Thomas Fautrel, Seventy2 Capital's Co-founder, Named to Putnam Investments Advisory Council

BETHESDA, Md, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Fautrel, Co-Founder of Seventy2 Capital, announced that he has been asked to join the Putnam Investments Advisory Council. The Council consists of accomplished financial advisors, who are regularly consulted on ways that Putnam can best serve the advisor community, with the goal of driving successful outcomes for clients.

"I am pleased to have been named to the Putnam Investments Advisory Council and welcome the opportunity to engage with colleagues from across the industry on important issues and emerging trends," said Thomas Fautrel.

The Putnam Investments Advisory Council consists of leading advisors who are neither employed by Putnam nor are members of firms that are direct affiliates of Putnam. At the Council's quarterly meetings, advisors provide candid thoughts on Putnam's offerings and interact with peers to broadly discuss the financial services industry.

About Putnam Investments

Founded in 1937, Putnam Investments is a global money management firm with over 80 years of investment experience. At the end of January 2022, Putnam had $196 billion in assets under management. Putnam has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Tokyo, Singapore, and Sydney. For more information, visit putnam.com.

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is an independent, private client practice, headquartered in Bethesda, MD. With decades of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms, advisors specialize in addressing the unique needs of Fortune 500 executives, successful individuals, and families, and small to medium-sized businesses. Seventy2 Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations including the CFA®, CIMA®, CFP®, CAIA®, and national industry awards. The practice has also been recognized as one of the 2019 and 2020 Best Places to Work in the Greater Washington Area by the Washington Business Journal. Visit Seventy2 Capital .

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer, and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. www.wfafinet.com

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC.

