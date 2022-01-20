U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. Announces New Director of Private Fund Operations

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc.
·2 min read

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. (“TJHA”) announced today that it has hired Kevin Carey-Trickett as Director of Private Fund Operations effective January 15, 2022. Mr. Carey-Trickett joins the operations team at TJHA after having served in various senior operations positions with private fund administrators located in the Cayman Islands and Ireland.

Tom Herzfeld, Chairman of TJHA, commented: “We are extremely excited and fortunate to be able to add a person with Kevin’s background and abilities to our operations team. More importantly, we are confident that Kevin’s work ethic and commitment to excellence will be a perfect fit for our growing team and provide immediate positive impact to our private funds and investors.”

Mr. Carey-Trickett is a graduate of Athlone Institute of Technology, Ireland, a Fellow Member of the Institute of Accounting Technicians Ireland (FIATI), a member of The Chartered Governance Institute of Canada (Acc.Dir.), and a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS), in addition to many awards and honors received throughout his career.

About Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc., founded in 1984, is an SEC registered investment advisor, specializing in investment analysis and account management in closed-end funds. The Firm also specializes in investment in the Caribbean Basin. The HERZFELD/CUBA division of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. serves as the investment advisor to The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc., a closed-end fund that trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol CUBA.

More information about the advisor can be found at www.herzfeld.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and other statements that TJHA may make, may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to the funds managed by TJHA or TJHA’s future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “trend,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “pipeline,” “believe,” “comfortable,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “current,” “intention,” “estimate,” “position,” “assume,” “outlook,” “continue,” “remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “seek,” “achieve,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions. TJHA cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and TJHA assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance. With respect to any fund managed by TJHA, the following factors, among others, could cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (1) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets; (2) the relative and absolute investment performance of each fund and its investments; (3) the impact of increased competition; (4) the unfavorable resolution of any legal proceedings; (5) the extent and timing of any distributions or share repurchases; (6) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; (7) the impact of legislative and regulatory actions and reforms, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, and regulatory, supervisory or enforcement actions of government agencies relating to the funds or TJHA, as applicable; (8) terrorist activities, international hostilities and natural disasters, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, specific industries or TJHA or the funds; (9) TJHA’s and the funds’ ability to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (10) the impact of TJHA electing to provide support to its products from time to time; and (11) the impact of problems at other financial institutions or the failure or negative performance of products at other financial institutions. Annual and Semi-Annual Reports and other regulatory filings of the funds or TJHA with the SEC are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and may discuss these or other factors that affect TJHA and/or the funds. The information contained on TJHA’s website is not a part of this press release.

Contacts:

MEDIA and INVESTOR RELATIONS

COMPLIANCE

Brigitta Herzfeld

Tom Morgan

Head of Business Development

Chief Compliance Officer

bherzfeld@herzfeld.com

tmorgan@herzfeld.com

305.777.1660

305.777.1660


