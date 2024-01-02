Thong Guan Industries Berhad (KLSE:TGUAN) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Thong Guan Industries Berhad (KLSE:TGUAN) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Thong Guan Industries Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = RM105m ÷ (RM1.3b - RM260m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Thong Guan Industries Berhad has an ROCE of 10%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 9.3% generated by the Packaging industry.

See our latest analysis for Thong Guan Industries Berhad

KLSE:TGUAN Return on Capital Employed January 2nd 2024

In the above chart we have measured Thong Guan Industries Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Thong Guan Industries Berhad here for free.

What Can We Tell From Thong Guan Industries Berhad's ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at Thong Guan Industries Berhad are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 10%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 91% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Thong Guan Industries Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a solid 81% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Thong Guan Industries Berhad, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Thong Guan Industries Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.