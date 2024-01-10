Here’s How Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) Utilized AI

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge International Growth EAFE Strategy” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Holdings in Europe and the United Kingdom made significant contributions to the Strategy's performance, which exceeded its benchmark, the MSCI EAFE Index. The strategy generated gains across nine of the ten sectors in which it was invested during the quarter, on an absolute basis. Overall sector allocation contributed to the performance on a relative basis. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

ClearBridge International Growth EAFE Strategy featured stocks such as Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) in its Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) provides business information services. On January 9, 2024, Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) stock closed at $144.48 per share. One-month return of Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) was 0.57%, and its shares gained 23.71% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) has a market capitalization of $66.029 billion.

ClearBridge International Growth EAFE Strategy stated the following regarding Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Another welcome change has been the recognition of generative artificial intelligence (AI) opportunities for companies outside the U.S. While our IT holdings trailed their mega cap U.S. counterparts for most of the year, semiconductor equipment makers ASML and Tokyo Electron, which we consider enablers of AI, as well as enterprise software maker SAP and IT consultant Accenture, which we see as facilitators of AI adoption in new product lines and/or enhanced business models, rose strongly in the quarter. Additional outperformers included RELX, a publisher of law and related business trade information, and Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI), a business services conglomerate with leading positions across media and other industry verticals, which own large, proprietary data sets and stand to become key beneficiaries of the processing power of the large language models that drive generative AI. These companies are rolling out new, AI-enhanced products at higher prices which should positively impact earnings in the near term."

Story continues

A successful businessperson holding a document, symbolizing the new opportunities enabled with the company's services.

Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 16 hedge fund portfolios held Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) at the end of third quarter which was 15 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) in another article and shared the list of most valuable media companies in the world. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.