U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,947.74
    +13.36 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,653.96
    +177.50 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,030.97
    +26.35 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,797.71
    +1.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.75
    +1.73 (+2.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.50
    -10.20 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    -0.17 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0567
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5380
    -0.0290 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2279
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2500
    +0.7000 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,033.78
    -128.09 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.96
    +2.30 (+0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,444.05
    -32.58 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Thoma Bravo Wins Battle for Coupa in $6.2 Billion Deal

Ed Hammond, Michelle F. Davis and Scott Deveau
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Thoma Bravo LLC agreed to acquire Coupa Software Inc. for an equity value of $6.2 billion after outbidding Vista Equity Partners.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The acquisition of Coupa caps off a year of sizable take-private deals for Thoma Bravo, including Anaplan Inc., Sailpoint Inc. and Ping Identity. It beat out Vista, another technology-focused private equity firm, which had also been in talks to buy Coupa.

Thoma Bravo will pay $81 a share in cash for San Mateo, California-based Coupa, a 77% premium to the closing price on Nov. 22, prior to a Bloomberg News report regarding the potential sale of the company, according to a statement on Monday.

The deal, which has an enterprise value of $8 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2023, also includes a “significant minority investment” from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Coupa provides so-called business-spend management software, which helps companies track and manage the purchasing of goods and services. Customers have included Nestle SA and Groupon Inc., according to its website.

The market for tech buyouts has been busy despite financing being harder to come by. Bloomberg reported on Friday that private credit funds were pulling together debt packages for a buyout of Coupa.

Read more: Private Credit Firms Prep $3 Billion Loan for Coupa Bidders

The price is lower than what some shareholders have been seeking. HMI Capital Management, a top shareholder in Coupa, said earlier this month the software company should fetch at least $95 a share in a sale.

Another shareholder, Meritage Group, has also been in touch with Coupa on its views on the company’s value.

Billy Montana, a partner and portfolio manager at Jackson Square Partners, said in an email Friday that his firm owns 1.8 million shares and has told Coupa’s board it supports them in engaging with interested buyers to determine if there’s an attractive acquisition offer.

“An adequate takeout premium would represent immediate and certain value creation in an uncertain environment,” Montana said.

Coupa, led by chief executive officer Rob Bernshteyn, went public in 2016 at $18 a share.

--With assistance from Davide Scigliuzzo and Katie Roof.

(Additional context.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft takes £1.5bn stake in London Stock Exchange

    Microsoft has taken a £1.5bn stake in the London Stock Exchange Group in a stunning approach by the big tech giant for one of the world's oldest financial institutions.

  • Yellen Says US to Aid Ukraine for ‘As Long as It Takes’

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen signaled the Biden administration is prepared to continue seeking billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine as the Eastern European country battles Russia’s invasion and missile attacks.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicro

  • Thoma Bravo to buy Coupa Software for $6.15 billion amid tech slump

    News of the deal sent Coupa's shares up 27% in premarket trade, after a more than 60% drop in the year so far. Coupa will get $81 per share under the deal, 30.5% higher than the stock's closing level on Friday and 77.2% above Nov. 22, when takeover interest in the company was first reported. High inflation, weak consumer demand and the Ukraine crisis have slammed global stocks this year, with the tech sector being among the worst hit.

  • Coupa Software (COUP) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Coupa Software (COUP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 36.36% and 2.34%, respectively, for the quarter ended October 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Are Soaring on Merger News

    The stock market has gotten locked in a holding pattern lately, and many investors anticipated that would likely continue on Monday. With the Federal Open Market Committee scheduled to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss monetary policy and a potential interest rate increase, market participants aren't sure whether the central bank will slow its pace of monetary tightening or double down on its fight against inflation. Below, you'll learn more about what has Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) and Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) leading the Nasdaq higher.

  • Private Equity Firm Thoma Bravo Gobbles Up Coupa In Another Software Deal

    Private equity firm Thoma Bravo on Monday agreed to buy software maker Coupa Software in a deal valued at $8 billion.

  • Thoma Bravo snags Coupa for $8B despite activist pressure to hold off for higher price

    When news surfaced last week that activist investors were taking the unusual step of pressuring Coupa Software to not sell for less than $95 a share, it got our attention. You don’t normally see investors sending a letter asking a company to hold off on a sale. The letter believed published rumors that another private equity company, Vista Equity Partners, was in the hunt to buy it, but in the end, Thoma Bravo was the buyer along with a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) also participating in the deal as a minority investor.

  • EU regulators tweak state aid rules to boost broadband rollout

    EU competition regulators have revised state aid rules to make it easier for European Union countries to finance the rollout of fast-speed broadband, key to achieving the bloc's ambitious digital and green goals. The European Commission wants all European households to be covered by a gigabit network and all populated areas covered by 5G by 2030. The EU executive said governments will be allowed to provide state support to fixed broadband networks providing at least 1 gigabit per second and 150 megabit per second upload speeds.

  • China domestic searches for hotels surge after easing restrictions - KAYAK

    KAYAK on Friday said searches for hotels jumped more than 100% over the past two days compared to last year and over 50% compared to 2019, in a market where travel companies have struggled with Beijing's zero-COVID policy. "I anticipate the world's second biggest travel market will fully reopen soon after almost three years," said KAYAK Chief Executive Steve Hafner in a statement. Searches on other travel platforms such as Trip.com also surged last week as the public cheered China's easing travel curbs.

  • Coupa Stock Surges. It’s Being Bought by Thoma Bravo for $8 Billion.

    Coupa Software will now become a privately held company. It's being acquired by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo for $81 a share in cash.

  • Auto lobby slams Swiss plan to curb electric cars in power crunch

    The Swiss car importers lobby hit back on Monday at the government's proposal to limit the use of electric vehicles in any power crunch, saying the mere suggestion could prompt consumers to opt for autos that burn fossil fuels. The government has proposed a series of increasingly tough measures to conserve energy as shortages of gas and power loom that could lead to rationing in a worst-case scenario.

  • Arizona divesting pension funds from BlackRock over ESG push

    Arizona is divesting most of its state pension funds from BlackRock, joining a growing number of states in resisting the investment firm's push for ESG policies.

  • This Stock-Split Stock Sees Unstoppable Growth Ahead

    Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) recently completed a unique stock split. Brookfield completed this split so that its investors would have direct exposure to its asset management business's dividend income and growth. CEO Bruce Flatt recently discussed the growth it has already locked up at a recent industry conference.

  • Nio Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    Expansion in the European market hinges on Nio's ability to provide technologically advanced EVs at competitive prices.

  • Down 52%, Amazon Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity Before 2023

    Amazon has struggled this year, but patient investors have good reason to be bullish about the tech titan's future.

  • Better EV Stock: Canoo vs. Nikola

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are both electric vehicle makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in 2020. Canoo's stock hit an all-time high of $22 per share in December 2020, but it now trades at about $1. Canoo produces electric delivery vehicles.

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Almost Certain to Buy in 2023

    Plenty of clues suggest the Oracle of Omaha will be piling into these select stocks in the new year.

  • 10 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of the 10 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now. Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), and Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) are a few of the best companies to buy that have high exposure […]

  • Boeing Stock Higher On Air India Aircraft Sale Report, JPMorgan Price Target Boost

    Reports suggest Boeing could close out the year with two major aircraft orders, including a multi-billion deal with Air India.

  • 5 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 per Share

    While some of these tech stocks were riding the tide and will never see new highs, others have been unfairly thrown out with the rest and could eventually comeback for a rebound. Bold investors can consider these tech stocks as speculative holdings in a diversified portfolio. Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) uses artificial intelligence to determine creditworthiness instead of a traditional credit score.