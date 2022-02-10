U.S. markets open in 8 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,569.50
    -8.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,645.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,996.25
    -42.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.40
    -5.70 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.70
    +0.04 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.00
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1429
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -1.9540 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.96
    -21.44 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3531
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6130
    +0.0880 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,864.00
    +501.26 (+1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.00
    +19.29 (+1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,667.70
    +87.83 (+0.32%)
     

Thomas Law Group, P.C. Top-Notch Legal Representation in Denver Video Launched.

Thomas Law Group, P.C.
·2 min read

Thomas Law Group P.C. has recently released a brand new video entitled "The Importance of Choosing a Top-Notch Attorney." The video highlights the importance of hiring skilled counseling at the earliest case stage.

Denver, United States, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Thomas Law Group P.C. has recently released a brand new video entitled “The Importance of Choosing a Top-Notch Attorney.” The video highlights the importance of hiring skilled counseling at the earliest stage of a case. This information should be of particular interest to any individual filing for divorce or beginning a child custody case. People who want to get the best legal counseling and other interested individuals can view the full video at ThomasLawGroupPC/Video.

The video includes several intriguing pieces of information; one, in particular, is why people will get Top-Notch Representation with Thomas Law Group, P.C. Having this information would be of specific interest to individuals filing for divorce or beginning a child custody case. Furthermore, Attorney Sergei Thomas has more than fifteen years of experience assisting people in legal matters, including Divorce, Child custody, and Stepparent adoption. Mr. Thomas compassionately helps clients through challenging phases of their lives, working vigorously to help clients effectively reach positive outcomes.

One of the most critical pieces of information the video tries to convey and communicate is the importance of working with a compassionate and dedicated attorney when dealing with these difficult situations. The best example of this is perhaps found in the following extract:

‘Whether people are filing for divorce or beginning a child custody case, they might feel anxious or fearful of what’s to come. When going through these situations, it is always best to do it in the company of motivated, compassionate, and skilled attorneys that will guide them along the way.’

An excerpt from the video states that Thomas Sergei, President/CEO at Thomas Law Group, P.C., personally decided to enter this practice area to keep children from engaging in situations that he had experienced in his life before. Divorce affected him and his siblings at a young age. However, instead of allowing these events to derail his life, he used them as motivation. Furthermore, he decided to help others in the same situation by practicing law and being the best at it.

Regular readers of Thomas Law Group, P.C. will notice the article takes a familiar tone, described as ‘committed and super relevant.’

Thomas Law Group, P.C. now welcomes comments and questions from the audience about the video, as they are intent on helping people to be better informed on how important it is to get experienced counseling when presenting a case.

Anyone who has a specific question about a past, present, or future article can contact Thomas Law Group, P.C. via their website at https://thomasfamilylawcounsel.com/.

The complete video is available to view in full at ThomasLawGroupPC/Video.

Website: https://thomasfamilylawcounsel.com/

CONTACT: Name: Sergei Thomas Organization: Thomas Law Group, P.C. Address: 1401 Lawrence Street Suite 1600, Denver, Colorado 80202, United States Phone: +1-303-293-1941


Recommended Stories

  • Starbucks fires 7 Memphis employees seeking union

    Starbucks has fired seven employees who were leading an effort to unionize a Memphis, Tennessee, store. The Seattle coffee giant said Tuesday that the employees violated company policy by reopening a store after closing time and inviting non-employees to come inside and move throughout the store, including behind the counter and in back rooms. “Most of these partners had never had a write-up or anything,” said Beto Sanchez, 25, one of the workers who was fired.

  • A former Activision Blizzard employee says she was greeted on her first day of work with a line of fireball whiskey shots at 9:30 AM

    Nicki Broderick's experience was extreme, but hardly unique, say more than two dozen current and former Blizzard employees Fortune spoke to.

  • Ohio Mayor Says Ice Fishing Leads To Prostitution

    Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert cited "data points."

  • Green Day front man's beloved car recovered after theft

    Green Day front man Billie Joe Armstrong won't have to walk that Boulevard of Broken Dreams anymore. Acting on tips, authorities found it abandoned Tuesday night in El Modena, an unincorporated Orange County area about 10 miles away, police said.

  • Former Boeing Pilot to Face Fewer Charges as Judge Trims Criminal Case

    A federal judge dismissed part of the criminal case against a former Boeing pilot accused of misleading air-safety regulators about faulty software that played a significant role in two deadly 737 MAX crashes.

  • California Threatens to Sue Tesla Over Racial Discrimination, Harassment Allegations

    A California state agency warned Tesla it has grounds to file a civil complaint over charges of racial discrimination and sexual harassment

  • The disdain in China for US-born skater Zhu Yi is a stark contrast to the love for Eileen Gu

    In a way, the very different attitude towards Zhu and Gu illustrates the growing pressure the Chinese public has for athletes representing China, regardless of their original nationalities.

  • China's naturalised Olympians walk fine line between love and scorn

    Eileen Gu and Beverly Zhu were both born and raised in the US before deciding to represent China, but their contrasting fortunes at the Beijing Olympics highlight the fine line between love and condemnation for the host nation's naturalised athletes.

  • Hertz Customers Who Claim They Were Falsely Arrested Score Win in Court

    (Bloomberg) -- Hertz Corp., battling hundreds of customers who say they were falsely arrested for auto theft after renting cars, was ordered by a federal judge to disclose how many renters it accuses every year.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Aut

  • It’s the Gunshine State — an argument at Publix or road rage on I-95 could get you killed | Editorial

    Customers yelling at store attendants about masks. Protesters threatening school officials over pandemic restrictions. A spike in unruly passengers prompting an airline to ask the federal government to create a no-fly list.

  • Gates, French Gates top list of biggest U.S. charity donors

    A handful of Americans donated at least $1 billion to charity last year, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual ranking of the 50 Americans who gave the most to charity in 2021. Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates topped the list, pledging $15 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a huge player in global health and American education. Michael Bloomberg, the former New York mayor and financial titan, gave $1.7 billion to the arts, education, the environment, and other causes.

  • Ohio Police Warn of Dangers of Speeding After Crash Caught on Camera

    The Newburgh Heights Police Department in Ohio has released video showing a two-car crash as an “example of the dangers of speeding” after an interstate was shut down on February 4.According to Cleveland 19, there were no injuries in the crash, but police, fire, and ambulance personnel responded to the scene.As a result, the I-77 was closed during rush hour. Credit: Newburgh Heights Police Department via Storyful

  • ‘This gift list is completely disconnected from the reality of our society’: Here are the most charitable billionaires in America

    The five individuals or couples who gave or pledged the most money to charity in 2021 were: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his former wife Melinda French Gates ($15 billion); financial technology titan and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg ($1.6 billion); hedge fund manager Bill Ackman and his wife Neri Oxman ($1.2 billion); Facebook (now called Meta) CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan ($1 billion); and Google co-founder Sergey Brin and Nicole Shanahan ($816 million). Not on the list: MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who has become a leading philanthropist since the couple’s 2019 split, and Tesla and SpaceX co-founder Elon Musk, who is currently the world’s richest person with an estimated net worth of $238 billion.

  • ‘This Was Attempted Murder’: Two White Men Chased and Shot At a Black FedEx Driver While He Delivered Packages; Attorney Slams ‘Too Light’ Charges for Father-Son Duo

    A Black Federal Express driver says that he was shot at by a white man during his shift. The 24-year-old man has given pictures to […]

  • Tesla says California plans to sue over alleged discrimination, harassment

    The lawsuit appears to be focused on alleged misconduct at its factory in Fremont, California, between 2015 and 2019, Tesla said https://bit.ly/3ozSmPb in a statement. Despite several requests, Tesla said, the regulator declined to provide the company with the specific allegations or the factual bases for its lawsuit. In the past, the department has investigated claims by employees who believe they were discriminated against or harassed, but did not find any misconduct, Tesla said.

  • Care worker raped 99-year-old dementia sufferer while shocked family watched on hidden camera

    The family installed a hidden camera in her Blackpool care home room after noticing a change in her behaviour.

  • Teen Who Alleges 18-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted Her ‘Very Upset’ That Judge Reversed Felony Conviction

    On May 30, 2021, 16-year-old Cameron Vaughn attended a graduation party where she admits she engaged in underage drinking. The teenager says that after leaving the party, she fell asleep on a couch at a friend’s home and later woke up to a pillow covering her face and 18-year-old Drew Clinton sexually assaulting her. “I told him to stop two or three times, and he just wouldn’t,” says Cameron, who informed her father of the alleged assault when she got home. She says he immediately called the authorities. Clinton, who was arrested and charged with felony sexual assault, denied assailing Vaughn, claiming that she had consented. In October 2021, he was found guilty of one count of sexual assault during a bench trial presided over by Illinois Judge Robert Adrian. Under Illinois sentencing guidelines, the conviction carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of four years. However, during Clinton’s sentencing hearing, Judge Adrian reversed Clinton’s conviction and freed him, asserting that the prosecution had failed to prove their case. According to court transcripts, Adrian further noted that the 148 days Clinton spent in county jail awaiting sentencing was “plenty of punishment” for the teen who had no prior criminal history. “I was very upset that the judge changed his conviction and the sentence,” says Cameron, who decided to reveal her identity and speak out against both the judge and the man she claims attacked her. Judge Adrian has since been removed from hearing criminal cases and reassigned to presiding over civil cases. Watch the video above to hear more from Cameron. Then, tune in to Wednesday’s episode, “Judge Reverses Sexual Assault Conviction: Teen Victim Speaks Out,” and Dr. Phil’s exclusive interview with Cameron and her father, Scott. Check your local listing to find out where to watch. This episode contains sexual content. Viewer discretion advised. WATCH: ‘It’s So Messed Up,’ Says Teen About Conviction Reversal Of 18-Year-Old She Claims Sexually Assaulted Her TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?

  • Orthodox Jews and Catholic businessman join to sue NYC mayor over vaccine mandate

    A Roman Catholic businessman and five Orthodox Jews, including a rabbi, are among 18 plaintiffs who are suing New York City Mayor Eric Adams and his commissioner of health over their “Key to NYC” vaccine passport program.

  • British passenger arrested on suspicion of raping woman in business class on US flight to Heathrow

    The woman is being supported by specialist officers following the incident on a United Airlines plane

  • Starbucks Illegally Fired Seven Activists, Union Says in Complaint

    (Bloomberg) -- The union organizing Starbucks Corp. employees filed a federal complaint accusing it of illegally firing activist employees, marking a new and more contentious chapter in the efforts to expand labor representation among the company’s workers. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stol