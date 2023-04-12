Thomas J. Woods Insurance Agency Joins World Insurance Associates

Iselin, NJ, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“World”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Thomas J. Woods Insurance Agency, Inc. (“TJ Woods”) of Worcester, MA on March 1, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

TJ Woods was founded in 1949, and is a full-service, property and casualty agency, providing personal and business insurance.

“At TJ Woods, we truly care about our customers,” says Jack Woods, CPCU, President, Thomas J. Woods Insurance Agency. “Our customers always come first, and we want to help them make the best decisions regarding their insurance needs. We look forward to offering additional products and services to them now that we are part of World.”

“I’d like to welcome TJ Woods to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. “They are very well regarded and their commitment to their customers has earned them industry accolades. I look forward to their continued success as part of World.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and Optis Partners advised World on the transaction. Ross Law Offices provided legal counsel to TJ Woods. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 190 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and ranked #20 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

CONTACT: Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer World Insurance Associates LLC 732-380-0900 Ext. 736 jeanwiskowski@worldinsurance.com Bradley Unger, Senior Vice President, Business Development World Insurance Associates LLC 732-712-2230 Ext. 186 bradleyunger@worldinsurance.com



