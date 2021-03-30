U.S. markets close in 4 hours 30 minutes

Thomson Reuters First-Quarter 2021 Earnings Announcement and Webcast Scheduled for May 4, 2021

·1 min read
Conference call and webcast scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EDT

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (NYSE, TSX: TRI) announced today that its first-quarter 2021 earnings will be issued via news release on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer, will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Discussions may include forward-looking information.

You can access the webcast by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the Thomson Reuters website. Registration for the webcast is now open. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS


MEDIA

Andrew Green

Senior Director, Corporate Affairs

+1 332 219 1511

andrew.green@tr.com

INVESTORS

Frank J. Golden

Head of Investor Relations

+1 332 219 1111

frank.golden@tr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomson-reuters-first-quarter-2021-earnings-announcement-and-webcast-scheduled-for-may-4-2021-301258671.html

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

