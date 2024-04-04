Thoma Bravo Targets $20 Billion for Next Buyout Fund

(Bloomberg) -- Thoma Bravo is targeting to raise about $20 billion for its next flagship buyout fund, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The technology-focused firm is discussing commitments to Thoma Bravo Fund XVI LP with potential investors, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. The fund does not have a hard cap, one of the people said.

Thoma Bravo is separately seeking about $7 billion for Discover Fund V, its new mid-market vehicle, one of the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing and no final decisions on the size or timing of the fundraisings have been made, the people said. A representative for Thoma Bravo declined to comment.

Named for its founders Carl Thoma and Orlando Bravo, Thoma Bravo had more than $138 billion in assets under management at the end of last year, according to its website. The firm is known for its bets in the technology sector and last month boosted its offer to take software company Everbridge Inc. private.

Thoma Bravo collected more than $24 billion from the likes of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and California Public Employees’ Retirement System for its last big buyout fund — Thoma Bravo XV — in late 2022. At the same time it revealed it had raised $6.2 billion for Thoma Bravo Discover Fund IV and $1.8 billion for the Thoma Bravo Explore Fund II, which invests in the lower end of the market.

(Updates with line about hard cap in second paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.