U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,101.23
    -30.92 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,813.23
    -176.89 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,994.46
    -86.93 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,854.82
    -9.22 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.51
    -1.75 (-1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.00
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0655
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    +0.0870 (+3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2484
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1500
    +0.0160 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,846.81
    -1,998.72 (-6.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.16
    -43.05 (-6.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Thomsons File Early Warning Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cerro Grande Mining Corporation
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CEGMF
Cerro Grande Mining Corporation
Cerro Grande Mining Corporation

TORONTO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This news release is in furtherance of Cerro Grande Mining Corporation’s (the “Company”) news release dated June 1, 2022 that announced that Minera Tamidak Limitada (“Tamidak”), Via Roja 8924, Vitacura, Santiago RM Chile 7660010 had acquired 39,833,923 treasury common shares (the “Issuance”) of the Company (a “Common Share”) as a result of receiving payment in Common Shares of the second installment in the amount of $1,300,000,000 Chilean Pesos (CDN$1,991,696.16) of the total purchase price payable ($3,900,000,000 Chilean Pesos) under the Asset Purchase and Contracts Assignment Agreement dated December 1, 2020 entered into between Tamidak and Minera Til Til SpA (“Til Til”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the “APA”). Pursuant to the APA, Til Til acquired from Tamidak the mining concessions and other assets covering the Pimentón Copper Gold Mining Project.

Ian and Matthew Thomson, who jointly own Tamidak (together with the estate of their late father, David Thomson), announce that, for purposes of applicable Canadian securities laws, they have now acquired ownership of an aggregate of 39,833,923 Common Shares. Each of Ian and Matthew Thomson has acquired beneficial ownership and control and direction of the Common Shares.

The name and address of the Company is: Cerro Grande Mining Corporation, 1 King Street West, Suite 4009, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5H 1A1.

Immediately prior to the completion of the Issuance, David, Ian and Matthew Thomson had beneficial ownership of, or exercised control or direction over, 47,803,595 and 47,803,595 Common Shares, respectively, representing approximately 12.1% and 12.1%, respectively, of the 396,429,993 Common Shares then issued and outstanding, calculated on a non-diluted basis.

In addition, immediately prior to the completion of the Issuance, Ian and Matthew Thomson jointly had beneficial ownership of, or exercised control or direction over, an additional 125,862,796 Common Shares (inclusive of 44,055,102 Common Shares held through Tamidak issued on December 1, 2020), representing 27.9%, in the aggregate, of the 396,429,993 Common Shares then issued and outstanding, calculated on a partially diluted basis, assuming the conversion in full of the principal amount of a Debenture made as of February 20, 2020 issued to Minera Auromin Ltd., a company jointly controlled by Ian and Matthew Thomson (and the estate of their late father, David Thomson) (the “Debenture”).

Immediately after giving effect to the Issuance, Ian and Matthew Thomson, jointly through Tamidak, beneficially own or exercise control or direction over an additional 39,833,923 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.1%, in the aggregate, of the 436,263,916 Common Shares currently issued and outstanding.

This represents an increase of approximately 2.8%, in the number of Common Shares over which each of Ian and Matthew have beneficial ownership, or control or direction, as compared to each of their holdings immediately prior to the Issuance, calculated on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise in full of the principal amount of the Debenture and approximately 7.0% calculated on a non-diluted basis.

Accordingly, as a result of the Issuance, Ian and Matthew Thomson, directly and indirectly, in the aggregate, beneficially own or exercise control or direction over 179,496,125 Common Shares, representing approximately 41.1%, in the aggregate, of the 436,263,916 Common Shares currently issued and outstanding, calculated on a non-diluted basis or approximately 50.4%, in the aggregate, of the 436,263,916 Common Shares currently issued and outstanding, calculated on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise in full of the principal amount of the Debenture.

Tamidak acquired the Common Shares in connection with the transactions contemplated by the APA. Tamidak intends to hold the Common Shares for investment purposes and may, in the future, increase or decrease its ownership of securities of the Company, directly or indirectly, from time to time depending upon the business and prospects of the Company and future market conditions.

An early warning report (the “EWR”) is being filed on SEDAR and will be available for review at www.sedar.com under the Company’s profile. A copy of the EWR can be obtained from the contact below.

For more information, please contact:

James Mac Auliffe
Tel: +56 2 256 96228


Recommended Stories

  • Why Block Stock Dropped 5% Today

    Shares of fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly Square, tumbled in Wednesday morning trading after The Wall Street Journal warned that business is getting tough in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Block stock is down 5%. The company was an early entrant into the BNPL space, bidding $29 billion in August 2021 to acquire Australian BNPL leader Afterpay and its 16 million installment-paying customers.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped 9% Early Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged this morning and had shot up 8.9% as of 10 a.m. ET as investors lapped up the latest delivery numbers from the electric vehicle (EV) maker, which seem to put to rest some of the market's major concerns. This morning, Nio reported it delivered 7,024 EVs in May, which was up 38% from April and just about 5% year over year. Nio confirmed its production picked up pace in May after a shutdown, and said it plans to ramp up production and deliveries even further in June.

  • ‘It is like watching a plane crash’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Why Bitcoin, Coinbase, and Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Over the last 24 hours, the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), had fallen roughly 5% as of 12:55 p.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) traded more than 12% lower, while crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) was down nearly 10%. Bitcoin rebounded over the weekend and early this week, with some investors eying a potential bottom.

  • Why Livent Stock Dropped 8% Today

    Shares of lithium production company Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) tumbled in Tuesday trading to close down 7.8% from Friday's close. You can blame Goldman Sachs for that. A 2019 spinoff from chemicals company FMC, Livent isn't the world's biggest lithium producer, but it's a sizable "tier 2" kind of a company that did $420 million in sales last year -- but just barely broke even.

  • Amazon's Stock Split Is Almost Here, but This Tiny Nasdaq Stock Is Stealing the Show Wednesday

    The stock market remained volatile on Wednesday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) wasn't able to escape the downward pressure. After rising near the open, the Nasdaq was down nearly 1% as of 1 p.m. ET. Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose as investors look forward to the completion of its long-anticipated stock split later this week.

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Plunged Today

    The share price took a hit after management offered soft revenue guidance and made changes to the company's financial reporting.

  • Earnings: Chewy stock flies higher on surprise profit

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q1 earnings beat.

  • Why Roku, Peloton, and Beyond Meat Fell Today

    Rising long-term rates and negative commentary from a big CEO sent high-growth consumer discretionary names downwards.

  • HPE earnings fall short amid inflation, supply chain challenges

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.&nbsp;

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Jamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon warned investors to prepare for an economic “hurricane” as the economy struggles against an unprecedented combination of challenges, including tightening monetary policy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’One-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsReady to Buy a House? Just Wai

  • Amazon Stock Extends Gains Into 20-For-1 Split Slated For Friday

    Amazon shares moved higher Wednesday, potentially extending their recent winning streak to a sixth consecutive session, ahead of an end-of-week stock split for the world's biggest online retailer. Amazon said shareholders approved the 20-for-1 split, which was first made public in March, in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last Friday. Amazon said shareholders of record on May 24 will receive 19 extra shares of the group for each one held.

  • As Amazon Preps Its Stock Split, Let's See If It's Past Its Prime

    Let's take a close -- and critical -- look at the dogmatic bullishness for Amazon. I did, and here's what surprised me.

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • Meta’s Sheryl Sandberg Is Stepping Down

    "It is time for me to write the next chapter of my life," said Sandberg, who joined Facebook in 2008 and has served as the company's COO.

  • Fed to begin quantitative tightening: What that means for financial markets

    While the precise impact of “quantitative tightening” is still up for debate, analysts tend to agree that it's likely to present a further headwind to stocks.

  • ‘Brace yourself’: JPMorgan's Dimon warns on economy as stocks fall

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the stock market's performance after JPMorgan's Dimon warns of significant risks to the U.S. economy.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    While the blue-chip-heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 11% from its all-time high, the growth-tilted Nasdaq Composite is officially in a bear market, having fallen 27% from its previous high. Adding some growth stocks to your nest egg can grow your money a little faster over time. Three Motley Fool contributors recently selected three top stocks that could rebound strongly once the dust clears.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 2 Stocks

    Did markets hit a turning point? The past couple of months brought us a seven-week losing streak in stocks, the longest such streak in over a decade, but the week before the Memorial Day holiday weekend saw strong gains. The S&P 500 wiped out its May losses. Post-holiday trading shows that some of these gains are continuing. If so, then it makes this the ideal time to ‘buy the dip,’ to get in while stocks remain at low cost, with attractive entry points. That’s the view from investment firm JPMo