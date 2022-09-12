U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,107.15
    +39.79 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,370.15
    +218.44 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,246.88
    +134.58 (+1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.91
    +17.06 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.10
    +1.31 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.30
    +11.70 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    19.82
    +1.05 (+5.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0137
    +0.0091 (+0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3370
    +0.0160 (+0.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1700
    +0.0113 (+0.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3770
    -0.1870 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,228.32
    +536.01 (+2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    522.95
    +6.80 (+1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.03
    +121.96 (+1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

THOMAS & FRIENDS™: EXPLORE THE RAILS! EXHIBIT BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND AT DISCOVERY CUBE LOS ANGELES

·6 min read

Inspired by the Popular Children's TV Series, Thomas & Friends Visiting Exhibit will be on Display Sept. 24, 2022Jan. 16, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's most beloved #1 blue engine rolls back into Discovery Cube Los Angeles (DCLA), the county's leading children's science museum, this fall. "Thomas & Friends™: Explore the Rails," is an interactive exhibit from the Minnesota Children's Museum and inspired by the popular children's series on Nick Jr. The exhibit will be on display at DCLA from September 24, 2022 through January 16, 2023.

Come ReDiscover the Fun of Science. Discovery Cube is Open, May 28 (PRNewsfoto/Discovery Cube)
Come ReDiscover the Fun of Science. Discovery Cube is Open, May 28 (PRNewsfoto/Discovery Cube)

Featuring the favorite engines and destinations from "Thomas & Friends™," the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) -focused exhibit seeks to engage families with children, ages 2 through 7 years, on the foundational skills that foster STEM literacy through playful learning experiences. The exhibit incorporates fundamental STEM practices that encourage thinking mathematically, making comparisons, experimenting to solve problems and using a variety of methods and tools, to help children think creatively while reflecting on actions, efforts and results.

"One of our primary goals at Discovery Cube is to foster interest in STEM learning and explore interactive play beyond the experiences our families have at the museum," says Luis Almonte, Vice President of Operations, Discovery Cube Los Angeles. "When adults engage young children in simple STEM activities and exhibits like 'Thomas & Friends™', they are building a significant foundation for STEM literacy with their young learners. This exhibit delivers high-quality playful learning experiences rooted in STEM that will leave kids wanting more!"

Visitors to "Thomas & Friends™" will be delighted as they find themselves surrounded by the Island of Sodor's iconic locations: Knapford Station, Sodor Steamworks, and much more. In the exhibit, children help Thomas and his friends solve a variety of challenges, from a simple sorting and shape identification activity to more complex engineering obstacles, such as completing a train track using track pieces with different levels of elevation. As children confront new challenges and test their abilities, the smiling faces of Thomas, Percy, Victor and others are there to offer encouragement and remind children how "really useful" they all are.

EXHIBIT DETAILS

  • Climb into Thomas' cab and explore the engine's inner workings. Flip levers and investigate other moveable parts that trigger train noises such as braking, whistles and steam.

  • Fix Percy's wobbly wheel by removing and replacing parts and experimenting to find a combination of wheels, rods and bolts that work.

  • Explore the favorite Island of Sodor destinations including: Tidmouth Sheds, Brendam Docks and the Sodor Search & Rescue Station on an over-sized Thomas Wooden Railway train table.

  • Work with old and new friends loading luggage, livestock and other freight into the coaches of two train cars.

  • Collaborate with others to get Percy moving by loading coal into his coal box and filling his tank with water from a water tower.

  • Suit up as the conductor to exchange money and sell tickets to other visitors taking a ride on the train.

  • Wander through a Thomas & Friends™ retrospective featuring model engines from the original live action series produced in London, copies of the original drawings and manuscripts from the Rev. W. Awdry, the creator of Thomas & Friends™, and a collection of memorabilia documenting the history and evolution of Thomas & Friends™ through books, television, and toys.

The "Thomas & Friends™: Explore the Rails" exhibit was designed and developed by Minnesota Children's Museum with Mattel, Inc. Fisher-Price, the #1 Infant/Preschool Toys manufacturer, as the presenting sponsor for the exhibit.

Admission to "Thomas & Friends™: Explore the Rails" at DCLA is $15.95 for adults and $13.95 for children 3 to 14 years; free for children under 2 and museum members.

Discovery Cube Los Angeles is located at 11800 Foothill Blvd, Sylmar, CA 91342 and open Monday – Sunday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. PT.

About Discovery Cube  
Established in 1989, the Discovery Cube is an award winning 501(c)(3) nonprofit children's science museum committed to serving the needs and interests of children, educators, and the community at large. With locations in Los Angeles and Orange County, the Cube has hosted over one million children to date to INSPIRE, EDUCATE, and IMPACT young minds with more than one hundred engaging science-based programs, activities, and exhibits. Discovery Cube is focused on four core initiatives - STEM proficiency, early childhood education, healthy living, and environmental stewardship – and offers a range of free and discounted STEM programs, field trips, and digital resources for schools to maximize access for children and educators. For more information, visit discoverycube.org.

About Thomas & Friends

Thomas & Friends™ was created by a father for his son nearly 70 years ago and today is enjoyed by families in more than 185 territories and in 30 languages. The #1 blue engine and his friends invite children to enter a world of imagination through the tracks of a train and the words of a story. Children embark on adventures with their engine friends while experiencing timeless life lessons of discovery, friendship and teamwork. Thomas & Friends™ is the #1 preschool toy license in the US, according to The NPD Group, Inc., and makes tracks to great destinations on PBS KIDS® and Sprout® in the US and on Treehouse and Télé- Québec in Canada and with downloadable episodes available through iTunes. For more information, please visit www.thomasandfriends.com. Follow Thomas on Facebook at facebook.com/thomasandfriends and Twitter @ThomasParent.

About Minnesota Children's Museum
As the nation's leading developer of traveling children's museum exhibits, the Museum is a trailblazer in creating immersive learning environments, reaching more than 15 million children and adults in the United States, Canada and Mexico through the nation's largest collection of children's traveling exhibits. The Museum is consistently rated as one of the top children's museums in the country by national media outlets like Forbes and Parents and was recently named as a finalist for an Institute of Museum and Library Services Medal of Service, the nation's highest honor conferred on museums and libraries.

About Mattel

Mattel is a global learning, development and play company that inspires the next generation of kids to shape a brighter tomorrow. Through our portfolio of iconic consumer brands, including American girl, Barbie, Fisher-Price, hot wheels and Thomas and friends, we create systems of play, content and experiences that help kids unlock their full potential. Battell also creates inspiring and innovative products in collaboration with leading entertainment and technology companies as well as other partners. With a global workforce of approximately 28,000 people, Mattel operates in 40 countries and territories and sells products in more than 150 nations. Visit us online at www.mattel.com. 

Erika Maya 
Discovery Cube Los Angeles 
(818) 686-2816 
Emaya@discoverycube.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomas--friends-explore-the-rails-exhibit-back-by-popular-demand-at-discovery-cube-los-angeles-301621600.html

SOURCE Discovery Cube

Recommended Stories

  • Two women allegedly lured a driver to death. They may be part of a fringe sect

    The off-grid bandits accused of killing Adam Simjee appear to be followers of Rashad Jamal, a controversial guru

  • U.S. COVID cases continue to decline, as Minnesota nurses stage 3-day walkout over pay and understaffing

    U.S. known cases of COVID are continuing to ease and now stand at their lowest level since early May, although the true tally is likely higher given how many people are testing at home, where the data are not being collected.

  • Jury selection begins in U.S. trial of Nikola founder Trevor Milton

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. fraud trial of Trevor Milton, the founder and former chief executive of Nikola Corp who prosecutors accuse of lying to investors about the electric- and hydrogen-powered truck maker, began on Monday in New York with jury selection. Prosecutors have said Milton sought to deceive investors about the company's technology starting in November 2019. Milton, 40, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of securities fraud and two counts of wire fraud in federal court in Manhattan.

  • Lincoln missing child

    Lincoln authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for Danai Helmstadter, who has been missing since September 10.

  • Trevor Milton, ex-CEO of electric truck maker Nikola, begins fraud trial

    Trevor Milton, the founder and former CEO of electric truck maker Nikola, is standing trial on federal charges of wire and securities fraud starting Monday after allegedly misleading investors about the company's technological and production capabilities. Nikola is among many electric vehicle startups that have struggled financially and operationally since going public via a special purpose acquisition merger (SPAC); Nikola merged with VectoIQ in June 2020 with a $29 billion valuation. Milton's trial serves as a warning to risk-loving investors who would throw money at a company before it starts delivering products or bringing in revenue.

  • UW nursing strike could be called off after tentative settlement is reached with Gov. Evers' involvement

    A proposed settlement that would avert a nurses' strike at one of Wisconsin's largest hospitals was reached Sunday.

  • Is a Secretive Alabama Sect That Believes Rainbows Control Dimensions Behind More Than One Killing?

    University of Cosmic Intelligence FacebookThe Alabama couple who are charged with the highway murder of student Adam Simjee may be followers of a conspiracy-theory sect led by a suspected child molester, police now say. Yasmine Hider and her partner, Krystal Pinkins, were arrested on Aug. 14 after Hider allegedly fatally shot Simjee after luring him and his girlfriend into a forest where they were living off the grid with Pinkins’ 5-year-old son. Simjee and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, had be

  • Voices: Seeing Brits arrested for protesting against the monarchy makes me glad I’m American

    We have a very different culture of free speech here than in the UK, where hate speech and libel laws are much more aggressive – so much so that, to my mind, they are unforgivably draconian

  • Reedy Creek Improvement District in Orlando ramps up work despite DeSantis/Disney feud

    Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District in Orlando, the governing entity of the property that includes Walt Disney World (NYSE: DIS), has kept busy so far in 2022, despite a looming dissolution next year. As of Sept. 12, the district has filed 25 notices of commencement with Orange County for a variety of projects. Projects described in the notices include: Bridge superstructure replacement on Epcot Center Drive Central energy plant roof and exhaust fan replacement at Disney's Hollywood Studios Permanent cable repairs: No details on location were included Fiber optic expansion Phase One: Maps show this work being done across various segments of the entire Disney property.

  • State: Alabama nearly ready with untried execution method

    Alabama could be ready to use a new, untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence later this month, a state attorney told a federal judge Monday. James Houts, a deputy state attorney general, told U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. that it is “very likely” the method will be available for the execution of Alan Eugene Miller, currently set for Sept. 22 by lethal injection. Nitrogen hypoxia, which is supposed to cause death by replacing oxygen with nitrogen, has been authorized by Alabama and two other states for executions but never used.

  • 17-year-old shoots and kills two masked men breaking into his home, Texas sheriff says

    A woman and 12-year-old child were also inside the home.

  • Killer Finally Identified in 1988 Strangulation Case Using Genealogical DNA

    Georgia Bureau of InvestigationAlmost 35 years after a brutal murder took place in Georgia, investigators have found a major breakthrough.Earlier this year in March, Stacey Lyn Chahorski was identified as the woman known as Rising Dawn Jane Doe. Buried in an unmarked grave, Chahorski was the victim of a strangulation murder and was not able to be identified in 1988.After the Georgia Bureau of Investigation decided to take a fresh look at the case, using new technology involving genealogical DNA,

  • Canada's real problem is not job losses, it's the rush to retire

    More than a year after the Great Resignation took hold in the United States, Canada is grappling with its own greyer version: The Great Retirement. Canada's labor force grew in August, but it fell the previous two months and remains smaller than before the summer as tens of thousands of people simply stopped working. Much of this can be chalked up to more Canadians than ever retiring, said Statistics Canada.

  • Disney Theme Park Rival Launches Holiday Events

    Fall and Halloween fill up with entertainment options as theme parks compete for attendance before the weather turns cool. Each theme park has its own unique take on how to bring in the customers during the fall season. There are 10 haunted houses, five scare zones, and two live shows.

  • 'Liza was a light to all who knew her': Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher held at Second Presbyterian

    Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher, the mother and teacher whose abduction captured the nation, were held Saturday in Memphis.

  • 'Sick old man': Prince Andrew heckled by protester during Queen's coffin procession

    The man shouted at the Duke of York before he was pulled back through the crowd and away from the procession.

  • Ricky Martin Faces New Sexual Assault Claims as His Attorney Calls Allegations ‘Untethered From Reality’

    In a statement, the singer’s attorney denied the sparsely detailed accusations, calling the allegations “wildly offensive"

  • Watch Jason Aldean in Trailer for ‘11 Minutes,’ Docuseries on the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival Shooting

    The series, airing on Paramount + starting Sept. 27, looks back at the tragedy with previously unreleased footage and interviews

  • Nurse reached speeds of 130mph before crash killing five, court hears

    The district attorney’s office described the woman’s driving as a “NASCAR-worthy performance”

  • Rules issued for those wanting to pay respects to the queen

    People wanting to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at the Houses of Parliament in London need to be prepared for a long wait. The government has published guidelines for people wishing to file past the late queen's closed coffin as it lies in state at the Palace of Westminster from 5 p.m. (1600 GMT) Wednesday until 6:30 a.m. (0530 GMT) on Sept. 19. The rules were made public a day after thousands of people lined roads and bridges Sunday as a hearse carried the queen's coffin across the Scottish countryside from her beloved Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh.