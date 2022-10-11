U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,629.88
    +17.49 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,548.89
    +346.01 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,549.17
    +7.06 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,706.24
    +14.32 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.62
    -1.51 (-1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,686.00
    +10.80 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    19.49
    -0.13 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9753
    +0.0045 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8820
    -0.0060 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1130
    +0.0074 (+0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6730
    -0.0180 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,127.42
    -181.98 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.74
    +2.42 (+0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Thoma Bravo buys third identity company this year with $2.3B ForgeRock acquisition

Ron Miller
·2 min read

Thoma Bravo knows what it likes, and apparently it likes identity access management — a lot. Today the firm announced its intention to acquire ForgeRock for $2.3 billion, the third company it has purchased in this category this year.

In April it acquired SailPoint for $6.9 billion, and in August it snagged Ping Identity for $2.8 billion. That’s a $12 billion investment to basically build a software category in-house.

With ForgeRock, it’s getting a 12-year-old identity management company that raised over $230 million, per Crunchbase.

Chip Virnig, a partner at Thoma Bravo did acknowledge that the company likes identity-centric approaches to security. “Identity-centric cybersecurity solutions are a critical enabler for businesses to digitally transform their operations, and ForgeRock’s solutions combine both the advanced security and customer usability needed in the market,” he said in the press release. What that means for the other IAM companies it owns isn't clear.

While it makes sense that the company is acquiring these similar assets to build something bigger, a Thoma Bravo spokesperson would not comment on its plans beyond referring to the press release, when contacted by TechCrunch.

As for the deal, the private equity firm paid $23.25 per share, which represented a 53% premium over the stock’s closing price on Monday. The company’s stock price was down over 9% for the year, which given the beating some tech stocks have been taking this year isn’t bad.

But the stock price was up almost 50% today alone, so you might conclude that investors are happy with the deal.

ForgeRocks CEO Fran Rosch argued that it was a validation of the platform. It may be that or simply a desire by Thoma Bravo to build something bigger with the three companies in the same category. Time will tell.

The company raised $93.5 million in April 2020 before filing for an IPO last August. After a little over a year, the company will go private again.

The deal is subject to typical regulatory oversight, but it has been approved by the ForgeRock board of directors and is expected to close some time in the first half of next year.

Ping Identity CEO discusses his company’s long, strange startup trip

Recommended Stories

  • Oil falls on fears of global recession, China COVID flare-up

    Oil prices fell about 2% on Tuesday, extending the previous session's almost 2% decline, as recession fears and a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in China raised concerns over global demand. World Bank President David Malpass and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned on Monday of a growing risk of global recession and said inflation remained a continuing problem. "There is growing pessimism in the markets now," said Craig Erlam of brokerage OANDA.

  • ForgeRock to Be Bought by Thoma Bravo in $2.3 Billion Cash Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- ForgeRock Inc., a maker of identity-verification software, said it will be acquired by Thoma Bravo in an all-cash deal valued at about $2.3 billion.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThe San Francisco-based company’s

  • EU regulators group against big tech paying for telco infrastructure

    A group of European telecom regulators does not support the idea of having big tech firms such as Google and Netflix paying for telecommunications infrastructure, it said in initial findings published on Tuesday. The findings by the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) come as the European Commission is debating whether internet platforms should be obliged to fund digital infrastructure such as 5G telecoms networks, given they make heavy use of it. The telecommunications industry has argued Google, Netflix, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft and Apple should pay for a "fair share" of telecom infrastructure as their services make up more than half of internet traffic.

  • Oil prices down a second session as IMF’s world economic outlook feeds recession fears

    Oil futures fall for a second day Tuesday, unwinding part of the previous week's sharp gains scored after OPEC+ agreed to cut crude production, as a downgrade to the 2023 world economic outlook by the International Monetary Fund fed fears over a recession.

  • Prosecutor drops charges against Adnan Syed in 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee

    The Baltimore City State Attorney’s Office dropped charges against Adnan Syed in the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, weeks after his murder conviction was overturned.

  • Thoma Bravo to take software firm ForgeRock private in $2.3 billion deal

    The move comes at a time when private equity buyers have ramped up their take-private activities as valuations of public tech companies dropped due to a broader equities selloff, triggered by high inflation and a tightening monetary policy. ForgeRock shareholders will receive $23.25 for each share held, which represents a premium of about 53.4% to the stock's last closing price. Shares of ForgeRock jumped 50% to $22.76 before the bell.

  • Buyout Deals Like Twitter Won’t Come Cheap for Banks

    Not only is the market tough for selling off loans, but also banks have to reckon with their own capital scarcity if they want to hold them.

  • Oil Declines as Global Slowdown Fears Cut Into OPEC-Driven Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slumped with fears of a global economic slowdown dominating market sentiment even with tighter crude supplies in the offing. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyWest Texas Intermediate traded near $90 a barrel, pa

  • Celebrity-Backed Fintech for Teens, Step Receives $300M in Debt Funding

    The app also launched a crypto trading feature, starting with bitcoin

  • Stocks Face Brutal Earnings Season With All Eyes on Apple, Investors Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors expect this earnings season to pummel stocks further and will watch Apple Inc. in particular as a bellwether of global economic conditions.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No Possibility of Reconciliation’ as US Slams China ChipsA 27-Year-Old Is Taking On Big Banks to Lure Mega-Rich FamiliesMo

  • Great-gran, 90, lay on kitchen floor waiting for ambulance for almost 11 hours

    Lilian Delday injured herself at home in Warwick after falling over while making tea.

  • Damien Hirst burns his own art after selling NFTs

    The artist has begun burning artworks after giving buyers' the option to own the NFT instead.

  • SettleMint lands €16M to beef up its web3 low-code platform and enter Japan

    Blockchain has quickly evolved beyond its financial origins and crypto pump-and-dump frenzy. From agricultural companies to auto manufacturers, established sectors have come to embrace the decentralized technology. "Less than 1% of developers in Europe have any experience in web3," observes SettleMint's co-founder and CEO Matthew Van Niekerk.

  • Vltava Fund: “CVS is a Giant”

    Vltava Fund, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its Q3 2022 investor letter, the fund mentioned that investors may have different expectations concerning inflation, interest rates, or economic growth, but, at the end of the day, what we buy will determine […]

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) is working to expand beyond China, but right now investors are trading the company knowing its main market is still China. Last week, Nio outlined its strategy to continue its push into the European market.

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Investors Heavily Search Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY): Here is What You Need to Know

    Annaly (NLY) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Ford (F) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Ford (F) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    If you're searching for a low-risk, high-yield dividend stock, this wireless leader could be worth considering.

  • Here’s how you’ll know stock-market lows are finally here, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    Billionaire hedge-fund investor Paul Tudor Jones says investors looking to time the bottom in stocks should keep a close eye on short-term Treasury yields.