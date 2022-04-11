U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,455.27
    -33.01 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,671.43
    -49.69 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,565.22
    -145.78 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.24
    -4.32 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.19
    -4.07 (-4.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.80
    +8.20 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    +0.34 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0890
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7520
    +0.0390 (+1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3033
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.5650
    +1.2450 (+1.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,125.50
    -1,483.34 (-3.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    956.24
    -29.93 (-3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,622.22
    -47.34 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Thoma Bravo to take identity security company SailPoint private for $6.9B

Ron Miller
·2 min read

Another day, another big private equity acquisition. It's widely known that private equity firms are awash in cash these days and looking to direct it into acquisitions. Last month Thoma Bravo acquired Anaplan for almost $11 billion. Today it announced its intention to buy identity security company SailPoint for $6.9 billion -- and the beat goes on.

Cybersecurity is a hot area right now as companies try to protect themselves against increasingly sophisticated attackers. That's why the sector is attracting billions in startup investment, while private equity firms are also hopping on the bandwagon too. For Thoma Bravo, this acquisition represents the sixth security-focused company in the firm's portfolio.

In its most recent earnings report on February 28th, SailPoint reported decent, but not spectacular results, which is just the kind of company that private equity firms like Thoma Bravo love. Their fourth quarter revenue came in at $135.6 million up 31% year over year, while their total revenue was $439 million up 20% over the prior year.

Seth Boro, managing partner at Thoma Bravo sees a company with a great deal of potential, especially as more employees are working from home since the start of the pandemic, and companies need to ensure identity security wherever a worker happens to be. "Their market-leading identity security platform provides the autonomous and intelligent approach that the market requires today, especially among larger enterprises and as hybrid working becomes more common," Boro said in a statement.

The company's shareholders will receive $65.25 per share under the terms of the deal. For comparison this morning before the market opened the company was selling at $49.29 per share, which was down 1.65%. It has a market cap of $4.67 billion.

Company founder and CEO Mark McClain saw the deal in terms of delivering great value for his shareholders and a way to continue growing the company by taking the company private and getting additional investment from the private equity firm.

SailPoint's board has already approved the deal, but it still requires the approval of shareholders. In addition, there is a go-shop provision that expires on May 16th that enables SailPoint to continue to look for another buyer who would offer a better deal. If that were to happen, SailPoint could take the better offer.

If all that comes together and the acquisition passes regulatory review, the transaction is expected to close some time in the second quarter.

SailPoint was founded in 2005 and raised $26 million, according to Crunchbase data, before going public in 2017. The company is expected to continue to operate out of its headquarters in Austin, Texas.

After Anaplan, which SaaS company will private equity target next?

Recommended Stories

  • Thoma Bravo to buy SailPoint for $6.1 billion in cybersecurity push

    (Reuters) -Private equity firm Thoma Bravo will acquire cybersecurity firm SailPoint Technologies for $6.12 billion, the latest deal that underscores the heightened interest in the security software market. With the newest buy, Thoma Bravo will bolster its strength in the security-focused space, where it already has key investments in firms like Barracuda Networks, Blue Coat Proofpoint, Sonicwall and Sophos. Thoma Bravo, which manages more than $103 billion in assets, was the majority stakeholder in SailPoint prior to its initial public offering in 2017.

  • 2 Top Electric Vehicles Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Nio and Tesla are both positioned well to take advantage of what look to be the biggest global EV markets for years to come.

  • Data From mRNA Cancer Treatment Look Positive, but Very Early

    BioNTech on Monday touted what it called positive early data from a trial of a combination cancer therapy that involves a messenger RNA cancer vaccine in an early test of mRNA applicability in cancer. Shares of BioNTech (ticker: BNTX) were down 1.7% in premarket trading. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, much of the focus of biotechnology companies working on mRNA technology—including BioNTech, Moderna (MRNA), and CureVac (CVAC)—was on applications in cancer.

  • Amazon Kicks Off a Jumbo 7-Part Bond Sale Including 40-Year Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is offering investment-grade bonds for general corporate purposes that may include repaying debt as well as funding acquisitions and share buybacks in its first note sale in about a year.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over Ukrai

  • Warner Bros. Discovery opens at $24.08 a share in public debut as newly-formed company

    Newly formed streaming giant Warner Bros. Discovery officially began trading on the Nasdaq.

  • AT&T Stock Jumps After Completing WarnerMedia Spinoff

    AT&T wrapped up its WarnerMedia spinoff late last week, and the stock was rising on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) in February decided to structure WarnerMedia’s divestiture as a spinoff instead of a split-off, or exchange. A split-off would have given AT&T holders the option of exchanging their holdings for shares in the new publicly traded Warner Bros. Discovery.

  • AT&T Stock Adjusts For Warner Bros Discovery Debut; JPMorgan Resumes Coverage With 'Overweight' Rating

    Warner Bros Discovery will begin trading today on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'WBD' following the $43 billion media asset merger between AT&T and Discovery.

  • How the AT&T Spinoff Has Complicated Trading in Its Stock

    Trading in AT&T stock on Monday may confuse some investors, because the base share price has been adjusted to reflect the closing on Friday of the merger of AT&T’s WarnerMedia business with Discovery. Holders of AT&T (ticker: T) received roughly a 0.242 share of Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD), as the merged media company will be known, for each AT&T share in the spinoff. The value of that Warner Brothers Discovery stock, which stood at roughly $5.90 per AT&T share based on Discovery’s closing price of $24.43 on Friday, was deducted from the closing price of AT&T’s stock on Friday to figure out the new base level for the AT&T shares.

  • Pfizer’s New CFO Negotiated One of the Biggest Healthcare Deals in History. Is It a Sign of Things to Come?

    Pfizer on Monday named a new chief financial officer with a resume that hints at the company's plans to spend big with its Covid-19 vaccine windfall.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Downgraded. China and Russia Are Headwinds.

    Nvidia shares were falling in premarket trading Monday after the stock was downgraded by a Baird analyst, who cited concerns over slowing consumer demand exacerbated by the Russian embargo. Nvidia (ticker: NVDA ) stock was down 4% to $221.89 in premarket trading on Monday. Analyst Tristan Gerra lowered his rating on the stock to Neutral from Outperform and slashed his price target to $225 from $360.

  • Warner Bros Discovery shares gain on first trading day

    Warner Bros Discovery shares were up 0.8% at $24.62, while AT&T stock climbed 2% to $18.62 before the bell. AT&T and Discovery set out to create a standalone media business in May last year and the deal closed on Friday, with the new business housing channels including HBO, CNN and the Discovery Channel as well as franchises like "Batman" and "Harry Potter". The company, which also owns streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+, faces stiff competition from the likes of Netflix and Walt Disney Co's Disney+.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2026

    Over the past three and a half months, Wall Street and investors have been given a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can rise. Since the year began, both the broad-based S&P 500 and 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average entered official correction territory with declines of at least 10%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fared even worse, with a peak decline between mid-November and mid-March of 22%.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks -- Can They Recover?

    If so, there are plenty of beaten-down growth stocks that could use your services. Right now, shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH), Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) are down to the lowest prices investors have seen in at least a year. UiPath is an up-and-coming player in the workplace automation business and its stock price isn't falling because of poor performance.

  • China stocks drop, EV maker Nio to halt production amid COVID outbreak

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick Brian Sozzi report that Chinese EV maker NIO says it will halt production as COVID-19 lockdowns continue.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street

    If so, you might want to take a look at Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE), and Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA). The consensus price target for Upstart represents a 102% premium over recent prices. Lenders hire Upstart to evaluate individual credit risk.

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy For The Long Term

    In this article, we will look at 10 best tech stocks to buy for the long term. If you want to read about some more winning tech stocks that have upside potential for the long term, go directly to 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy For The Long Term. Technology Market Analysis The global information […]

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in April

    The metaverse is an emerging concept that's expected to explode thanks to its adoption in several fields -- including gaming, education, work, and entertainment -- as it will enable the virtual avatars to interact with each other in a three-dimensional, digital world. According to a third-party estimate, the size of the global metaverse market could increase at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 43% through 2030, reaching $1.6 trillion in size. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are three companies that could win big from the metaverse.

  • 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has studied businesses for decades. With that kind of track record, it seems reasonable to expect that Buffett's portfolio includes some great ideas for investors who aren't billionaires. Here are three no-brainer Buffett stocks to buy right now.

  • 10 Software Stocks to Buy Now According to Jim Davidson’s Silver Lake Partners

    In this article, we discuss 10 software stocks to buy now according to Jim Davidson’s Silver Lake Partners. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Davidson’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Software Stocks to Buy Now According to Jim Davidson’s Silver Lake Partners. During the late 1990s […]