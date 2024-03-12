Thomson Reuters Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$6.79b (up 2.5% from FY 2022).

Net income: US$2.64b (up 90% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 39% (up from 21% in FY 2022). The increase in margin was primarily driven by lower expenses.

EPS: US$5.70 (up from US$2.98 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Thomson Reuters EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 19%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Legal Professionals segment contributing a total revenue of US$2.81b (41% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth US$4.10b amounted to 60% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings.Over the last 12 months, the company's earnings were enhanced by non-operating gains of US$718.0m. Explore how TRI's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 6.4% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 6.4% growth forecast for the Professional Services industry in North America.

Performance of the market in Canada.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Thomson Reuters has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.