indiscipline.

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    Throughout your career, it’s likely that a portion of your income has gone toward Social Security benefits each pay period. The purpose? When the time comes to retire, you are able to draw monthly benefits from this program. This provides … Continue reading → The post Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Steven Mnuchin Warns of Inflation Risk, 3.5% Treasury Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Steven Mnuchin, the former U.S. Treasury secretary, warned about the risks of breaching the debt ceiling, overspending by the Biden administration and concerns that it could further fuel inflation. Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaClimate Scientists Created a SWAT Team for Weather DisastersAmazon Delivery

  • Biden’s Options to Tame Gas Prices Clash With His Climate Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is under intensifying pressure to keep a lid on rising gasoline and natural gas prices that threaten the economic recovery and Democrats’ political ambitions.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon

  • Explainer-Canada invokes 1977 treaty to keep crude pipeline running

    Canada has invoked https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/canada-formally-invokes-1977-pipeline-treaty-with-us-over-line-5-dispute-2021-10-04 a 44-year-old treaty to trigger negotiations with U.S. President Joe Biden's administration over a pipeline that the state of Michigan is trying to shut down because of concerns it could leak into the Great Lakes. Michigan is trying to force operator Enbridge Inc to shut down the major oil export pipeline. Canada says Enbridge is entitled to run the pipeline according to the 1977 Transit Pipelines treaty between Ottawa and Washington.

  • ‘A job is not just a job’ —Why some unemployed people aren’t jumping at job openings

    Last month, just 194,000 jobs were created, while there are close to 11 million job openings in the U.S. and 7.7 million unemployed Americans.

  • Treasury Yields Climb After Jobs Data Show Tight Labor Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields climbed Friday, with the 10- and 30-year tenors reaching the highest levels since June, as traders concluded that the Federal Reserve’s timeline for tapering asset purchases is probably intact despite weak job creation last month.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapor

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fluctuate as traders eye September payrolls miss

    Stocks struggled for direction on Friday as investors digested a key report on the labor market’s recovery, which showed a much weaker-than-expected pace of hiring last month.

  • Biden’s global tax cartel threatens to end Ireland’s economic miracle

    The suburbs of Cork, Ireland’s second-largest city, are an unlikely location for the European base of the world’s largest company.

  • Democrats’ tax plan makes ‘baby steps’ toward racial wealth equity

    By lifting up families at the bottom through tax credits and taxing affluent households more, Democrats can help narrow the racial wealth gap.

  • Student loan forgiveness: Who is eligible and how to apply under Biden’s overhauled relief program

    A federal student loan program that has largely failed to help borrowers forgive debts was overhauled. Here's who qualifies and how to get relief.

  • U.S. Payrolls Growth Misses Big Again With Smallest Gain of Year

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. job growth in September was the slowest this year, signaling a tempering of the labor market recovery and complicating a potential decision by the Federal Reserve to begin scaling back monetary support before year end.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financi