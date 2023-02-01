U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

Thompson Thrift Earns 2023 Top Workplaces USA Award

·2 min read

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service real estate company engaged in multifamily, mixed-use, retail, industrial and commercial projects across the country, earned national recognition today as a winner of a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, which recognizes the top organizations across 60 markets.

Thompson Thrift (PRNewsfoto/Thompson Thrift)
Thompson Thrift (PRNewsfoto/Thompson Thrift)

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey, now in its 15th year. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

"This award is due to the hard work each of our team members have contributed over the years to make Thompson Thrift a great place to work, and we are honored and humbled to be recognized," said Paul Thrift, CEO of Thompson Thrift. "We are committed to a continued pursuit of excellence so that we can make an even greater positive impact on our team members in the years to come."

Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Since its founding more than 30 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $4 billion in real estate developments in 21 states. The company and its leaders are frequent recipients of distinctions and awards conferred by regional and national organizations that reflect the company's ongoing commitment to creating environments of excellence in both the community and the workplace.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company
Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana, Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of acquisition, development, construction, leasing, and management of quality multifamily, mixed-use, retail, industrial and commercial projects across the country. We are passionate about our customer's success and strive to ensure our projects not only meet the needs of our customers but also the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com

Contact:
Jennifer Franklin
Spotlight Marketing Communications
949.427.1385
jennifer@spotlightmarcom.com 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thompson-thrift-earns-2023-top-workplaces-usa-award-301735853.html

SOURCE Thompson Thrift

