Thomson Reuters to Host Investor Webcast Today on Westlaw Precision

·1 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) will host an investor webcast to discuss Westlaw Precision today at 2:00 pm EST. The webcast will feature presentations by Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer, and senior leaders of the Thomson Reuters Legal Professionals business on the newest version of Westlaw that launched in September 2022.

Thomson Reuters logo. (PRNewsFoto/Thomson Reuters)
Thomson Reuters logo. (PRNewsFoto/Thomson Reuters)

Registration for the webcast can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Thomson Reuters website. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS

 

MEDIA

Andrew Green

Senior Director, Corporate Affairs   

+1 332 219 1511

andrew.green@tr.com

 

INVESTORS

Gary E. Bisbee, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

+1 646 540 3249

gary.bisbee@tr.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomson-reuters-to-host-investor-webcast-today-on-westlaw-precision-301687951.html

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

