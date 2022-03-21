U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,474.44
    +11.32 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,718.43
    -36.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,907.10
    +13.26 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,086.28
    +0.14 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.06
    +4.36 (+4.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.10
    -5.20 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    +0.09 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1039
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.2410
    +0.0930 (+4.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3177
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1500
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,454.41
    -93.56 (-0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.57
    +18.54 (+1.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.03
    +37.30 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Thoma Bravo to take Anaplan off the board for $10.7B

Ron Miller
·2 min read

It's a bit unusual for meaningful tech news to break on a Sunday night, but that's what happened last night when private equity firm Thoma Bravo announced it was acquiring Anaplan, the SaaS financial planning tool, for a cool $10.7 billion. The company closed on Friday with a market cap of $7.4 billion.

Anaplan's stock price has been on a rough run over the last six months with the price down over 22%. Over the last year it's down a more modest 7%, but the private equity firm saw a chance and took it, offering Anaplan what is close to its peak price over the last six months to close the deal.

In its most recent earnings report earlier this month the company reported revenue up over 30% to $163 million, but losses widening to $53.8 million compared to $41.5 million in the same quarter last year. Anaplan predicted modestly increasing revenue for next quarter, and the stock has actually been trending up since the report.

That 30% growth rate is right in the sweet spot of private equity firms, giving them something to work with. Thoma Bravo's managing partner ​​Holden Spaht likes having the financial planning service in the fold and he thinks his firm can help it grow more.

"We have followed Anaplan for years and have seen the incredible value they bring customers through their best-in-class planning platform. We look forward to leveraging Thoma Bravo’s extensive operational and investment expertise in enterprise software to support Anaplan in its future growth," Spaht said in a statement.

That's a lot of executive speak to say they like the company, tracked it over the years and pounced when they saw the opportunity.

Anaplan was a hot company for a time in the 2016-2018 timeframe, offering a more modern way for companies to conduct financial planning and reporting without resorting to Excel spreadsheets to make it happen.

It launched in 2006, raising almost $300 million along the way. Its final raise was $60 million at a $1.5 billion valuation, which feels kind of tame today, but in 2017 it was an eye-popping valuation. The company went public to much fanfare in 2018 closing on the first day up 42%.

The deal is expected to close some time in the first half of this year, but is subject to regulatory oversight and approval by stockholders. The Anaplan board has already approved the transaction.

Anaplan stock is up over 7.5% in pre-trading.

Anaplan hits the ground running with strong stock market debut up over 42 percent

Recommended Stories

  • Anaplan Stock Jumps On Acquisition By Private Equity Firm Thoma Bravo

    Private equity firm Thoma Bravo agreed to buy software maker Anaplan in a deal valued at $10.7 billion. PLAN stock surged on the buy-out news.

  • Should You Still Keep Your Shopify (SHOP) Stake?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • Should You Still Consider Buying Tesla (TSLA) Shares?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Have the markets turned the corner? Maybe not – but maybe so, at least for the short term. Despite rising inflation in the States, and Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine, high prices for oil, and disruptions in the global commodity markets, Wall Street just finished its best week since November of 2020. Between March 14 and March 18, the S&P 500 rose ~6%, while the NASDAQ was up ~9%. Investors were clearly in a buying mood, and the indexes reflected it. However, some Wall Street pros are un

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week, and that was also the case for my three stocks to avoid. The three names I figured were going to move lower last week -- Anthem (NYSE: ANTM), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) -- were up 3%, down 2%, and up 53%, respectively, averaging out to an 18% increase. The surge in StoneCo was obviously going to be way too much to overcome.

  • GameStop Earnings Pull Back the Covers a Little Further on Its Turnaround

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) knows what it did wrong in the past, but it's a different company today than what it was even at the start of last year. It's put out help wanted ads, set up a website, and called for creators to participate in a new NFT gaming platform and marketplace it's developing.

  • Is DiDi Global (DIDI) A Wise Investment to Take?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. After outperforming for the previous five-, 10- and 15-year periods, Davis Global Fund underperformed in 2021. As a result, the earnings of Davis Global Fund portfolio companies have grown at […]

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • Should You Be Tempted to Buy NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Shares?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Opportunity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An increase of 3.16% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021 but trailed the Russell 3000 Growth Index, which increased 10.89%, and the S&P […]

  • The stock market is depressed, and apparently that's great: Morning Brief

    An emotionally drained stock market is apparently good for the bulls. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, March 21, 2022.

  • 10 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will look at 10 commodities stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip reading about how the commodities market has been performing so far, you can go directly to 5 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends. The commodities market has been extremely volatile ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the world. […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Beat the Market

    Cathie Wood had a tough start to 2022, but some of her key holdings could be big winners eventually.

  • Is it a Wise Decision to Invest in Tencent (TME)?

    Saltlight Capital, an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The SaltLight SNN Worldwide Flexible Fund A1 class returned +4.96% during the fourth quarter of 2021 and since inception, the A1 class has returned 18.69%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]

  • 3 Stocks Down 50% or More That Wall Street Thinks Could Nearly Double

    Here are three stocks down 50% or more that Wall Street thinks could double within the next 12 months. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has lost roughly two-thirds of its market cap since October 2021. Wall Street expects a big comeback for the stock, though, with a 12-month price target reflecting an upside potential of around 95%.

  • One of Wall Street’s Most Vocal Bears Says Sell The Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in U.S. stocks is a good opportunity to sell and position more defensively, according to one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings

  • Is it Still Worth Investing Your Money in Tesla (TSLA)?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Opportunity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An increase of 3.16% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021 but trailed the Russell 3000 Growth Index, which increased 10.89%, and the S&P […]

  • Is Investing in Intel Corp. (INTC) A Smart Decision?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Opportunity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Davis Opportunity Fund delivered a return of 24.96%, reflecting real progress in the underlying business fundamentals across most of its holdings. Spare some time […]

  • Is it Still Safe to Continue Holding Your Amazon (AMZN) Shares?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • Best Mutual Funds Awards 2022: Best Index Funds

    If you're evaluating mutual funds, here are the best index funds, based on each fund outperforming the S&P 500 over the last 1, 3, 5,and 10 years.

  • Is Bionano Genomics a Buy?

    High-flying growth stocks like Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) tend to be controversial among different crowds of investors. In my view, the biggest point in favor of investing in Bionano Genomics is that its business model will lead to a huge amount of recurring income over time, thereby leading to a virtuous cycle in which it can afford to funnel more and more money into developing new products. Bionano makes a genome-mapping instrument called the Saphyr, which is specialized in detecting major structural variations in chromosomes, such as large insertions or deletions and translocations.