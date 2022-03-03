U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,365.08
    -21.46 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,780.29
    -111.06 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,605.10
    -146.92 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,024.91
    -33.96 (-1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.65
    -0.95 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.80
    +7.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    25.12
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1053
    -0.0069 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8470
    -0.0180 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3342
    -0.0063 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6160
    +0.0960 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,653.28
    -1,667.17 (-3.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    955.73
    -20.95 (-2.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,251.67
    -177.89 (-2.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims fall to 2-month low

Initial jobless claims fall for second week in a row, 215,000 Americans filed last week

Thomson Reuters to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Information Services Virtual Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TRI

TORONTO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer, and Paul Fischer, president of the Legal Professionals segment of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI), will present at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Information Services Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 1:05 p.m. EDT. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

Thomson Reuters logo. (PRNewsFoto/Thomson Reuters)
Thomson Reuters logo. (PRNewsFoto/Thomson Reuters)

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) is the world's leading provider of news and information-based tools to professionals. Our worldwide network of journalists and specialist editors keep customers up to speed on global developments, with a particular focus on legal, regulatory and tax changes. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS












MEDIA
Andrew Green
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 332 219 1511
andrew.green@tr.com





INVESTORS
Gary E. Bisbee, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
+1 646 540 3249
gary.bisbee@tr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomson-reuters-to-present-at-the-bank-of-america-securities-2022-information-services-virtual-conference-301494474.html

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company, were sliding this morning after the company reported slowing EV sales yesterday. Investors may also be reacting to news that another EV competitor is raising prices due to rising costs. Nio said yesterday that its vehicle deliveries increased 10% in February, compared to the same time a year ago.

  • Why Crocs Shares Plunged in February

    Shares of popular clog and sandal maker Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) have been on a severe downtrend so far this year. While the report detailed an excellent year for Crocs, some additional expenses are anticipated in the near term, which had investors spooked. Crocs completed a strong year in 2021 with fourth-quarter revenue growing about 43% over the prior-year period.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Is it Still Safe to Buy Paypal (PYPL) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 4.35% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmarks, the MSCI All Country World Index, and the MSCI World Index […]

  • Is it Wise to Acquire Some Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Emerging Markets Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of -2.38% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which returned -1.24% for the same […]

  • 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Growth stocks have been particularly hard hit, but value stocks haven't exactly been spared. Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, has been one of the most beaten-down stocks in the market recently. Block generated gross profit of more than $4.4 billion in 2021, and nearly half of that came from the Cash App side of the business, which has grown more than tenfold in the past three years alone.

  • Cannabis producer Tilray to buy rival HEXO's debt of up to $211 million

    The deal gives HEXO more favourable debt repayment terms, potentially rescuing the company from years-long financial turmoil. U.S-listed shares in HEXO were about 17% higher in pre-market trading. "HEXO has endured a crippling overhang for the past twelve months, due to punitive redemptions and discounted dilutive financings, and we needed to solve this issue in order to make positive progress," said Mark Attanasio, chair of the HEXO's board.

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Took Another Step Towards Delivering on a Big Promise

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently increased its distribution by 15%, pushing its yield to an attractive 6.7%. The energy company took another step toward achieving that target this week after agreeing to sell its interest in its Canadian operations. The deal will help strengthen its balance sheet and finance its U.S. expansion, potentially freeing up cash flow for further dividend increases.

  • Longleaf Partners: “Lumen (LUMN) Remains Underappreciated by the Market and Offer Significant Upside”

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners Global Fund added 3.00% in the fourth quarter versus MSCI World’s return of 7.77%. For the full year, the Fund added 8.20%, while the […]

  • DraftKings Wrapped Up Its Investor Day. These Are the Main Takeaways.

    DraftKings is on its way to achieving a path to profitability as it works to increase gross margins and reduce spending on customer acquisition, the company said at its annual investor day Thursday. The online sports betting company reiterated its belief that five more states would become contribution profit positive in fiscal 2022, after five states, including New Jersey, went positive in 2021. DraftKings estimates a 56% gross margin rate at maturity, compared to its calculation of 50% last year.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital

    In this article, we will look at 10 energy stocks to buy now according to Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, Arosa Capital Management’s investment philosophy, and go to 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital. Mr. Till Bechtolsheimer graduated with a bachelor’s […]

  • Is Block Stock a Buy Now?

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock rallied 7% on Feb. 24, just ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report. How rapidly is Block growing? During the fourth quarter, Block's revenue rose 29% year over year to $4.08 billion, which beat analysts' expectations by $20 million.

  • Snowflake Stock Plunges On Revenue Guidance Amid Cloud Platform Changes

    Snowflake stock plunged Wednesday on disappointing revenue guidance. The software maker reported a narrower-than-expected loss while revenue topped views.

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying and Analyst Support

    Every investor wants to cut through the noise, and clear away the static of the market signals, but there are thousands of companies trading on the markets, and they put out all sorts of signs regarding their health, viability, and potential for success. Top investors will learn how to cut through that confusion to find that stock that are flashing the right signs – and show the highest potential for gains going forward. A clear signal is needed, and one of the clearest is the pattern of insider

  • EV Charging Company ChargePoint Crushed Guidance. Shares Rise.

    ChargePoint projects $450 to $500 million in sales for the coming four quarters. Wall Street was looking for just $418 million.

  • Pure Storage Stock Is Surging on Earnings. ‘We’re No Longer Just a Niche Player,’ CEO Says.

    Pure Storage, a provider of enterprise-storage systems, beat earnings estimates. Shares are soaring in after-hours trading.

  • Tesla Finally Gets German Plant Approval. The Stock Is Falling.

    Tesla received its final permits for its new facility near Berlin, according to a report. That means the auto maker can start assembling cars in Europe.

  • Is it High Time to Put Majority of Your Portfolio in Alphabet (GOOG)?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 4.35% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmarks, the MSCI All Country World Index, and the MSCI World Index […]

  • Why Inovio Stock Tumbled on a Good Day for the Market Wednesday

    Wednesday was a banner day for stocks, but you'd never know it from the performance of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO). After market hours on Tuesday, Inovio revealed that it booked revenue of $839,000 in its fourth quarter of 2021, well down from the $5.6 million in the same quarter the previous year. The wide misses were compounded by an update on Inovio's clinical programs.

  • If Russian Currency Reserves Aren’t Really Money, the World Is in for a Shock

    Sanctions have shown that currency reserves accumulated by central banks can be taken away. With China taking note, this may reshape geopolitics, economic management and even the international role of the U.S. dollar.