U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,501.73
    +42.28 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,368.63
    +207.84 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,684.44
    +231.38 (+1.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,038.19
    +7.42 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.88
    +1.69 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.50
    -5.10 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.93
    -0.34 (-1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0886
    +0.0033 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8730
    +0.0330 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3060
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2890
    +0.3620 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,892.05
    +1,031.55 (+2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.95
    +26.03 (+2.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,645.04
    +15.82 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Thomas'® Celebrates National English Muffin Day with New Flavor and Limited-Edition Merch

·4 min read

Iconic Brand Teams Up with Operation Warm to donate $100,000 and Provide 5,000 Shoes to Children in Need

HORSHAM, Pa., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoes, sweepstakes, and sweet flavors, oh my! This National English Muffin Day, Thomas'® is celebrating like never before. To honor the Nooks & Crannies® perfection, the folks at Thomas' are proud to partner again with Operation Warm – a national nonprofit whose mission is to provide warmth, confidence, and hope through basic need programs that connect underserved children to community resources – to grant a $100,000 donation resulting in 5,000 pairs of brand-new shoes for students at five deserving elementary schools within Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle.

Thomas&#x002019;&#xae; Celebrates National English Muffin Day with New Flavor and Limited-Edition Merch
Thomas’® Celebrates National English Muffin Day with New Flavor and Limited-Edition Merch

Throughout the month of April, elementary schools within each of the five cities will receive 500 pairs of brand-new shoes to inspire confidence amongst students and encourage outdoor play. Since joining forces with Operation Warm in 2020, Thomas' has donated brand-new coats or shoes to more than 25 elementary schools across the country.

In addition to its ongoing partnership with Operation Warm, Thomas' is offering muffin-crazed consumers a chance to win hyper limited-edition merchandise designed specifically for National English Muffin Day. Beginning today, muffin lovers can head to Thomas' Instagram account to enter for chance to win hot, "right out of the toaster" muffin swag including a tank top showcasing the only six pack that matters to a T-shirt giving love to Sunday mornings and Thomas' signature Nooks & Crannies goodness.

As an English Muffin Day celebration wouldn't be complete without new products for fans to enjoy, the brand is also introducing NEW Thomas' Muffin Tops as well as bringing back fan-favorite Maple French Toast English Muffins. A spin on the classic English muffin, Muffin Tops – available in Blueberry Oat and Chocolate Chip varieties – are perfect for fans seeking a mess-free, portable breakfast or snack option and are now available at retailers throughout the Southeast with a suggested retail price of $5.79.

Maple French Toast English Muffins will also make their return to shelves this month following a rallying cry from consumers hungry for more of this Limited-Edition flavor. Made with the rich, warm taste of maple syrup, this sweet and comforting flavor is available for a limited time at grocery stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.79.

"National English Muffin Day is a treasured holiday for our brand, so we're honored to celebrate by continuing our commitment to helping the communities that we serve through our special partnership with Operation Warm," said Eduardo Zarate, Senior Director of Marketing for Thomas'. "In addition to our work with Operation Warm, our 'toast' to this special holiday offers so many ways to celebrate by delivering exciting new products, new flavors and new swag to our fans – all driven by consumer feedback and insights. We've loved bringing the Nooks & Crannies goodness of Thomas' to fans for 142 years and we hope these new introductions will keep English Muffin-lovers coming back for more!"

Thomas' dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create a Nooks and Crannies® English Muffin. The company has since added bagels and breakfast breads, including a line of swirl breads and mini croissants, to its breakfast offerings. Today, Thomas' sells the #1 English Muffin and #1 grocery bagel in the U.S. For a full list of Thomas' products and where to buy them, please visit www.ThomasBreads.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA
Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

About Operation Warm
Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that manufactures brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes for children in need. We partner with compassionate individuals, community organizations, and corporations across North America to provide emotional warmth, confidence to socialize and succeed, and hope of a brighter future through the gift of a brand-new coat or pair of athletic-style shoes. Over the last 23 years, Operation Warm and our partners have used these gifts as a bridge for families in need to access everything from flu shots to new books.

To make a lasting impact on the lives of children, visit www.operationwarm.org

Thomas&#39; English Muffins and Bagels
Thomas' English Muffins and Bagels
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomas-celebrates-national-english-muffin-day-with-new-flavor-and-limited-edition-merch-301530152.html

SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA

Recommended Stories

  • BEYOND MEAT® CREATES CUSTOM RIDE-THRU, AN ECO-FRIENDLY SPIN ON THE CLASSIC DRIVE-THRU, IN CELEBRATION OF EARTH DAY

    Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is taking over Woodbine Beach Trail on Earth Day, April 22 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., offering a unique and delicious way for Torontonians to reduce their environmental footprint with a custom ride-thru and free Beyond Burgers®. By providing an easy way to make everyday routines more sustainable—like commuting by bike or shifting to plant-based protein—Beyond Meat aims to promote habits that are better for people and the planet this Earth Day and beyond.

  • McDonald’s Sales of Its Plant-Based Burger Get a Boost From PETA Stunt

    (Bloomberg) -- A marketing stunt from PETA, the animal-rights group and a longtime McDonald’s Corp. adversary, has given a short-term sales boost to the fast-food chain’s plant-based burger. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowIn Defense of Elon Musk's Manage

  • 8 Underrated Fast Food Sauces That Make Every Order Better

    The fast food landscape is vast and varied, and its menus come accented with so many sauce options that all the different little cups and packets would probably stack up to the moon. But with all those varieties on hand, some condiments are downright fantastic while others can be safely forgotten forever.

  • The 16 Best Bottles of Whiskey Deserve Pride of Place on Your Bar Cart

    Our complete guide to the greatest whiskey from around the world, including the best bottles to buy right now.

  • I Finally Tried Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi, And Honestly, I Can't Say I Agree With Their "Preferred Method" For Cooking It

    I was today-years-old when I tried cauliflower gnocchi for the first time — and honestly, where has this been all my life.View Entire Post ›

  • Costco Has This Beloved Drink For Cheap

    Some things are better left unchanged, especially when it comes to the recipe and price of our favorite foods and drinks. Luckily, the minds behind a classic American beverage brand share in this philosophy and have held strong to their beliefs–and prices–for nearly 30 years.Founder and Chairman of AriZona iced tea, Don Vultaggio, has made it clear the company has no intentions of raising the price of its nostalgic 'big cans' from their original $0.99. And, while this benefits all consumers with

  • "My Mom Insists That It's The Only Way": People Are Sharing The Questionable Ways Their Families Cook Specific Foods — And Some Are, Frankly, Crimes

    "My mother-in-law puts a packet of it in everything she makes. Every single dish! Rice, mashed potatoes, taco meat...honestly, it’s the only thing consistent about her cooking."View Entire Post ›

  • Salt and Pepper Shakers Are Pointless

    At most diners and many restaurants you’re going to find a few things already on the table when you sit down, usually a mix of ketchup, steak sauce, sugar packets, and salt and pepper shakers. At first glance you might not think much of this, but when you really mull it over, are the salt and pepper shakers necessary?

  • 22 High Blood Pressure-Friendly Dinners to Make This Spring

    Nearly half of adults in the U.S. are dealing with high blood pressure, but switching up your eating habits can help you keep it in check. These dinners contain ingredients rich in potassium, magnesium or calcium, which can help lower your blood pressure—plus, each serving is low in sodium and saturated fat for a heart-healthy meal. Recipes like our Gochujang-Glazed Salmon with Garlic Spinach and One-Pan Chicken & Asparagus Bake are packed with fresh spring produce for a flavorful meal you'll want to make again and again.

  • From pizza to rice, Cauliflower is a contender in vegetable popularity contest

    As an extremely versatile and mild tasting vegetable it lends itself well to be a good candidate for sneaking into almost every recipe

  • ‘It’s a slippery slope’: Some restaurants are no longer making key menu items, and outsourcing everything from onion rings to soup

    Orders by restaurants for frozen pre-made soups and soup bases have surged by 54%, while orders for frozen desserts have jumped 32%.

  • Wingstop rolls out ‘Blazed & Glazed’ wing flavor for 4/20

    Yahoo Finance Live’s anchors discuss Wingstop’s limited edition 4/20 ‘Blazed & Glazed’ wing flavor offering.

  • Food Huggers will help you reduce food waste and keep your produce fresh

    Inspired by the preserving power of fruits and vegetables' natural protective skins, Food Huggers are designed to keep your produce fresher for longer. The post Food Huggers will help you reduce food waste and keep your produce fresh appeared first on In The Know.

  • Are Peanuts Healthy? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say

    Learn more about the nutrition of America’s favorite nut.

  • Upside Foods valued at over $1 billion after Temasek, Abu Dhabi Growth Fund-led funding

    Upside Foods has raised $400 million in a funding round led by Temasek and Abu Dhabi Growth Fund, valuing the cultivated meat company at over $1 billion, the company said on Thursday. SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Synthesis Capital are among the investors who took part in the latest round, bringing the company's total capital raised to $608 million. While brands like Beyond Meat Inc and Impossible Foods have cashed in on a boom in plant-based sources of protein, Upside produces lab-grown meat from animal cells eliminating the need to slaughter animals.

  • Burger King Tries a Weird Twist on a Classic Fast-Food Menu Item

    The "home of The Whopper" has broken some core fast-food rules (— and you may love it or be horrified.

  • McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

    McDonald's is known for it's all-American staples in the states, and those recipes have varied very little since they hit the menu in the '60s. McDonald's recently debuted the Arrabbiatta Ricotta Chicken Burger in South Korea, which is a mishmash of Italian and Korean flavors.

  • 21 High-Protein Breakfasts That Start with Eggs

    Starting your day with one of these recipes will have you feeling fueled and satisfied until lunchtime. Each breakfast includes at least 15 grams of protein per serving, so you'll get your fair share of the healthy digestion-promoting, filling nutrient. Whether you make yourself a batch of baked eggs for the week or whip up a quick hash on the weekend, these meals are healthy, tasty ways to enjoy one of the most affordable proteins at the grocery store.

  • 420 Deals: Beer releases, munchies and more

    There are some blazin' deals in Cincinnati today as marijuana users celebrate 420.

  • What Online Stores Accept EBT?

    The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a federal benefit program that helps eligible Americans afford food (from an approved list) to feed themselves and their families. While brick...