Thomas Clouse: The Dirt: Home brewer expanding operations downtown Spokane

Nov. 30—A permit has been submitted to the City of Spokane to remodel the bottom floor of a building at 1229 W. 1st Ave., into a brewery, taproom and brewing supply business.

The plans call for remodeling the building owned by Jordan Tampien, who co-owns Brick West Brewing. Brick West is located just a block to the west of the new brewhouse in a building that once had been a Chevrolet dealership.

Aaron Fernwald said plans include a one-barrel, nano-brewhouse, taproom for about 44 people and space for Spokane Brewing Supply, which he is currently operating out of his home.

When completed, the small brewery will be known as Salt King Brewing, he said. The location is directly to the south of the offices of KHQ-TV.

"We are looking at late December or early January for permit approval," Fernald said. "I'm basically saying March 1 for an opening, but it could be later."

The project is being designed by architect Evan Verduin of Trek Architecture. He said the upper floors of the same building were remodeled into loft apartments in the recent past, but the bottom space had remained vacant.

Fernald said he's been a home brewer for the past 14 years and he's hoping to expand.

"It would be lie if I didn't say IPA. We are the northwest," he said, referring to what customers could expect for beer from his taproom. "But, I love big imperial stouts, any kind of lager and I also have a passion for brewing Belgium beers."

Townhouses on East Liberty

A local developer has submitting plans to build three units of townhouses in an existing residential area near 18 E. Liberty Ave., which is just east of North Division Street.

Ajik Khinda, owner of Khinda Properties LLC, submitted building permit requests for a 6-unit townhouse valued at about $2 million; a five-unit townhouse valued at $2.4 million and a four-unit townhouse valued at about $1.8 million at the site.

Khinda said he hopes to start building as soon as he gets permits from the city, but work may have to be delayed until later.

"It took almost two years dealing with the city to get the permits under review," Khinda said. "We will probably have to wait until spring."

The A-building will be two stories and 6,336 square feet. Both the B and C buildings will be 33-feet tall and have 8,000 and 5,940 square feet, respectively. The project is being designed by architect Chris Moran at Indigo Diggs Architecture.

"It will probably take two years to get it done," Khinda said, who is acting as his own contractor.

Aero-Flite moves forward

After holding a pre-development meeting earlier this year, Spokane based Areo-Flite Inc. has filed paperwork this week seeking a building permit to begin construction of a 36,800-square-foot maintenance hangar for aircraft that is valued at about $8.7 million.

The project, which will support the company that operates aircraft used to fight wildfires at Spokane International Airport, is being designed by Jason McDonald who also works for the contractor, Garco Construction.

Earlier this year, Greater Spokane Incorporated was awarded a $450,000 grant by the Washington state Department of Commerce to help financially support Areo-Flite's expansion.

In an earlier statement released from GSI, Chris Niemann, general manager at Aero-Flite said he is excited to grow in Spokane.

"We are thankful for our partnerships with Spokane International Airport, Greater Spokane Incorporated, the City of Spokane, and the State of Washington," Niemann said. "We believe that our growth will benefit the local economy while allowing us to continue providing critical aerial firefighting capabilities to the state."