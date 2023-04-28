Thomas Brinkly of Top Tier Marketing Academy is Featured in a New Professional Profile

During the course of the interview, the founder, owner, and operator of the Lynnwood, Washington-based marketing school for entrepreneurs revealed some fascinating ideas, insights, and opinions.

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / When founder, owner, and operator of Top Tier Marketing Academy Thomas Brinkly was approached about becoming the featured subject of a new professional profile, he agreed readily, eager to share his accumulated wisdom with the public. The profile, which was conducted by the editorial staff of an online periodical aimed at entrepreneurs and businesspeople, was published on April 18, 2023.

At the outset of the interview, Thomas is asked to outline the inspiration behind founding Top Tier Marketing Academy. "At first, I didn't know that starting an academy was something I wanted to do. I came into the web design and e-commerce industry as a salesperson, and in all honesty, I wasn't very good at it. I gritted my teeth for a while and tried to make the most of it, but I knew sales wasn't for me," he replies, elaborating, "Eventually I found myself on the customer service side of things. Once I got situated in that new role, I found that my professional passion was helping people. It was that realization which led me to the idea of creating Top Tier Marketing Academy."

Later in the profile, Thomas Brinkly addresses a question about how he measures success, answering, "For me, a good measure of success is reaching a point where I've experienced all sides of all classes. I've been extremely poor, I've been middle class, and now I'm well-off as a result of owning the company. Success for me was recognizing that throughout those other times in my life-as well as now-money itself wasn't something that defined what made me successful in life. During the times when I had virtually nothing, I was just as happy as I am now. So, while success can mean a lot of things, to me, one of the things it doesn't mean is my life revolving around money coming in and out of my pocket."

Story continues

Top Tier Marketing Academy, Friday, April 28, 2023, Press release picture

Anyone curious to read the profile in its entirety will find it located here, while anyone interested in learning more about Thomas Brinkly or Top Tier Marketing Academy is encouraged to visit the organization's official website.

About Thomas Brinkly:

Originally from Bellevue, Washington, Thomas Brinkly left public school in 9th grade to pursue the vocation of carpentry at trade school. He then decided to serve his country by joining the US Marines Corps. Upon his discharge from the military, he founded Top Tier Marketing Academy, an institution dedicated to providing would-be and novice entrepreneurs with an advanced business education.

About Top Tier Marketing Academy:

Top Tier Marketing Academy specializes in e-commerce website construction and training, as well as cultivating skills regarding marketing tools, social media automation services, and website hosting. Coupled with these services, Top Tier Marketing Academy also offers additional training and support in a number of other areas relevant to small business owners. The academy endeavors to leave a lasting impression on all of its students from an educational perspective, as well as functionally.

Media Contact:

Email: support@toptiermarketingacademy.com

Website: toptiermarketingacademy.com

SOURCE: Top Tier Marketing Academy





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/750599/Thomas-Brinkly-of-Top-Tier-Marketing-Academy-is-Featured-in-a-New-Professional-Profile



