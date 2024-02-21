Thoma Bravo weighs $8 bln sale of J.D. Power, Bloomberg reports

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Thoma Bravo is considering a sale of consulting firm J.D. Power and is working with a financial adviser to find a buyer, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The technology-focused U.S. private equity firm is seeking a deal of about $8 billion including debt for J.D. Power, the report said, adding that talks are at an early stage and there's no certainty over the deal.

Thoma Bravo declined to comment, while J.D. Power did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

J.D. Power is a U.S.-based consulting firm that provides data, analysis and advises various industries including automotive, financial services and health care. (Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)