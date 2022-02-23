U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

Thomson Reuters to Present at the Scotiabank TMT Conference

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI), will present at the Scotiabank TMT Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 1:05 p.m. EST. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

Thomson Reuters logo. (PRNewsFoto/Thomson Reuters)
Thomson Reuters logo. (PRNewsFoto/Thomson Reuters)

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) is the world's leading provider of news and information-based tools to professionals. Our worldwide network of journalists and specialist editors keep customers up to speed on global developments, with a particular focus on legal, regulatory and tax changes. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS

MEDIA

Andrew Green

Senior Director, Corporate Affairs

+1 332 219 1511

andrew.green@tr.com

INVESTORS

Frank J. Golden

Head of Investor Relations

+1 332 219 1111

frank.golden@tr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomson-reuters-to-present-at-the-scotiabank-tmt-conference-301488705.html

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

