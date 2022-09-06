U.S. markets open in 6 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,944.75
    +20.25 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,453.00
    +141.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,190.25
    +86.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.30
    +14.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.94
    +2.07 (+2.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.30
    +6.70 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    18.25
    +0.37 (+2.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9965
    +0.0032 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.99
    +0.43 (+1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1586
    +0.0064 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.1830
    +0.6080 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,873.95
    +115.03 (+0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.16
    +4.49 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,287.43
    +6.24 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Thoma Bravo to Expand Presence Internationally with Opening of London Office

·2 min read

Irina Hemmers to Join Thoma Bravo as a Partner to Lead London Office

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, today announced that it will be expanding its presence internationally with the opening of an office in London. Thoma Bravo's London office will join the firm's existing offices in San Francisco, Chicago and Miami, each of which have recently experienced tremendous growth.

(PRNewsfoto/Thoma Bravo)
(PRNewsfoto/Thoma Bravo)

As part of this expansion, Irina Hemmers will join Thoma Bravo as a Partner to lead and grow the London office and help deepen the firm's presence across Europe. The London office will serve as the firm's hub for U.K. and European deals and will allow Thoma Bravo to further access the region's rich ecosystem of innovative and fast-growing software and technology companies.

"Europe is a critical market for the growth of Thoma Bravo, and the launch of a London office represents a significant step forward in our ability to partner with some of the best software companies in the world as we continue to extend our investment strategy globally," said Orlando Bravo, a Founder and Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. "I am delighted to welcome Irina to the firm, and I am confident that her extensive investing and leadership experience will help accelerate our international presence."

Hemmers will be joining from Inflexion Private Equity where she led the technology investment team as Partner and Head of Technology. Prior to that, she was a Partner at Apax Partners. Hemmers holds a BA in business administration and management from Tulane University, a master's degree in international economic and business studies from Leopold-Franzens Universität Innsbruck and an MPA in economics from Harvard Kennedy School.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $122 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm's deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 380 companies representing over $190 billion in enterprise value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.thomabravo.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thoma-bravo-to-expand-presence-internationally-with-opening-of-london-office-301617909.html

SOURCE Thoma Bravo

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise; Oil Prices Rally On Surprise OPEC+ Move, Russia News

    Futures were mixed with the U.S. stock market closed Monday. Oil prices jumped as OPEC+ cut production. Russia won't restore European natural gas flows.

  • Strong Insider Buying Makes These 2 Stocks Attractive

    Profitable investing is all about making the right choices and finding the stocks to build a portfolio that will generate positive returns no matter what happens. The challenge now can be summed up in the range of headwinds pushing against the markets. Investors have to contend with high inflation, and the prospect of higher rates going forward, as Fed chair Powell has indicated that the central bank’s priority will be to tame it. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t opportunities to seek out in t

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

  • Bitcoin Prices Are Falling. Why Analysts Say a ‘Massive Capitulation’ Is Coming.

    While stock and bond markets were closed for the Labor Day holiday in the U.S., the 24/7 nature of crypto means no respite from volatility.

  • As the US housing market returns to sanity, researchers say these 5 cities are primed for deep price cuts

    Cities that have seen an 'influx of affluence' may see prices sink the farthest.

  • The 2 Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Load Up On in September

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has had an off year. Through the first eight months of 2022, Berkshire's shares have lost over 7% of their value. Berkshire's relative strength in this brutal market is proof positive that the Oracle of Omaha, along with his investment team, haven't lost their touch for stock picking.

  • Stocks Struggle Amid Subdued Mood as Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- An Asian stock gauge struggled for traction Tuesday and US equity futures made modest gains as tightening monetary policy and Europe’s energy crunch continued to weigh on investor sentiment.Both S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts were up less than 0.5%, while European futures retreated. Wall Street trading will resume later after the Labor Day holiday. Asia’s bourses were mixed, rising in China but down in Hong Kong.Treasuries dipped, led by shorter maturities, taking the two-year y

  • Smoking weed is now more popular than smoking tobacco in the US — here are 3 simple ways to profit from the big green wave

    The industry is still budding.

  • Exclusive-Deal partner for Trump's Truth Social fails to get backing for SPAC extension -sources

    The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with Donald Trump's social media company failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. At stake is a $1.3 billion cash infusion that Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which operates the former U.S. president's Truth Social app, stands to receive from Digital World Acquisition Corp, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that inked a deal last October to take TMTG public. Digital World had been hoping that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is reviewing its disclosures on the deal, would have given its blessing by now for the transaction to proceed.

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? History Offers a Very Clear Clue

    Two indicators with a successful history of calling bottoms provide a range of where the S&P 500 could eventually bounce.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Workday Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Euro plunges to new 20-year low after Russian gas halt

    LONDON (Reuters) -The euro sank below $0.99 to a new 20-year low on Monday after Russia's halt to gas supplies down its main pipeline to Europe heightened fears about a deepening energy crisis across the region. The euro has been increasingly correlated with natural gas prices in recent months, with the former falling when prices of the energy source rise. Europe is scrambling to wean itself off Russian supplies and build up reserves before the cold winter months, but investors reckon the hit to its economy will be huge.

  • Oil’s OPEC+ Rally Stalls as China Lockdowns Fan Demand Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell, with a post-OPEC+ meeting rally fizzling out, as traders weighed the group’s output cut as well as further lockdowns in China.Global benchmark Brent slid toward $95 a barrel after ending almost 3% higher on Monday as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia agreed to shave a modest 100,000 barrels a day off production. After the surprise decision, Saudi Arabia said the group was willing to take additional action to support the oil mar

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates LP

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Caxton Associates LP. You can skip our detailed analysis of the hedge fund’s performance and investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Caxton Associates LP. Bruce Kovner founded Caxton Associates in 1983. The global macro hedge […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    At the moment, the Nasdaq Composite index is down around 28% from the high water mark it set last November. Now that we're in what most economists would call a bear market you might be thinking about tucking your tail between your legs and hiding under a piece of furniture. Remember, every steep market decline in history has been wiped away by subsequent bull markets.

  • Asian stocks flat as investors await more rate action

    Asian shares largely wiped out morning gains on Tuesday afternoon, as investors remained cautious ahead of a European Central Bank meeting this week while also watching out for fallout from Russia's gas cut. European stock indexes fell on Monday, the euro dropped below 99 cents for the first time in twenty years and European gas prices surged after Russia said its main gas supply pipeline to Europe would stay shut. MSCI's gauge of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 0.02% at 0532 GMT.

  • US mortgage lenders are starting to go bankrupt — how this one factor could be triggering the worst surge of failures since 2008

    Holding out hope for clear skies in real estate? You may be waiting a while.

  • 10 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best blue chip stocks to buy. If you want to skip our industry overview, take a look at the 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy. A humanitarian crisis has been sparked by the conflict in Ukraine. The economic damage from the conflict is adding to inflation and […]

  • The Best Ways to Jump Into Dividend Stocks

    Lured by the prospect of steady income, investors are pouring billions into these inflation hedges without always understanding how they work.

  • Better Buy: Nvidia vs. Snowflake

    When it comes to quality businesses that are growing rapidly, one company's current profits might give it the edge.