Thomson Reuters to Present at the TD Securities Telecom & Media Conference

·1 min read
TRI
  • TRI

TORONTO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI), will present at the TD Securities Telecom & Media Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. EDT. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

Thomson Reuters logo. (PRNewsFoto/Thomson Reuters)
Thomson Reuters logo. (PRNewsFoto/Thomson Reuters)

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS

MEDIA

Andrew Green

Senior Director, Corporate Affairs

+1 332 219 1511

andrew.green@tr.com

INVESTORS

Gary E. Bisbee, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

+1 646 540 3249

gary.bisbee@tr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomson-reuters-to-present-at-the-td-securities-telecom--media-conference-301549179.html

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

