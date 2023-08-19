Thomas Schmitt Bought 28% More Shares In Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the President, Thomas Schmitt, recently bought a whopping US$1.0m worth of stock, at a price of US$62.70. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 28%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Forward Air

In fact, the recent purchase by Thomas Schmitt was the biggest purchase of Forward Air shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$64.58 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Forward Air insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.4m for 36.06k shares. But they sold 7.00k shares for US$753k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Forward Air insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Forward Air

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Forward Air insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about US$18m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Forward Air Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Forward Air shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Forward Air, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

