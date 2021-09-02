U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,530.25
    +9.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,347.00
    +57.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,651.75
    +42.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.50
    +4.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.94
    +0.35 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.40
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1850
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.06
    -0.42 (-2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3790
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0010
    -0.0220 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,046.49
    +2,226.70 (+4.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,305.67
    +92.50 (+7.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,143.43
    -6.41 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     
COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims reached pandemic-era low

Another 340,000 Americans filed new claims, beating estimates of 345,000

Thoma Bravo Completes Acquisition of Talend

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO and REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and SURESNES, France, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Talend, a leader in data integration and data integrity, in an all-cash transaction that valued Talend at approximately $2.4 billion. The acquisition was previously announced on March 10, 2021, and Thoma Bravo announced the completion of its tender offer to acquire all outstanding ordinary shares, including ordinary shares represented by American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs") of Talend, on July 29, 2021. A subsequent tender offer period concluded on August 9, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Thoma Bravo)
(PRNewsfoto/Thoma Bravo)

In connection with the tender offers, Talend shareholders were entitled to receive $66.00 per ordinary share (whether held directly or via an ADS representing one ordinary share) in cash, representing a premium of approximately 29% to Talend's closing price on March 9 and an 81% premium to the volume weighted average price over the last twelve months from March 9. With the completion of the acquisition, Talend becomes a private company and will continue investing in its cloud transition as well as products and solutions that serve the evolving data needs of its customers.

"The close of the transaction marks an important milestone for Talend as we begin a new chapter as a private company. The digital transformation that has taken hold during the pandemic has emphasized the importance of data integration and data integrity, and we are thrilled to have the support of Thoma Bravo to accelerate Talend's business," said Christal Bemont, Chief Executive Officer of Talend. "Thoma Bravo has an impressive track record of catalyzing the growth of its portfolio companies, and we look forward to leveraging their deep software and operational expertise as we drive continued innovation to ensure the data health of companies around the world."

"We are excited to officially begin our partnership with Talend and to work alongside Christal and the Talend team to further bolster the company's industry leadership," said Seth Boro, a Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. "Talend, as a newly private company, is well positioned to capitalize on the global need for businesses to operationalize their data to solve complex problems."

"Every business needs clean and reliable data, and the Talend Data Fabric platform handles every stage of the data lifecycle and puts healthy data at customers' fingertips," said Chip Virnig, a Partner at Thoma Bravo. "Talend's transition to the cloud will only further solidify their market leadership among blue chip companies across industries and we look forward to supporting the company in this exciting next phase."

Qatalyst Partners served as financial advisor to Talend and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C., Gide Loyrette Nouel A.A.R.P.I. and Loyens & Loeff N.V. served as legal counsel to Talend. Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Houthoff Coöperatief U.A. and Jeantet A.A.R.P.I. served as legal counsel to Thoma Bravo.

About Talend

Talend, a leader in data integration and data integrity, is changing the way the world makes decisions.

Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that seamlessly combines an extensive range of data integration and governance capabilities to actively manage the health of corporate information. This unified approach is unique and essential to delivering complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real-time to all employees. It has made it possible to create innovations like the Talend Trust Score™, an industry-first assessment that instantly quantifies the reliability of any data set.

Over 6,500 customers across the globe have chosen Talend to run their businesses on healthy data. Talend is recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry media. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $83 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm's deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired more than 325 companies representing over $100 billion in enterprise value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit thomabravo.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thoma-bravo-completes-acquisition-of-talend-301368038.html

SOURCE Thoma Bravo

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • Chewy stock drops after Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. Precipitously declining interest rates and abundant access to cheap capital have allowed fast-paced companies to innovate, hire, and even acquire other businesses. If you're looking for a trio of growth stocks that could fatten your portfolio in September and well beyond, these companies could be your answer.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    There are plenty of biotech stocks that are expensive. Here's why they identified AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) as biotech stocks that are too cheap to ignore. Keith Speights (AbbVie): Many investors categorize AbbVie as a big pharma stock instead of a biotech stock.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

  • Wells Fargo sanction warning, Walmart’s mass hiring push, Intuit reportedly interested in acquiring Mailchimp

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • ChargePoint Stock Is Soaring Because Things Are Getting Good

    The EV charging company reported its second-quarter earnings Wednesday evening. Management raised its forecast for sales for the year.

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.

  • Google stock has quietly gone berserk — here's why

    The hottest FAANG stock around isn't Apple or Netflix, it's Google. Here's why.

  • 2 Top Stocks Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market started September with mixed performance from major indexes, as many investors looked forward to employment data due out Friday to give a hint on the future direction of the market. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to climb to another record high, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was just about unchanged, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually gave up ground. The string of high-profile earnings reports continued after the market closed on Wednesday, and some stocks took big hits despite companies offering relatively strong results.

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • Is Pfizer a Buy?

    Most of the headlines over the past two years about Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) have involved its vaccine for COVID-19. The stock's value going forward will likely be based more on its other drugs and pipeline. Let's dig in to see if there is enough once we get past COVID-19 to make the stock a good value right now.

  • 15 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 good stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now. Investors are practicing extreme caution amid uncertainty caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 all over the world. Nonetheless, the market has […]

  • 2 Safe Dividend Stocks With Low Payout Ratios; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Dividend stocks are a defensive play, so why consider them now? Markets are high, and are heading higher; this trend is real and has been sustained now for an extended period of time. But at least one market expert, Tobias Levkovich, chief US equity strategist for Citigroup, sees tougher times coming in the short term. Levkovich notes that a combination of factors, including the possibility of corporate tax hikes, increased pressure on profit margins, rising inflation, and the Fed’s ongoing disc

  • Here Are The Top Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying For Her Next Fund

    Cathie Wood plans a new exchange traded fund focused on transparency — and Apple and Microsoft make the cut.

  • AMC stock deserves to crash 87%: analyst

    Here's why this analyst just dropped the hammer on his rating for AMC's stock.