Iconic Brand Teams Up with Operation Warm to donate $100,000 and Provide 5,000 Shoes to Children in Need

HORSHAM, Pa., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoes, sweepstakes, and sweet flavors, oh my! This National English Muffin Day, Thomas'® is celebrating like never before. To honor the Nooks & Crannies® perfection, the folks at Thomas' are proud to partner again with Operation Warm – a national nonprofit whose mission is to provide warmth, confidence, and hope through basic need programs that connect underserved children to community resources – to grant a $100,000 donation resulting in 5,000 pairs of brand-new shoes for students at five deserving elementary schools within Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle.

Thomas’® Celebrates National English Muffin Day with New Flavor and Limited-Edition Merch

Throughout the month of April, elementary schools within each of the five cities will receive 500 pairs of brand-new shoes to inspire confidence amongst students and encourage outdoor play. Since joining forces with Operation Warm in 2020, Thomas' has donated brand-new coats or shoes to more than 25 elementary schools across the country.

In addition to its ongoing partnership with Operation Warm, Thomas' is offering muffin-crazed consumers a chance to win hyper limited-edition merchandise designed specifically for National English Muffin Day. Beginning today, muffin lovers can head to Thomas' Instagram account to enter for chance to win hot, "right out of the toaster" muffin swag including a tank top showcasing the only six pack that matters to a T-shirt giving love to Sunday mornings and Thomas' signature Nooks & Crannies goodness.

As an English Muffin Day celebration wouldn't be complete without new products for fans to enjoy, the brand is also introducing NEW Thomas' Muffin Tops as well as bringing back fan-favorite Maple French Toast English Muffins. A spin on the classic English muffin, Muffin Tops – available in Blueberry Oat and Chocolate Chip varieties – are perfect for fans seeking a mess-free, portable breakfast or snack option and are now available at retailers throughout the Southeast with a suggested retail price of $5.79.

Maple French Toast English Muffins will also make their return to shelves this month following a rallying cry from consumers hungry for more of this Limited-Edition flavor. Made with the rich, warm taste of maple syrup, this sweet and comforting flavor is available for a limited time at grocery stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.79.

"National English Muffin Day is a treasured holiday for our brand, so we're honored to celebrate by continuing our commitment to helping the communities that we serve through our special partnership with Operation Warm," said Eduardo Zarate, Senior Director of Marketing for Thomas'. "In addition to our work with Operation Warm, our 'toast' to this special holiday offers so many ways to celebrate by delivering exciting new products, new flavors and new swag to our fans – all driven by consumer feedback and insights. We've loved bringing the Nooks & Crannies goodness of Thomas' to fans for 142 years and we hope these new introductions will keep English Muffin-lovers coming back for more!"

Thomas' dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create a Nooks and Crannies® English Muffin. The company has since added bagels and breakfast breads, including a line of swirl breads and mini croissants, to its breakfast offerings. Today, Thomas' sells the #1 English Muffin and #1 grocery bagel in the U.S. For a full list of Thomas' products and where to buy them, please visit www.ThomasBreads.com .

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

About Operation Warm

Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that manufactures brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes for children in need. We partner with compassionate individuals, community organizations, and corporations across North America to provide emotional warmth, confidence to socialize and succeed, and hope of a brighter future through the gift of a brand-new coat or pair of athletic-style shoes. Over the last 23 years, Operation Warm and our partners have used these gifts as a bridge for families in need to access everything from flu shots to new books.

To make a lasting impact on the lives of children, visit www.operationwarm.org

Thomas' English Muffins and Bagels

